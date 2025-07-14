Weaponization of Disease Agents - Part 3, Operations and Exercises
Operations and exercises by the official US Biological Weapons development programs.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This post is Part 3 of the series discussing the topic of weaponization of microorganisms believed to be causative agents of human and animal illness. Briefly in Parts 1 and 2 we have covered the history of these efforts, specifically that all known “offensive” programs failed to produce anything transmissible human-to-human, i.e. failing to create anything that could cause an epidemic or pandemic. Several bacterial agents were “weaponized”, meaning that the military developed methods to produce large quantities of these bacterial agents and methods to deploy them via aerial spraying and bio-bombs. While exposure to large quantities of the agent could be dangerous to some people, especially in vulnerable health state, none could produce an epidemic or a pandemic due to lack of transmission. Out of the 7 weaponized bugs, most were “incapacitating” rather than deadly.
In this installment, I am going to discuss known operations and field tests conducted by the US military during the offensive bioweapons development program. These operations were covert and performed in secrecy from the public. The military claimed that safety precautions were taken and that agents deployed on unsuspecting public were benign. However, today, some of the agents deployed are considered “pathogens” and other non-biologic materials used were likewise not completely innocuous.
Field tests were favored by the military vs medical experiments for ease of maintaining their secrecy. Products (bacteriological, chemical and radiological materials) could be released without involvement of anyone but a small group of workers.
An Army chief chemical officer, Major General Marshall Stubbs, told Armed Forces Chemical Association on April 14, 1959, that
…the proven effectiveness of biological warfare attack over large areas has also been confirmed by a number of field trials. Test attacks have been made both from ships lying offshore and from planes flying over the continental United States. These tests, in which a harmless tracer material was used, proved that coverage up to several thousand square miles could be achieved, with the population being wholly unaware that the attack has occurred.
As published in the book “Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans” by Jonathan D. Moreno, (p.233) between 1949 and 1969 more than 200 open-air large scale field tests took place in Panama City, FL; Washington National Airport, DC; Oahu, HI; Minneapolis, MN; St. Louis, MO; San Francisco, CA and many other locations. The substances used in these tests were Bacillus globigii, Serratia marcescens, Apergillus fumigatus, and zinc cadmium sulfide. The army never informed the residents of these areas, nor the local governments, that such tests were taking place. Moreover, the dangers presented by this “harmless tracer material” to at least some individuals, those in a vulnerable health state - were never recognized.
San Francisco, 1950 - Operation Sea Spray: In one test the city of San Francisco was exposed to a simulated biological warfare attack in which Serratia marcesens was sprayed from a ship just off-shore. Serratia is a soil bacterium that produces rust colored colonies that are easy to spot. Though generally considered harmless to humans, a professor of microbiology at SUNY at Stony Brook, Dr. Stephen Weitzman, told Congress that they can indeed cause disease in a healthy person, and that “hospitals have recurring problems with Serratia infections in hospitalized sick patients.” Several articles suggesting the dangers of this bacterium were available to the Army researchers at the time. These risks were ignored.
Shortly after the offshore spray exercise, 11 patients at the Stanford University Hospital developed Serratia infections, and one patient, Edward Nevin, died. Twenty years later, his relatives found out about the spraying and sued for negligence. The Army contended that they believed and continue to believe that the organism was harmless, and the lawsuit was dismissed.
Note that language - the Army believed it’s harmless, end of story. Doesn’t matter that it wasn’t harmless to many people and that experts testified that it can be harmful. Only the government’s OPINION mattered. This became the prototype for framing the language for deployment of Military Medical Countermeasures by the DOD, HHS, or DHS by declaration of an emergency. No objective evidence is taken into account, and only opinion of a single unelected government official launches these operations, regardless of the harm they cause.
New York City subways, 1966 - Without the knowledge of the local civilians or public health authorities, the Army introduced Bacillus globigii (BG) into New York City subway tunnels. Like Serratia, BG was regarded as benign. However, it can be problematic to someone in a vulnerable state of health. As in many other filed tests, the goal was to learn about the dispersal patterns. In order to do that, a covert Pentagon team positioned air samplers and took swabs of surfaces, objects and people. Unsurprisingly, the Army found that “large numbers of people could be exposed to infectious doses”.
