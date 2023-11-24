Your favorite president has apprehended a dangerous disease agent, for which we will have many beautiful vaccines much sooner than Fauci said. And therapeutics! As soon as we finish the DOMAINE thingy, which, like an obedient little Ouija board will magically spit up remdesivir. Notice Redfield in the back can’t quite keep a straight face…

The use of disease as a weapon is thought to date back to at least the Middle Ages, for example, when the Tatars (partially my ancestors, yay) used catapults to hurl plague victims over protective walls of the city of Caffa. Use of blankets from smallpox victims in order to expose Native Americans to smallpox is also well publicized. I don’t know of many historical accounts where this produced a decisive advantage in a war. It was always a psy-op and fear tactic, while brutal military force was required to actually win wars.

Nevertheless, weaponization of “pathogens” has been a coveted area of military machinery for a very long time. After decades of beating heads against the wall of nature and definitively confirming what I learned in the 1980’s in a Soviet high school class taught by a drunk colonel, namely - it is impossible to make bio-weapons both lethal and highly spreadable - new approaches were needed. Fabricating scary narratives about superbugs is much easier than delivering on promises of making those bugs in labs. This is also a very productive avenue as people are woefully gullible and thus can be controlled by narratives just as effectively as by an actual scary-scary bioengineered virus.

I will be quoting from this 2014 Air Force bioweapons report

which is written for imbeciles they think we are. To be honest, this is not an entirely unfounded point of view, as most “science experts” today cannot distinguish reality from sci-fi narratives they are obligated to produce in order to get grants from the NIH, DARPA, BARDA, DTRA, NSF, etc. The report discusses the origin of “biodefense” which has since grown into the military-industrial-pharma-”healthcare” trillion dollar behemoth of “Pandemic Preparedness” racket:

Emerging Infectious Diseases Richard Preston‘s 1997 novel The Cobra Event was a fictional scenario of bioterrorism with a genetically engineered supervirus. President Clinton‘s reading of this novel sensitized him to the bioterrorist threat. He looked more deeply into the BW/BT threat and subsequently issued two Presidential Decision Directives to address national security deficiencies related to biological and chemical terrorism and warfare. In the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the multiple anthrax tainted letters subsequently sent to national legislators, the Governor of New York, and news media offices, President Bush established the Homeland Security Council to coordinate a national effort of some 40 diverse agencies and organizations that were already involved in homeland security. Because we do not know what new diseases will arise, we must always be prepared for the unexpected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta is the nation‘s lead agency for disease epidemics and tracks naturally occurring emerging infectious diseases worldwide. The CDC has traveled all over the world and investigated outbreaks of Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Marburg virus, hantavirus, and other emerging diseases. These were challenging natural outbreaks of pathogens that had not been previously known to man. An outbreak of a biologically engineered pathogen might create a similar situation and may have an even greater disease potential (contagion and mortality) than recently discovered naturally emerging diseases. The epidemiological investigations of these emerging infectious diseases and other outbreaks serve as templates for responses to future biowarfare and bioterrorist events.

So much to unpack here!

First, Bill Clinton gets inspired by a trashy novel which spins standard-issue baloney about “bioengineered” viruses cooked by a rogue mad scientist in his apartment. The mad scientists is tracked and found by a heroic super smart CDC agent (yes, I am laughing as I type this while visualizing Mandy Cohen). The motivation of that absolutely lonesome not-attached-to-the-DOD/biodefense-racket scientist is that he is extremely mad and wants to reduce the world’s population in order to save the planet! Oh no! Who would have thought of such craziness? Not the do-gooding billionaires of course, they never discuss this at their conferences or write government policies about “population control”. I borrowed (and slightly doctored) this image from

about the tendency to try to “save the world” among the billionaires:

The script of the trashy novel about “bioengineered viruses” has been since recycled through many Hollywood and Netflix productions as predictive programming narrative for the masses. It always contains a rogue batshit crazy scientist and he is always defeated by a heroic CDC/FBI agent. The masses buy this trope because unlike the Soviet schools, the American ones do not employ enlightened drunk colonels to teach the basics of bioweapon technologies. Notice that most of the current “freedom” narratives studiously avoid the truth and circle around “evil Fauci did it” or “pharma bad”, or “FDA/CDC stupid, negligent and paid by bad pharma”. Sometimes they try to claim that CCP employed and directed Fauci (that’s hysterical). If repeated enough with angry intonations by Rand Paul, eventually everyone will believe that Fauci did it all by himself, or with/for China, or whichever clump of spaghetti that sticks to the wall. And that it was not orchestrated by the Pentagon in collusion with numerous government agencies and private entities working on behalf of the private interests of the globalist psychopaths that own the BIS and other central banks. I am not at all defending bad pharma or Fauci, or China, but let’s be real.

