For my readers from California (and elsewhere this clever strategy is practiced): do you notice all those “Proposition 65” notices everywhere? The ones that tell you that just about everything in your environment “is known to cause cancer”? Yesterday I did this experiment with my family members going through various items in our kitchen and finding the “Prop65” notices - we found it on a package of walnuts, for example.

This is not about your government wanting to protect you from cancer-causing walnuts! CA forces these notices everywhere because they are brainwashing the public to see the threat of cancer in anything BUT where it’s in fact coming from - the CDC vaccine schedule.

This election cycle is not different from the previous election cycles, and no, the world will not end one way or the other in November, as we are watching an MMA scripted fight.

Nicole Shanahan on Twitter/X. Click on the link to view the video.

Both included tweets are relevant. Let’s review Nicole’s political advert first:

This…this… and this… more of these buzzwords… less of these other buzzwords… yada-yada… cute kids, farmers, cattle, fresh produce, bad-bad-electrical power lines, good-wonderful miles of unpopulated wild forest land…

Oh! a little LESS people with their infrastructure is good? SDGs anyone? This genius little clip even includes a bit of soft porn!

About 1 second of this clip shows a vax syringe and promises “a little less of this”. Oh golly! I love you, my overlords, for promising a little bit less genocide and mass poisoning under pretenses of public health. How about a little less military-funded EUA Countermeasures and a little less of the PREP Act? Well, those would be downers for a political ad, you might say. A political ad must be designed, like a dollar, to appeal to the maximum possible number of people.

I like Nicole and I don’t think she is a bad person. I heard her speak out about her daughter having been irreversibly maimed by the vaccines. Speaking out on this topic is heartbreaking, brave and highly commendable. However, an interview on Tucker Carlson’s show or a speech at some political event is just public speaking, it’s NOT POLICY. What I am worried about is Nicole’s likability and background story are being used to imply that Trump is sympathetic to vaccine victims, because his campaign managers detected the disapproval of the Warp Speeded genocide among his target voter demographic. Neither this sentiment nor the evidence of mass poisoning by vaccines seem to be reflected in the Make America Healthy Again policy.

Since we are talking about fixing the undeniable crisis of chronic illness in America, let’s briefly think about the main causes of it.

Is it food, like the walnut package I found in my kitchen? Food in general?

Here is the spokesperson for the “Toxic Food!!” - Dr. Casey Means, at Senator Johnson’s Yet Another Hearing declaring that the chronic illness epidemic is all because of bad food, it’s just awful food, people… don’t question this single only reason for why your child is obese, asthmatic, allergic to everything, autistic and gay/trans… Bad food is bad for you. Stop eating, like NOW! Put down that Dorito, I see you!!!

Interesting how these people get rolled out of nowhere just for the election cycle…

Chemtrails and pesticides in agriculture? While I believe these items are contributing to illness, the evidence for vaccines being the primary driver is by now overwhelming. In fact, the US food quality and variety has substantially improved in the last 20 years, as both I and my husband as 1st gen immigrants can attest to. Yet the state of general health of the population and particularly in children has significantly worsened, and this is not confined to the inner city food deserts, it’s skyrocketing in tony neighborhoods where everyone shops organic, clean and locally sourced.

Now, let’s look at vaccines as a driver of chronic illness and death.

The second tweet at the beginning of this article is the peer reviewed paper on VAERS SIDS data posted by Warner Mendenhall, an attorney:

Abstract Although there is considerable evidence that a subset of infants has an increased risk of sudden death after receiving vaccines, health authorities eliminated "prophylactic vaccination" as an official cause of death, so medical examiners are compelled to misclassify and conceal vaccine-related fatalities under alternate cause-of-death classifications. In this paper, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database was analyzed to ascertain the onset interval of infant deaths post-vaccination. Of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1990 through 2019, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination, confirming that infant deaths tend to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. The excess of deaths during these early post-vaccination periods was statistically significant (p < 0.00001). A review of the medical literature substantiates a link between vaccines and sudden unexplained infant deaths. Several theories regarding the pathogenic mechanism behind these fatal events have been proposed, including the role of inflammatory cytokines as neuromodulators in the infant medulla preceding an abnormal response to the accumulation of carbon dioxide; fatal disorganization of respiratory control induced by adjuvants that cross the blood-brain barrier; and biochemical or synergistic toxicity due to multiple vaccines administered concurrently. While the findings in this paper are not proof of an association between infant vaccines and infant deaths, they are highly suggestive of a causal relationship.