Operation Large Area Coverage (LAC) - 1957-1958.
Operation LAC was conduced by crews from Ft. Detrick, bombing the entire territory of the US with “fluorescent particles” (FP) - zinc cadmium sulfide, by means of high-flying aircraft. These tests were ostensibly undertaken to study the movement of air masses across the US continent with the fluorescent particles which were easy to track. The first test took place on December 2, 1957. A C-119 “Flying Boxcar” flew from South Dakota to International Falls, Minnesota. A large mass of cold air moving down from Canada carried the particles along. Meteorologists expected it to go further south, but the air mass turned northeast and went to Canada. This happens quite often with aerial dispersal of material - it doesn’t behave the meteorologists think it will behave. However, with the first test the particles were detected as far away as New York city, 1200 miles distant. In subsequent tests (200 different trials), a typical flight line covering 400 miles would release 5,000 pounds of zinc cadmium sulfide (FP), and in fiscal year 1958 around 100 hours were spent in flight for LAC. In addition to FP, a bacterial agent Bacillus globigii (BG) was used as a dispersal agent. BG was considered benign at the time and was used extensively in the biowarfare development programs as a “simulant” agent to test dispersal and delivery techniques, however it is now considered a human pathogen.
Subsequently, [the criminals investigated themselves and found themselves not guilty] a U.S. government study, done by the U.S. National Research Council, stated, in part, "After an exhaustive, independent review requested by Congress, we have found no evidence that exposure to zinc cadmium sulfide at these levels could cause people to become sick."
The public was kept in the dark about these activities. FP is far from a benign agent. According to the CDC, the substance can be absorbed into the body by inhalation of its aerosol and by ingestion. The substance is combustible. According to the National Library of Medicine's TOXNET database, the EPA reported that Cadmium-sulfide was classified as a probable human carcinogen. It poses inhalation risk - a harmful concentration of airborne particles can be reached quickly when dispersed, especially if powdered. If inhaled, it can cause respiratory inflammation and acute and chronic respiratory illness. Possible effects of acute exposure to cadmium include acute chemical pneumonitis or metal fume fever, a condition that is an occupational hazard of welders who are frequently exposed to metal fumes. According to Wiki:
The signs and symptoms are generally flu-like. They include fever, chills, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, change in blood pressure, dizziness, and coughing. A sweet or metallic taste in the mouth may also be reported, along with a dry or irritated throat which may lead to hoarseness.[7] Symptoms of a more severe metal toxicity may also include a burning sensation in the body, shock, no urine output, collapse, convulsions, shortness of breath, yellow eyes or yellow skin, rash, vomiting, watery or bloody diarrhea or low or high blood pressure, which require prompt medical attention.[8] For zinc oxide, the onset of symptoms may be delayed for several hours, but typically resolve within 24 to 48 hours.
Wait… a flu that’s NOT caused by a virus? You don’t say!
Curiously, in 1957-58 winter season (perfectly coinciding with operation LAC) the US experienced “Asian flu” epidemic. The official narrative is that it was a “global pandemic” originating in China! It is astonishing how the same bullshit cover stories by Ft. Detrick never change…
Since the tests became public knowledge and questions were asked, the Army has consistently responded that at the time of the tests they thought zinc cadmium sulfide was benign. Again, note this language. If they want to get away with murder all they have to do is assert that at the time of murdering they thought murder was safe and effective. It’s that simple.
Though it is hard to prove that the substances that the Army was spraying by tons over millions of unsuspecting civilians were the cause of injury, interesting correlations have been made. In the 1977 congressional inquiry into the Army open-air testing, Pennsylvania Senator Richard Schweiker pointed out that in 1952 the Army conducted tests using Serratia and Bacillus globigii in Fort McLellan, Alabama. The year before the Army tests, the Alabama county in which the tests took place reported 4.6% of the statewide total of pneumonia cases. In the year of the tests, that percentage was 12.3%. The year after the test, 1953, there was a flu epidemic, however the pneumonia rates dropped back to 4%. Wait.. Pneumonia likely caused by bacterial spray? NOT a virus??? You don’t say!