Back to the bioweapons history: September 11 inside job and anthrax hoax to shake down US Congress. George Bush, working for the same set of masters as Clinton, implements the next phase of the “homeland security” and biodefense racket. To date this racket has grown into the global enslavement and murder agenda being hastily finalized at WHO/WEF - “One Health”. By now it should be clear that we are talking about unrestricted warfare using prohibited chemical and biological weapons (toxins) camouflaged as “pandemics” in humans and animals, as well as other acts of state terrorism against the people. The racketeers initiate the attacks, and then offer “protection” in the form of poisonous injections and digital slavery, and use grandiose slogans like “resilience to biological threats”:

Continuing to quote from the Air Force report on bioweapons:

Yet, as bad as anthrax-by-mail was, an outbreak of a biologically engineered pathogen could be potentially even more devastating. Although highly lethal, the anthrax of September 2001 was determined to be a well known strain…

Steven Hatfill can probably explain where it came from! And why this “outbreak-by-mail” happened to hit the offices of the only 2 US Senators who were blocking the Patriot Act?

…and it was not contagious (spread from person to person). Although anthrax spores are highly stable and can remain viable for years, compared to other pathogens a relatively large number of organisms is required to cause illness. These facts may explain why investigators found traces of anthrax spores in many office buildings and post offices, but only a few people actually contracted the disease. Furthermore, if evidence of an anthrax attack is determined (as was the case just after September 11), people can be screened for exposure and/or treated with antibiotics that are highly effective if taken before symptoms begin. There is also an FDA-approved vaccine for anthrax.

Translation: in theory biologically engineered pathogens can be devastating, but in practice we didn’t need those things. We blackmailed the US Congress with stuff that’s not contagious, generally not very dangerous and treatable. Then we wrote many scary news articles and appropriated trillions for “biodefense”. Mwah-ha-ha!

We also used this hoax to inject military servicemembers with 6 doses of total shit beautiful “anthrax vaccine” and caused hundreds of thousands of injuries, aka “Gulf Syndrome”. An excellent expert report by

on the complete improbability of the Gulf Syndrome being anything but the anthrax vaccine injury can be found

. That was a test of the concept of mass poisoning under pretense of “biodefense preparedness”. The Gulf experience allowed the DOD to test out the pesky informed consent thing, and then push the zombies in Congress to pass some necessary legislation for the future, i.e. the ironclad license to kill - the PREP Act.

Modern Weaponization Approaches Based on Linguistics

The advent of microbiological techniques enabled several nations, but most extensively the Soviet Union and the United States, to develop offensive biological weapons programs, which continued until they were legally prohibited by the Biological Weapons Convention, signed in 1972. After the BWC was signed, the development of pathogens as weapons became the province of clandestine nation-state programs and non-state actor terrorism (aka “private contractors”).

More prosaically however, renaming an offensive bioweapons development into “defensive medical countermeasures” program enabled continuation of the bioweapon development without interruption, and further provided trillions of funding for DARPA, BARDA, other defense and intelligence outfits for capturing key areas of scientific research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing via consortia of “non-traditional” defense contractors, such as for example - MCDC Consortium which was heavily involved in “covid countermeasures” and currently lists 300+ companies and academic institutions as members.

…although security protocols such as the Federal Select Agent Program primarily in North America and Western Europe, have attempted to limit access to dangerous pathogens for many years, synthetic biology makes it possible to synthesize genomes and use those to generate, or “boot,” copies of naturally occurring organisms in the laboratory, opening new opportunities for the acquisition of existing, regulated pathogens. Second, synthetic biology techniques could […] potentially result in pathogens that have, in comparison to the original pathogen, increased virulence; antibiotic resistance; ability to produce toxins, chemicals, or biochemicals; or ability to evade known prophylactic or therapeutic modalities.

They call it “synthetic biology”, but it has little to do with the biology of living things. Despite what is claimed in the quote above, nobody can make a synthetic living or compatible-with-life organism (such as a real virus to the extend that they exist as a communications protocol between real living cells). Current scientific understanding of what makes things “live” is approximately nil, and hyped-up gene sequencing and decoding of human DNA resulted in no significant improvement of this situation. I am old enough to remember that cancer was going to be cured right after human genome was fully sequenced, but somehow all those hyped up dreams went quickly bust. What can be synthesized in the lab are chemical macro-molecules containing nucleic acid chains. They are different from those produced and operated by living beings due to limitations of chemical engineering, which are too complex to cover here. Sometimes the methods of synthesis are chemical reaction (to make RNA), sometimes it’s a combination of chemical and biological reaction, such as growing DNA material in e.coli cells replicating DNA plasmids. Macro-molecules are often unstable and require additional substrates for preservation and delivery, such as LNP envelope and hydrogels. Synthetic compounds inspired by natural toxins (and venoms), including stable small peptides can also be made, and these are used pretty widely in drugs and cosmetics.

In other words, the weaponized “disease agents” are mostly chemicals. Some of them are bio-chemicals.

This explains how anthrax used in the US Congress shakedown was easily identified as a “known strain” by those who made it. It was not some random spore from Siberian permafrost - it was a synthesized chemical product traceable to the source.