This is, of course, not the only evidence that vaccination of babies and children kills babies and children, it’s just a more recent one. There are numerous studies and datasets that show the same evidence.

Turns out, completely unvaccinated people very rarely get chronic illnesses - 5% rate for 1 chronic condition at any age! “The Control Group” project (video interview on Bitchute), for example, found that unvaccinated people’s cancer rate = zero. Yes, there are limitations of surveys, but the sample size is a respectable 1544 and drawn from all over the country.

In recent bombshell news, Children’s Health Defense FOIAed a secret unpublished study commissioned by the CDC, which found that the HepB vax indeed causes autism, sleep disorders, speech disorders and neurodevelopmental disorders. HepB shot is given to all newborns for a disease that allegedly only affects intravenous drug users. The study was done in 1999 and promptly buried by the CDC:

Here is a 70 page slide deck from CHD discussing the association of ALL major chronic conditions and vaccines. Several studies in this package found that vaccines cause diabetes Type I, for example. If that’s the case, they also at least exacerbate if not directly cause adult obesity/metabolic disorders which typically lead to Type II diabetes. I highly recommend sharing this widely.

More data on vaccines as the main driver of chronic illness and death here.

Trump’s MAHA Policy Ideas:

If you think that electing Trump will finally address vaccines as possibly #1 reason for the epidemic of chronic illness, think again. The Trump campaign is not thinking about this issue AT ALL. Not even for 1 second like it was shown in the political ad posted by Nicole Shanahan.

Trump did answer the question why he is still pushing covid vaccines. His answer dispels the myth that he isn’t aware of the damage they cause. This is the link to his answer in an interview by Sharyl Atkinson. Interestingly, he said he was “mandated” to deliver the mRNA shots. Meaning he openly admits he is following orders, presumably from the group of lizards presiding over the global “shadow government”. I am quite certain this entity is real and it controls the elected government actors (Trump is a member of the Screen Actors Guild), although I am not insisting they are actually lizards. He also said that he needs to woo Democrats who love covid vaccines (presumably that means lying about injectable poison is ok), and that “they are doing studies on safety” which will be available AFTER the elections, in 2025. Now, this part is a blatant lie. Nobody is doing any long term safety clinical trials. The original vaccine trials were supposed to run until 2025, but were unblinded in the first 2 months, thus eliminating the control group. The FDA subsequently revoked the EUAs for the “Wuhan variant” versions of the mRNA injections. Health Canada and other health authorities are destroying the evidence, ahem, the vials remaining on the shelves! In any case, “studying” the long-term safety of something that has THIS kill rate in the short term is just figuring out how long the poisoning effects will last. And maybe that’s what Trump means when he says “they are studying”… who are “they” by the way?

What about MAHA policy though…

Here is a post from Dr. Nass summarizing the heath policy ideas from the Trump campaign (as discussed by the Kennedy campaign), published in a WSJ article. The article is behind paywall, I don’t feel like paying for propaganda, so I am going by Dr. Nass’s summary and adding my comments and questions:

Mr. Trump has made reforming broken institutions a cornerstone of his political life. He has become the voice of countless Americans who have been let down by our elites. He could unite the country by making it his priority to make America healthy again. Here are some specific policy ideas: • Reform the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. Pharmaceutical companies pay a fee every time they apply for a new drug approval, and this money makes up about 75% of the budget of the Food and Drug Administration’s drug division. That creates a barrier to entry to smaller firms and puts bureaucrats’ purse strings in the hands of the pharmaceutical industry.

Reform PDUFA how? Should we remove the requirement that pharmas pay for the FDA to review their clinical trial data? Do you propose to fund this from more public debt? Will this be a gift of additional free money from us, the taxpayers to Big Pharma, no? On the other hand, since 50%+ of the pharma R&D budgets now come from BARDA’s funding unregulated, legally allowed to be non-cGMP compliant countermeasures, maybe let’s just drop the charade and admit that the FDA is actually not needed for anything anymore. HHS Secretary can declare whatever he wants “maybe effective”, and that will save a lot of money and bureaucracy.