Other known operations and exercises
Operation Big Buzz (Note: you will recognize this activity, today part of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “defensive” research)
Operation Big Buzz occurred in June 1955 in the U.S. state of Georgia. The operation was a field test designed to determine the feasibility of producing, storing, loading into munitions, and dispersing from aircraft the yellow fever mosquito (though these were not infected for the test) (Aedes aegypti). The second goal of the operation was to determine whether the mosquitoes would survive their dispersion and seek meals on the ground. Around 330,000 uninfected mosquitoes were dropped from aircraft in E14 bombs and dispersed from the ground in Savannah, Georgia's predominantly Black Carver Village neighborhood. In total about one million female mosquitoes were bred for the testing; remaining mosquitoes were used in munitions loading and storage tests.Those mosquitoes that were air-dispersed were dropped from airplanes 300 feet (91 m) above the ground, spreading out on their own and due to the wind.
Operation Big Itch (Note: this was “successful” in a battalion-sized area, for ~24 hrs.)
Operation Big Itch was a September 1954 series of tests at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. The tests were designed to determine coverage patterns and survivability of the tropical rat flea (Xenopsylla cheopis) for use in biological warfare as disease vector. The fleas used in these trials were not infected by any biological agent. The fleas were loaded into two types of munitions and dropped from the air. The E14 bomb and E23 bomb, which could be clustered into the E86 cluster bomb and E77 bomb, respectively. When the cluster bombs reached 2,000 or 1,000 feet (600 or 300 m) the bomblets would drop via parachute, disseminating their vector.
The E14 was designed to hold 100,000 fleas and the E23 was designed to hold 200,000 fleas but the E23 failed in over half of the preliminary Big Itch tests. E23s malfunctioned during testing and the fleas were released into the aircraft where they bit the pilot, bombardier and an observer. As a result, the remaining Big Itch tests were conducted using only the smaller capacity E14. Guinea pigs were used as test subjects and placed around a 660-yard (600 m) circular grid. Big Itch proved successful; the tests showed that not only could the fleas survive the drop from an airplane but they also soon attached themselves to hosts. The weapon proved able to cover a battalion-sized target area and disrupt operations for up to one day. The one-day limit was due to the activity of the fleas; the air dropped fleas were only active for about 24 hours.
Operation Blue Skies (no info available)
Operation Dark Winter (Note: I am old enough to remember that Joe Biden promised it to us, the unvaccinated. Also note that the National Security Council is put in charge of the response in this scenario. Just like they were with covid, which we are still told is a “botched public health matter” and not a murderous response to a [faked] military attack.)
Operation Dark Winter was the code name for a senior-level bio-terrorist attack simulation conducted on June 22–23, 2001. It was designed to carry out a mock version of a covert and widespread smallpox attack on the United States. Tara O'Toole and Tom Inglesby of the Johns Hopkins Center for Civilian Biodefense Strategies (CCBS) / Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Randy Larsen and Mark DeMier of Analytic Services were the principal designers, authors, and controllers of the Dark Winter project. Dark Winter's simulated scenario involved an initial localized smallpox attack on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with additional smallpox attack cases in Georgia and Pennsylvania. The simulation was then designed to spiral out of control, and to be an inherently unwinnable scenario. This would create a contingency in which the National Security Council struggles to determine both the origin of the attack as well as deal with containing the spreading virus. By not being able to keep pace with the disease's rate of spread, a new catastrophic contingency emerges in which massive civilian casualties would overwhelm America's emergency response capabilities.
The disastrous contingencies that would result in the massive loss of civilian life were used to exploit the weaknesses of the U.S. health care infrastructure and its inability to handle such a threat. The contingencies were also meant to address the widespread panic that would emerge and which would result in mass social breakdown and mob violence. Exploits would also include the many difficulties that the media would face when providing American citizens with the necessary information regarding safety procedures. Discussing the outcome of Dark Winter, Bryan Walsh noted "The timing--just a few months before the 9/11 attack--was eerily prescient, [duh!] as if the organizers had foreseen how the threat of terrorism, including bioterrorism, would come to consume the U.S. government and public in the years to come."