Another good post about whether Sars-Cov-2 was a “novel virus” is by

. That’s another way to call these synthetic materials inspired by nature and utilizing nucleic acids:

And in this case, we could be talking about low-grade bioweapons, such as infectious clones that would not result in much prolonged spread or mortality on their own. Such engineered virions could be deposited anywhere, though it might be the case that people would only die if antibiotics and antivirals were withheld, or deadly hospital protocols applied. This would allow for a controlled "pandemic" that did not really threaten leadership or oligarchs and selected elites. And those of us who experienced COVID-19 illness at one point or another would have a hard time distinguishing controlled bioweapons releases from a more ordinary viral swarm.

These bio-agents are a new generation of chemical weapons of mass destruction. The innovation is the combination of chemical and informational weapons (i.e. weaponized government/corporate lies). They are mass destructive alright: double digit sustained excess mortality globally for 3 years is higher kill than any nuclear bomb! Most of it is self-inflicted, too! These new upgraded versions of WMDs cannot be as easily categorized into old chemical WMD classifications and have an advantage of plausible deniability. When deployed, they do not look obvious like a mustard gas attack. They are mild, diffuse, overlap with seasonal flu like illness, and, with a lot of propaganda can be playacted as a “pandemic” convincingly enough for the public dumbed by fear and predictively programmed by Hollywood. Most importantly this can be playacted for the professional class, who are so obedient that they nod in agreement to idiotic statements such as “asymptomatic spread of deadly disease” and proceed to murder the hospital patients with remdesivir and ventilators. Even when concrete evidence of man-made malfeasance exist, we can still run Congressional hearings for years discussing whether it was a bat, or a “lab leak” and scream that Fauci is responsible. Social media can be awash with “experts” and “influencers” on both sides debating the same dead-end topics till cows come home.

In July 2023 US finally destroyed all declared chemical WMDs, even though this had been promised by 1997. Again, they write this for idiots - what about the “undeclared” ones, used for faking pandemic “emergencies”? Right!

The stupefied predictively programmed public reacts with fear to a very treatable and often non-existing illness accompanied by the keywords of “novel virus”, “bioengineered pathogen”, “superbug”, “pandemic”, “outbreak”, “lockdown”, ”asymptomatic”, “gain-of-function” etc. and runs off the cliff to self-destruct. Additional narratives designed to drown the truth in the sea of irrelevance are also simultaneously launched, e.g., the cult of “no virus” (ideology stems from the older cult of Christian Science), or the cult of “transhumanism”. Check out

including the history of transhumanism. All such cults are ideologically similar as they rely on extreme narrow-mindedness and inability or prohibition of independent thought.

I was asked by a reader referring to this interview:

Sasha, at minute 43:36 in this interview you said to Mr. Kirsch "...There's no way to develop viruses that are both lethal and spreadable; That's a myth; That's a science-fiction myth; Ok, so that doesn't exist - off the table". I haven't heard or read anyone else say that. What I hear and read from many sources, is the story about lovely gentleman and ladies that enjoy working in BSL3 & BSL4 labs, and they cobble together bits and pieces of biological things and attach them to other biological things and make scary-scary viruses they call chimeric bioweapons. Some journalists, and some lawyers, cite papers that explain what the gentleman & ladies of the labs have fabricated using gain-of-function, dual-use research, synthetic biology magic. And then tell us that these lab-made very scary things are bioweapons that may kill everybody. If what you say is true {I'll take your word for it} then all the work to make scary-scary viruses and frighten billions of people into getting injected is a huge scam, setup to make the participants wealthy. Are there other people, with skill sets similar to yours, that have said the same thing?

Not just frighten billions of people, but importantly blackmail legislators (or create cover for the cooperating legislators) to approve the illegal laws and billions for the biodefense scam. All they had to do is poison or pretend to poison a handful of politicians. Of course, you can poison one person with anything. Or 10 people in one location. But these bioweapon deployments are not anything alive and they don’t spread by themselves. Fear and lies are self-spreading, however, and can be skillfully used to drive people to self-destruction and to killing of others.

Other people are not talking about it, because biodefense is a huge grift on both sides. “Their” side appropriates money and power, and new billion dollar agencies for “Pandemic Preparedness”. “Our” side gets millions of followers talking about them evil guys (video of Francis Boyle repeating covid narrative and solidifying the biodefense racket), or spinning stories about biolabs in Wuhan, Ukraine and lately California. Remember, any rogue crazy PhD can build a scary biolab, and no PhD degree is actually needed. All you have to do is rent some space, leave a bunch of mice and random equipment that can’t be used for anything, and voila - scary biolab narrative is all over the news. Those evil CCP masterminds are working on weaponized mice! Did we forget that Ralph Baric has done the same for decades in North Carolina and failed to produce any pandemics there? Come to think of this, has your cat ever brought a weaponized mouse home to you as a present? Why not? They “leak” from labs almost every week, and using CRISPER gene drive narrative logic, all mice in the world should look like Ralph Baric by now.

Nobody can make a super-virus in a lab. But

And that’s the truth…