• Prohibit members of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee from making money from food or drug companies. Ninety-five percent of the members of a USDA panel charged with most recently updating nutrition guidelines had conflicts of interest. This is from the same government that brought you a National Institutes of Health research finding that Lucky Charms are healthier than ground beef.

Who knows or cares what USDA Dietary Guidelines say? Do you? Do you consult them before you go grocery shopping? Do you know anyone who does? Did you ditch ground beef and buy Lucky Charms because the NIH or the USDA Dietary Guidelines said it is healthier for you? So here’s how I would re-phrase this policy idea: Abolish USDA Dietary Guidelines because they are a useless piece of state nannying and corruption. This will also prevent the Advisory Committee from making money from food and drug companies as there will be no such advisory committee anymore.

• Review direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ad guidelines. The U.S. and New Zealand are the only countries that allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to the public. News channels are filled with drug commercials, and reasonable viewers may question whether their dependence on these ads influences their coverage of health issues.

“Review” means do nothing about it. Reasonable viewers ditched the TV with its stupefying commercials at least a decade ago.

• Change federal regulation so that NIH funds can’t go to researchers with conflicts of interest. A 2019 ProPublica analysis of disclosures going back to 2012 found that over 8,000 federally funded health researchers reported significant financial conflicts of interest.

I absolutely support this policy idea if it would defund the CDC (a private corporation) which profiteers by licensing vaccines, forcing them on the population and getting billions of dollars in guaranteed privatized returns. Would Trump Administration do it? Really-really? Who is willing to bet?

Another question - how does this policy affect the Small Business Innovative Research and Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) funding - the NIH funding the “commercial conflict of interest” directly, by incentivizing technology transfer from academia to commercial products? You know - the technological engine of the economy that is helping to create new medical products, create jobs, etc? Are we proposing to shoot the economy in the foot a few more times?

• Level the playing field for Americans internationally on drug costs. Today in Germany, Ozempic costs less than a tenth of what it does in the U.S. because while Berlin negotiates prices on behalf of all Germans, Washington can’t do the same. Legislators should cap drug prices so that companies can’t charge Americans substantially more than Europeans pay.

Talk about sneaking communism via a pretend-conservative policy! Here Trump is endorsing Kamala’s price controls. The Uniparty of the New World Order unite! For those of you who don’t know: in the US, due to pharma buying all of Congress, Medicare who is the largest buyer of drugs in the world is prohibited from negotiating drug prices, i.e., prohibited from doing what Berlin or any other normal buyer of anything would do - negotiating prices based on volume of purchase. This standard business practice has worked for millennia to ensure fair market pricing. Instead of simply undoing the obviously corrupt Medicare law … oh no… can’t do…. must use this opportunity to give the government legislative power to finally install communism.

Note how Ozempic, a medication that paralyzes your intestines and has 90% drop rate due to horrid side-effects is chosen as a poster child for what every American needs at government-controlled prices to finally be healthy!! The campaign policy writers are a sleek bunch of weasels!

Just to assure you that price controls are part of the Uniparty agenda, here are the Novo Nordisk executives saying that they are in negotiations with the government about Ozempic price controls under Biden’s Orwellian-named Inflation Reduction Act.

• Stop allowing beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to use their food stamps to buy soda or processed foods. Nine percent of all SNAP funding goes to sweetened drinks, according to 2011 data. It’s nonsensical for U.S. taxpayers to spend tens of billions of dollars subsidizing junk that harms the health of low-income Americans.

It’s not about the size of the soda purchases. This is another one of the Uniparty’s favorite thing to do - scold you for your “bad food choices” and regulate the size of your soda drink. This is not as harmless activity as it seems: it creates the legal framework for the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). SNAP is CBDC by another name - a digital government welfare token. While you think the nannying and scolding is about soda and it only applies to the welfare recipients, at least some of them are Americans with the same Constitutional rights as you are. (Yes, nowadays many are illegals). Once their rights are trampled, so are yours. Once the government puts in legal methods to turn off their money because they bought a can of soda, they can turn off your money at any time, because. By the way, I don’t drink soda at all.

• Revisit pesticide and other chemical-use standards. As of 2019, the U.S. allowed 72 pesticides that the European Union bans. We also allow chemicals in food and skin care that the bloc doesn’t. Some of these chemicals are quite common to our daily lives. Though glyphosate isn’t currently banned EU-wide due to disagreement between member states, it’s approved for use only through the end of 2033, when the issue will be revisited. Meanwhile in the U.S. the University of California, San Francisco, in 2015 found the chemical in 93% of the urine samples it studied.

