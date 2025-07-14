Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Elizabeth's avatar
Anne Elizabeth
8h

Why is our government, or any government for that matter, allowing and promoting the manufacture of biological weapons? To sicken a population, to inundate the world with fear porn that another synthetic pandemic is coming, is outrageous and wrong. It speaks to short-sided governments working against themselves to fulfill their own power and greed needs. More like shooting themselves in the foot or feet. We humans are worth more than this and need to stand up to these psycho or psy op programs and say NO NO NO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
PutativePathogen's avatar
PutativePathogen
7h

A particularly disturbing element of these "experiments" is that there's truly no longer a "control group". We've all been covertly exposed to heaven-knows-what, and have no scientific way of unraveling the toxic twine-ball affecting us. Literary theme for the 21st C must, as before, be "Man's Inhumanity to Man". God be with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture