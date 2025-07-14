Part 1:

This post is Part 3 of the series discussing the topic of weaponization of microorganisms believed to be causative agents of human and animal illness. Briefly in Parts 1 and 2 we have covered the history of these efforts, specifically that all known “offensive” programs failed to produce anything transmissible human-to-human, i.e. failing to create anything that could cause an epidemic or pandemic. Several bacterial agents were “weaponized”, meaning that the military developed methods to produce large quantities of these bacterial agents and methods to deploy them via aerial spraying and bio-bombs. While exposure to large quantities of the agent could be dangerous to some people, especially in vulnerable health state, none could produce an epidemic or a pandemic due to lack of transmission. Out of the 7 weaponized bugs, most were “incapacitating” rather than deadly.

In this installment, I am going to discuss known operations and field tests conducted by the US military during the offensive bioweapons development program. These operations were covert and performed in secrecy from the public. The military claimed that safety precautions were taken and that agents deployed on unsuspecting public were benign. However, today, some of the agents deployed are considered “pathogens” and other non-biologic materials used were likewise not completely innocuous.

Field tests were favored by the military vs medical experiments for ease of maintaining their secrecy. Products (bacteriological, chemical and radiological materials) could be released without involvement of anyone but a small group of workers.

An Army chief chemical officer, Major General Marshall Stubbs, told Armed Forces Chemical Association on April 14, 1959, that

…the proven effectiveness of biological warfare attack over large areas has also been confirmed by a number of field trials. Test attacks have been made both from ships lying offshore and from planes flying over the continental United States. These tests, in which a harmless tracer material was used, proved that coverage up to several thousand square miles could be achieved, with the population being wholly unaware that the attack has occurred.

As published in the book “Undue Risk: Secret State Experiments on Humans” by Jonathan D. Moreno, (p.233) between 1949 and 1969 more than 200 open-air large scale field tests took place in Panama City, FL; Washington National Airport, DC; Oahu, HI; Minneapolis, MN; St. Louis, MO; San Francisco, CA and many other locations. The substances used in these tests were Bacillus globigii, Serratia marcescens, Apergillus fumigatus, and zinc cadmium sulfide. The army never informed the residents of these areas, nor the local governments, that such tests were taking place. Moreover, the dangers presented by this “harmless tracer material” to at least some individuals, those in a vulnerable health state - were never recognized.

San Francisco, 1950 - Operation Sea Spray: In one test the city of San Francisco was exposed to a simulated biological warfare attack in which Serratia marcesens was sprayed from a ship just off-shore. Serratia is a soil bacterium that produces rust colored colonies that are easy to spot. Though generally considered harmless to humans, a professor of microbiology at SUNY at Stony Brook, Dr. Stephen Weitzman, told Congress that they can indeed cause disease in a healthy person, and that “hospitals have recurring problems with Serratia infections in hospitalized sick patients.” Several articles suggesting the dangers of this bacterium were available to the Army researchers at the time. These risks were ignored.

Shortly after the offshore spray exercise, 11 patients at the Stanford University Hospital developed Serratia infections, and one patient, Edward Nevin, died. Twenty years later, his relatives found out about the spraying and sued for negligence. The Army contended that they believed and continue to believe that the organism was harmless, and the lawsuit was dismissed.

Note that language - the Army believed it’s harmless, end of story. Doesn’t matter that it wasn’t harmless to many people and that experts testified that it can be harmful. Only the government’s OPINION mattered. This became the prototype for framing the language for deployment of Military Medical Countermeasures by the DOD, HHS, or DHS by declaration of an emergency. No objective evidence is taken into account, and only opinion of a single unelected government official launches these operations, regardless of the harm they cause.

New York City subways, 1966 - Without the knowledge of the local civilians or public health authorities, the Army introduced Bacillus globigii (BG) into New York City subway tunnels. Like Serratia, BG was regarded as benign. However, it can be problematic to someone in a vulnerable state of health. As in many other filed tests, the goal was to learn about the dispersal patterns. In order to do that, a covert Pentagon team positioned air samplers and took swabs of surfaces, objects and people. Unsurprisingly, the Army found that “large numbers of people could be exposed to infectious doses”.