“Revisit”, like “review” means pay a bunch of crony experts to think about this for a long time and do nothing. Maybe write some reports, but still do nothing. Mentioning 2033 is non-random, and not because of the Masonic number 33. This is a mental prompt. They are conditioning you to not expect anything before 2033, which means never, as this is beyond the horizon of any possible Trump administration.

• Require nutrition classes and functional medicine in federally funded medical schools. Today, 7 out of 10 of the leading killers of Americans are chronic diseases that are preventable, sometimes through improved eating habits. Yet about 80% of medical schools don’t require a course in nutrition.

Yet, about 100% of medical schools require brainwashing on vaccinations, mandate vaccinations of all medical students, and then require that the doctors force vaccinations on adult and pediatric patients by both, threats of de-licensing and giant financial incentives. This policy idea is to gaslight, misdirect and victim-blame: “your child banging his head against the wall and screaming 24/7 is not because he/she is poisoned by vaccines, it’s because your doctor doesn’t know about nutrition and doesn’t scold you enough about it!” It’s your fault ultimately, because you don’t eat the right kind of food!

• Reform crop subsidies. They make corn, soybeans and wheat artificially cheap, so those crops end up in many processed forms. Soybean oil in the 1990s became a major source of American calories, and high-fructose corn syrup is everywhere. Our subsidy program is so backward that less than 2% of farm subsidies go to fruits and vegetables.

Again, this is largely the “blame toxic food” strategy, playing one food lobby over another, while misdirecting away from the vaccine poisoning. Wheat, soy, corn are common sources of poisoning not because they are in “processed foods”, but because they are “generally regarded as safe (GRAS)” vaccine ingredients and thus are never tested for the anaphylactic poisoning they cause. These proteins, when injected, result in anaphylaxis or allergic sensitization by otherwise normal foods, making them poisonous to an unpredictable but very significant % of the injected population. Yet, the public must be gaslit and the poisoning programs must continue.

• Issue new presidential fitness standards. My uncle John F. Kennedy was right in 1960 when he wrote, “The physical vigor of our citizens is one of America’s most precious resources.” The Presidential Fitness Test that President Obama ditched should be reinstated.

I have no problem with this. I would like to see the % of the population that can pass this test, that would be quite revealing!

• Devote half of research budgets from the NIH toward preventive, alternative and holistic approaches to health. In the current system, researchers don’t have enough incentive to study generic drugs and root-cause therapies that look at things like diet.

I don’t have any fundamental problem with this idea either, as long as the “preventive” does not include studying of poisoning by vaccines on thousands of children for “proper science”, e.g., ICAN-promoted bill for “safe vaccines”.

• Increase patient choice by giving every American a health savings account. HSAs are a bipartisan healthcare policy that saves Americans money and gives them financial support in healthcare outside insurance. In many cases, food and exercise interventions are clinically the best medicine. With an HSA, a pre-diabetic can choose with his doctor whether to devote medical dollars to a drug like metformin or a root-cause intervention like a gym membership.

In conclusion, you can see for yourself that not a single policy idea acknowledges the 200+ years of mass intentional poisoning by vaccines and even more deadly version of the past 4 years with the Operation Warp Speed’s mRNA murdering system.

Instead, there is a lot of talk about making healthy food choices! (Again!) Let’s spend another few billion dollars making another idiotic food pyramid. This one will recommend “sustainable organic Lucky Charms” and “locally sourced regeneratively farmed Twinkies” while completely ignoring the fact that if you anaphylactize someone to food proteins, THAT FOOD BECOMES POISON to them, including the organic, sustainable, regeneratively farmed versions of it!

The main driver of all chronic illness today is anaphylactic state to most common proteins induced in most people under guises of “protection”. This Nobel prize winning science has been known and well documented for 100+ years. These bastards do this will full knowledge and intentionally, because, just like every card-carrying eugenicist before them, they think you overbreed and overpopulate the Earth.

Previous writing on anaphylaxis, the mechanism of poisoning built into all vaccines:

Transcript and references compiled by Katherine Watt from this interview - a very useful primer on anaphylaxis by vaccines.

Art for today: Early Morning, watercolor 12x16in.