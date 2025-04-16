Recently sacked former head of FDA CBER, Peter Marks has issued veiled threats about deploying biological weapons. You can read about it here, Nicolas did a good job summarizing Peter’s bioterrorism threats:

Despite popular fear-based beliefs to the contrary, Peter is rattling an imaginary weapon.

I will be exploring the topic of [largely fake] bioweapons and plan to write additional articles about known bio-chemical and radiological operations and agents. For purposes of this discussion, the definition of bioweapons will exclude injectable poisons - i.e. vaccines and a variety of injectable poisons developed for targeted assassinations. I will focus only on what is claimed by the official bioweapons literature to be in the category of prohibited weapons of mass destruction. I will also address chemical weapons in future posts, which are, admittedly, more dangerous, especially in enclosed spaces. One overarching point I want to make clear - while I describe the bioweapons as largely fake, this does not mean these agents are totally benign. They can be problematic or even deadly to some people depending on the total exposure and individual vulnerability. See this excellent post by

concisely explaining various routes of administration of poisons, and why injections are extremely dangerous. The main idea is to debunk the GOF narratives of “global pandemic-causing viral leaks”. The “biological” weapons cannot produce mass damage that they are claimed capable of producing, specifically, they cannot create large scale epidemics or pandemics, and this article will discuss why that’s the case.

Part 1 of the series is here:

For this post I am using primarily the official narrative sources. I will expand on some specific bioweapons operations in future posts, as they relate to currently ongoing programs of chemical spraying over the US and other countries.

The official narrative about the US Bioweapons program states the following:

So, the offensive US bio-weapons development program officially operated for 27 years and successfully “weaponized” 7 bugs (further discussed below). They also used unsuspecting servicemembers and civilians as guinea pigs, and used lots of guinea pigs as guinea pigs, too. In 1969 Nixon abruptly banned it, ratified the BWC and declared that all the research is now going to be “defensive”, i.e. making of vaccines [which are the real bioweapons anyway]. I believe the banning and ratification of BWC was a blessing for the bioweapons industry. It saved them from facing the obvious - they spent 27 years, hundreds of thousands of animals and some thousands of human “volunteers” (with questionable informed consent) and worse - unsuspecting human guinea pigs - learning how to grow several types of bacteria in very large quantities (tons), and developed 2 types of application of this material: bio-bombs and a variety of aerosol spraying systems, from subway versions to large area applications by airplanes. This did not produce anything that could start a pandemic or even a reasonably-sized epidemic.

Curiously, before Nixon nixed it, the US was one of 6 countries known to have an offensive BW program. After BWC and international prohibition, about a dozen more countries entered the BW programs. Funny how the prohibitions work! A detailed list of all known offensive chemical and biological warfare development programs is available here.

A good review of the US biological weapons program can be found in the book by Ed Regis “The Biology of Doom”. While the author writes it from the usual fear mongering point of view (because fearporn sells), nevertheless, the book is highly factual. Quote from the end of the book (p.221), emphasis and comments added:

The great mystery of biological warfare, in the end, was why it had never been used. Other than for small-scale sabotage attempts that amounted to live field experiments and isolated covert attacks against individuals [assassinations undertaken by the CIA with weaponized toxins], biological weapons had never been used by any nation, either in war or peace. This made them highly unusual: practically every other armament that had ever been invented, everything from the crossbow to the atom bomb, had been used at least once on the battlefield, including the chemical gasses mustard, chlorine and phosgene. Biological weapons seemed to be the lone exception.

Typical explanations for this is that they are “worse than nukes”:

Regis offers good counterarguments debunking this narrative:

The “boomerang” effect (getting own troops infected) is diffused by deploying these agents at a distance via bombs and aerial spray;

Instability due to atmospheric conditions is similar to that of the chemical agents (and chemical agents were used and are still being used in war and state sponsored terrorism/chemspraying);

Bio-agents are in no way more morally reprehensible than exploding children by roadside bombs and use of other weapons of kinetic war. In fact, they are arguably more “humane”, involving natural illness, and the vast majority are incapacitating rather than deadly agents.

Bio-warfare can be considered “green” vs typical warfare or use of chemical agents.

Regis suggests that the bio-warfare agents have not been used because they lack the single most important attribute - violent display of physical force. That’s of course true, but he doesn’t quite get to the heart of the matter - these weapons are extremely weak as weapons but very powerful as a psychological manipulation tool. And as such, it is best to keep it secret while spinning fantasies about its potential: this way nobody can find that it doesn’t work as advertised.

Now, let’s look at the specifics. This list is only a partial description of the programs but will give you a good overview.

US Biological weapons program locations:

Deseret Test Center The Deseret Test Center was a U.S. Army operated command in charge for testing chemical and biological weapons during the 1960s. The Deseret was headquartered at Fort Douglas, Utah, a former U.S. Army base.

Horn Island Testing Station Horn Island was acquired for the sole purpose of becoming a biological weapons test site for the U.S. military. The site was established as one of several designed to assist the newly formed U.S. biological weapons program at Camp Detrick. Horn Island Testing Station was initially established to focus its studies on insects as biological weapons. When conceived and constructed the testing station at Horn Island was meant to be the primary bio-weapons field testing site for the United States. The facility officially closed in 1943. Because of its proximity to human populations only two lethal agents, both toxins, were ever tested on the island, botulin and ricin. [2] The U.S. Navy used the site during the war to study mosquitoes and flies that were native to the Pacific Islands. In addition, an anthrax simulant, Bacillus globigii was used in aerosol dispersion tests at the station.

Pine Bluff Arsenal The Pine Bluff Arsenal is a United States Army installation in Jefferson County, Arkansas. Pine Bluff Arsenal is one of nine Army installations in the United States that stored chemical weapons. The arsenal supplies specialized production, storage, maintenance and distribution of readiness products, and delivers technical services to the Armed Forces and Homeland Security. It also designs, manufactures and refurbishes smoke, riot control, and incendiary munitions, as well as chemical/biological defense operations items. It serves as a technology center for illuminating and infrared munitions and is also the only place in the Northern Hemisphere where white phosphorus munitions are filled.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal After the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States' entry into World War II, the U.S. Army began looking for land to create a chemical manufacturing center. Located just north of Denver, in Commerce City, the U.S. Army purchased 20,000 acres (81 km 2 ). The Rocky Mountain Arsenal manufactured chemical weapons including mustard gas, napalm, white phosphorus, lewisite, chlorine gas, and sarin. In the early 1960s, the U.S. Army began to lease out its facilities to private companies to manufacture pesticides. In the early 1980s the site was selected as a Superfund site and the cleanup process began. In the mid-1980s, wildlife, including endangered species, moved into the space and the land became a protected wildlife refuge.

Vigo Ordnance Plant

The Vigo Ordnance Plant, also known as the Vigo Chemical Plant or simply Vigo Plant, was a United States Army facility built in 1942 to produce conventional weapons. In 1944 it was converted to produce biological agents for the U.S. bio-weapons program. Although the plant never actually produced bio-weapons before the end of World War II, it did produce 8000 pounds of an anthrax simulant. After the war, the plant was transferred to Pfizer, who operated it until the plants closure in 2008.

Next, let’s review the delivery systems for the bio agents. As you can see, it’s a collection of various bombs that would be filled with the bacterial juice and lobbed at the enemy territory.

Delivery weapons (bio-bombs) for chemical and biological agents

E77 balloon bomb

E99 bomblet (no info available)

Flettner rotor, an experimental biological cluster bomb sub-munition

Project St. Jo (no info available)

SPD Mk I, 4 lb. World War II-era biological bomb (no info available)

Now we come to the piece de resistance of this story. The actual deadly bio-bugs that ostensibly resulted in an international prohibition because they are “worse than nukes”, remember? If one of these “leaks” from a lab, oh my goodness! What will happen! A billion people will die right away, according to every Hollywood bioweapons show, and, as you know, those people always tell us the truth…

Weaponized biological agents

anthrax, caused by Bacillus anthracis and Ames strain

Anthrax is a bacterial spore that occurs naturally in the soil. It is not typically dangerous, it affects cattle typically when they are grazing too low to the ground. It can affect humans who work closely with cattle or process leather and wool, but this is extremely rare. In a period of about 10 years of targeted effort, there were 68 patients with b.anthracis infection found in China. The Chinese authors of this paper claim this proves anthrax is super dangerous and all cattle must be vaccinated, because 7 human cases/year in a country of 1.3 billion people! Mind you, nobody died. You need a substantial exposure to the spores to cause a significant risk. Anthrax is NOT transmissible human to human or animal to animal. Finally, the infection is treatable with antibiotics. Thus anthrax as a weapon can only be used in direct poisoning (as with the anthrax letters sent to 2 members of Congress who objected to the Patriot Act). The Ames strain is one of 89 known strains of the anthrax bacterium (Bacillus anthracis). It was isolated from a diseased 14-month-old Beefmaster heifer that died in Sarita, Texas in 1981. According to other sources the strain is referred to as A.br.Ames and originated in China. Therefore, no matter the form of weaponization - it is not possible to start an epidemic or a pandemic using anthrax. Today, synthetic anthrax toxins (factors) can be manufactured. They are not derived from bacteria, these are synthetic “spike proteins”, and, based on symptomatology they produce, they could have been involved in “seeding” covid illness (discussed in this article): Similarities between "spike protein" and synthetic anthrax toxin. Sasha Latypova · August 21, 2024 Read full story

More about biological toxins in this paper.

As evidenced from the above list, none of the “weaponized” agents are viruses, much less GOF viruses - they are bacteria and fungi. None of them transmit. None can cause any significant wide-spread damage. While local poisoning of individuals and crops can be achieved, all “bioweapons” are very much inferior to the conventional weaponry in destructive power. Nature published an article stating that in studies where researchers tried to deliberately infect volunteers with [pandemic, deadly, world-ending, GOF engineered virus, with furin cleavage and HIV insert! leaked from Wuhan!!!] SARS-COV2, they failed. Also Pfizer failed to make animals sick from SARS-Cov-2.

So, how did it “leak“ and instantaneously “spread” all over the world, exactly, when you can’t infect anyone with it, even when trying on purpose?

A psy-op weapon is only useful when shrouded in secrecy and prohibition, i.e. “rattled” and not deployed. The secrecy and prohibition also encourage fantastical doomsday mythology, helpfully stoked by the Hollywood’s predictive programming material. Human imagination is the most powerful weapon in existence, and the key to using it against others is to create catchy fake narratives about secret weapons programs that you may or may not have, and then let others convince themselves on your behalf and are forced to act along the predicted policies and incentives.

Thus, tales of gain-of-function (GOF) viruses that are kept in secret biolabs are one of the most effective fake stories to ever infect (see what I did here?) the human narrative spaces.

Finally, I do not accept arguments “but they have all the secret science and secret research in secret biolabs in Ukraine, etc. etc.” There is no evidence of any working GOF, but lots of evidence of the PCR/DNA modeling bullshit used to generate virus fearporn and clickbait, both in peer review literature and on social media.