Operation Large Area Coverage (LAC) - 1957-1958.

Operation LAC was conduced by crews from Ft. Detrick, bombing the entire territory of the US with “fluorescent particles” (FP) - zinc cadmium sulfide, by means of high-flying aircraft. These tests were ostensibly undertaken to study the movement of air masses across the US continent with the fluorescent particles which were easy to track. The first test took place on December 2, 1957. A C-119 “Flying Boxcar” flew from South Dakota to International Falls, Minnesota. A large mass of cold air moving down from Canada carried the particles along. Meteorologists expected it to go further south, but the air mass turned northeast and went to Canada. This happens quite often with aerial dispersal of material - it doesn’t behave the meteorologists think it will behave. However, with the first test the particles were detected as far away as New York city, 1200 miles distant. In subsequent tests (200 different trials), a typical flight line covering 400 miles would release 5,000 pounds of zinc cadmium sulfide (FP), and in fiscal year 1958 around 100 hours were spent in flight for LAC. In addition to FP, a bacterial agent Bacillus globigii (BG) was used as a dispersal agent. BG was considered benign at the time and was used extensively in the biowarfare development programs as a “simulant” agent to test dispersal and delivery techniques, however it is now considered a human pathogen.

Subsequently, [the criminals investigated themselves and found themselves not guilty] a U.S. government study, done by the U.S. National Research Council, stated, in part, "After an exhaustive, independent review requested by Congress, we have found no evidence that exposure to zinc cadmium sulfide at these levels could cause people to become sick."

The public was kept in the dark about these activities. FP is far from a benign agent. According to the CDC, the substance can be absorbed into the body by inhalation of its aerosol and by ingestion. The substance is combustible. According to the National Library of Medicine's TOXNET database, the EPA reported that Cadmium-sulfide was classified as a probable human carcinogen. It poses inhalation risk - a harmful concentration of airborne particles can be reached quickly when dispersed, especially if powdered. If inhaled, it can cause respiratory inflammation and acute and chronic respiratory illness. Possible effects of acute exposure to cadmium include acute chemical pneumonitis or metal fume fever, a condition that is an occupational hazard of welders who are frequently exposed to metal fumes. According to Wiki:

The signs and symptoms are generally flu-like. They include fever, chills, nausea, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, joint pains, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, change in blood pressure, dizziness, and coughing. A sweet or metallic taste in the mouth may also be reported, along with a dry or irritated throat which may lead to hoarseness.[7] Symptoms of a more severe metal toxicity may also include a burning sensation in the body, shock, no urine output, collapse, convulsions, shortness of breath, yellow eyes or yellow skin, rash, vomiting, watery or bloody diarrhea or low or high blood pressure, which require prompt medical attention.[8] For zinc oxide, the onset of symptoms may be delayed for several hours, but typically resolve within 24 to 48 hours.

Wait… a flu that’s NOT caused by a virus? You don’t say!

Curiously, in 1957-58 winter season (perfectly coinciding with operation LAC) the US experienced “Asian flu” epidemic. The official narrative is that it was a “global pandemic” originating in China! It is astonishing how the same bullshit cover stories by Ft. Detrick never change…

Since the tests became public knowledge and questions were asked, the Army has consistently responded that at the time of the tests they thought zinc cadmium sulfide was benign. Again, note this language. If they want to get away with murder all they have to do is assert that at the time of murdering they thought murder was safe and effective. It’s that simple.

Though it is hard to prove that the substances that the Army was spraying by tons over millions of unsuspecting civilians were the cause of injury, interesting correlations have been made. In the 1977 congressional inquiry into the Army open-air testing, Pennsylvania Senator Richard Schweiker pointed out that in 1952 the Army conducted tests using Serratia and Bacillus globigii in Fort McLellan, Alabama. The year before the Army tests, the Alabama county in which the tests took place reported 4.6% of the statewide total of pneumonia cases. In the year of the tests, that percentage was 12.3%. The year after the test, 1953, there was a flu epidemic, however the pneumonia rates dropped back to 4%. Wait.. Pneumonia likely caused by bacterial spray? NOT a virus??? You don’t say!

Other known operations and exercises