Operation Dew (using zinc cadmium sulfide)
Operation Dew I consisted of five separate trials from March 26, 1952, until April 21, 1952, that were designed to test the feasibility of maintaining a large aerosol cloud released offshore until it drifted over land, achieving a large area coverage. The tests released zinc cadmium sulfide along a 100-to-150-nautical-mile (190 to 280 km) line approximately 5 to 10 nautical miles (10 to 20 km) off the coast of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Two of the trials dispersed clouds of zinc cadmium sulfide over large areas of all three U.S. states. The tests affected over 60,000 square miles (150,000 km2) of populated coastal region in the U.S. southeast. The Dew I releases were from a Navy minesweeper, the USS Tercel.
Zinc cadmium sulfide is a mixture of zinc sulfide (ZnS) and cadmium sulfide (CdS). It is used for its fluorescent properties.
Operation Drop Kick (Note: same as Big Buzz, now under command of Commissar Gates, this op was testing mosquito attacks on black neighborhoods).
Operation Drop Kick was conducted between April and November 1956 by the US Army Chemical Corps to test the practicality of employing mosquitoes to carry an entomological warfare agent in different ways. The Chemical Corps released uninfected female mosquitoes into a residential area of Savannah, Georgia, whose residents had agreed to participate in the project, and then estimated how many mosquitoes entered houses and bit people. Within a day, many reports of mosquito bites were received. In 1958, the Chemical Corps released 1,000,000 mosquitoes in Avon Park, Florida.
These tests showed that mosquitoes could be spread by means of various devices.
The 1964 movie Dr. Strangelove also refers to an Operation Drop Kick.
The TV series Archer refers to Operation Drop Kick as the codename of a CIA mission to take over a country in Latin America.
Operation Magic Sword (mosquitoes again)
Operation Magic Sword was U.S. military operation undertaken in 1965. It was designed to ascertain the effectiveness of releasing mosquito vectors for biological agents at sea. It took place off the southeastern coast of the United States and employed yellow fever mosquitoes with the hope of assessing their biting habits following an ocean-borne release. Magic Sword showed that when coupled with ocean winds that the mosquitoes could travel up to three and one-half miles to shore. The operation also showed that if needed the mosquitoes could be kept alive for cross-ocean journeys.
Operation May Day (mosquitoes in black neighborhood again!)
Ran from April to November 1956. The tests were designed to reveal information about the dispersal of yellow fever mosquitoes in an urban area. The mosquitoes were released from ground level in Savannah, Georgia, and then recovered using traps baited with dry ice.
Operation Polka Dot
Operation Polka Dot was a field test of the E133 cluster bomb undertaken at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah during the early 1950s. The operation was detailed in a July 18, 1955 U.S. Army report that also detailed Operation Trouble Maker [no info]. The operation was classified "secret" and involved filling the munitions with the biological agent simulant, Bacillus globigii.
Operation Top Off (no info available)
Operation Whitecoat
Operation Whitecoat was a biodefense medical research program carried out by the United States Army at Fort Detrick, Maryland, between 1954 and 1973. The program pursued medical research using volunteer enlisted personnel who were eventually nicknamed "Whitecoats". These volunteers, all conscientious objectors, including many members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, were informed of the purpose and goals of each project before providing consent to participate in any project. The stated purpose of the research was to defend troops and civilians against biological weapons.
Although the program was discontinued in 1973, human use research for biodefense purposes is still conducted at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick and at other government and civilian research institutes. However, these post-Whitecoat studies are often human use challenge studies, in which a person is inoculated with a known pathogen to determine how effective an investigational treatment will be.
Project 112
Project 112 was a biological and chemical weapon experimentation project conducted by the United States Department of Defense from 1962 to 1973.
The project started under John F. Kennedy's administration, and was authorized by his Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, as part of a total review of the US military. The name "Project 112" refers to this project's number in the 150 project review process authorized by McNamara. Funding and staff were contributed by every branch of the U.S. armed services and intelligence agencies—a euphemism for the Office of Technical Services of the Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Science & Technology. Canada and the United Kingdom also participated in some Project 112 activities.
Project 112 primarily concerned the use of aerosols to disseminate biological and chemical agents that could produce "controlled temporary incapacitation" (CTI). The test program would be conducted on a large scale at "extracontinental test sites" in the Central and South Pacific and Alaska in conjunction with Britain, Canada and Australia.
At least 50 trials were conducted; of these at least 18 tests involved simulants of biological agents (such as BG), and at least 14 involved chemical agents including sarin and VX, but also tear gas and other simulants. Test sites included Porton Down (UK), Ralston (Canada) and at least 13 US warships; the shipborne trials were collectively known as Shipboard Hazard and Defense—SHAD. The project was coordinated from Deseret Test Center, Utah. As of 2005, publicly available information on Project 112 remains incomplete.
Project Bacchus
Project Bacchus was a covert investigation by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to determine whether it is possible to construct a bioweapons production facility with off-the-shelf equipment. Project Bacchus operated from 1999 to 2000 to investigate whether would-be terrorists could build an anthrax production facility and remain undetected. During the two-year simulation, the facility was constructed, and successfully produced an anthrax-like bacterium. The participating scientists were able to make about 1 kilogram (2.2 lb) of highly refined bacterial particles.
Project Clear Vision
Project Clear Vision was a covert examination of Soviet-made biological bomblets conducted by the Battelle Memorial Institute under contract with the CIA. The legality of this project under the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) of 1972 is disputed. As signatory to the BWC, the United States is committed to refrain from development of bioweapons. Moreover, the US did not disclose the secret project in its annual confidence-building measure (CBM) declarations. The US maintains that the program was fully consistent with the BWC because the project was defensive in nature.
Note: Does Battelle Institute sound familiar? That’s because JD Vance is its affiliate. Battelle Memorial Institute, West Jefferson, Ohio is a parent company to AplifyBio, JD Vance’s company. Batelle is a huge “non-profit institute” that “partners” with government, academia and private corporations. It sports huge grants from DARPA - $22M for brain research and $350M for some sort of specialized vehicle production. Battelle remains an investor, and AmplifyBio’s headquarters is attached to Battelle’s campus in West Jefferson, Ohio.
Project Jefferson (Note: safe to assume this was done by Battelle, too, given the name and subject of the work - anthrax).
Project Jefferson began in 1997 and was designed to reproduce a strain of genetically modified anthrax isolated by Russian scientists during the 1990s. The goal was to determine whether or not the strain was resistant to the commercially available U.S. anthrax vaccine. Project Jefferson was operated by the Defense Intelligence Agency and reviewed by lawyers at the Pentagon. Those lawyers determined that Project Jefferson was in line with the BWC. Despite assertions from the Clinton and Bush administrations that the project, and its sisters, were legal, several international legal scholars disagreed.
Notable was the fact that the clandestine program was omitted from BWC confidence-building measure (CBM) declarations. These measures were introduced to the BWC in 1986 and 1991 to strengthen the treaty, the U.S. had long been a proponent of their value and some asserted that these tests damaged American credibility. U.S. desire to keep such programs secret was, according to Bush administration officials, a "significant reason" that Bush rejected a draft agreement signed by 143 nations to strengthen the BWC.
I hope this review was helpful in dispelling the notion of “worse than nukes”. It is also likely that nuclear weapons do not exist, and Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings were conventional weapons + Mustard gas and Napalm, see this post:
Art for today: Blue and Pink Hydrangea, oil on panel, 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why is our government, or any government for that matter, allowing and promoting the manufacture of biological weapons? To sicken a population, to inundate the world with fear porn that another synthetic pandemic is coming, is outrageous and wrong. It speaks to short-sided governments working against themselves to fulfill their own power and greed needs. More like shooting themselves in the foot or feet. We humans are worth more than this and need to stand up to these psycho or psy op programs and say NO NO NO
A particularly disturbing element of these "experiments" is that there's truly no longer a "control group". We've all been covertly exposed to heaven-knows-what, and have no scientific way of unraveling the toxic twine-ball affecting us. Literary theme for the 21st C must, as before, be "Man's Inhumanity to Man". God be with us.