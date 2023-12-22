Starting in early 2021 I investigated the extreme variability of adverse events and deaths lot-to-lot as recorded in VAERS database. Some lots of the product had only a handful of AEs and others -5/6K and hundreds of deaths. See one of the presentations I made explaining these findings here. And here is a more in-depth presentation on Very Bad Manufacturing Practices used in making covid shots.

Prior to 2020, even a fraction of the adverse events recorded in VAERS for covid vaxxes would have stopped any drug product on the market. (See for example, the Heparin adulteration case. In 2008 adulterated Heparin was removed from market after about 800 reports of injury and death). The variability of adverse events by lot was also not random, demonstrating data clustering by geography, date of manufacture and even the alphanumeric codes assigned to the lot numbers, see here and here.

I later found that covid vaccines are promoted as compliant pharmaceutical products, but they are indeed medical countermeasures that were contracted for by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Some of the contracts released via FOIA are here. Medical countermeasures lack any effective regulatory consumer safety oversight at any stage of the process. This is based on 6 key statutes and related federal laws outlined in the memo written for Senator Johnson in December 2022.

Katherine Watt and I discussed these perverted laws

.

1. All covid countermeasures were ordered by the DOD, typically as “demonstrations” via Other Transactions Authority contracts. DOD oversaw the development, manufacture, and distribution of the countermeasures. The contracts include the removal of liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act except in case of willful misconduct. The HHS legal opinion of willful misconduct under PREP differs from that generally defined in law, specifically, under PREP Act even proven death and injury caused by a covered countermeasure is not considered willful misconduct by a covered person. While the DOD/BARDA countermeasure contracts refer to safety and efficacy requirements and mention current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance, this language in contract is unenforceable. Judge Truncale (TX) agreed with this interpretation when dismissing Brook Jackson’s case v Pfizer under False Claims Act. The case is now being appealed.

2. Covid “vaccines” were pushed under a “bait and switch” scheme where the actual delivered product always substituted with the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) version of the product (with exception of tiny amount of 35K doses of Comirnaty). The FDA’s stated position in court is that the recipients of vaccines need not to be given informed consent.

3. Use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k)), therefore these countermeasures could not be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor could compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) be enforced by the FDA. This legal fact was known to the FDA, DOD and BARDA officials and to the pharmaceutical companies signing these contracts. This fact was not known to the public, clinical investigators, clinical trial subjects or most vaccinators.

4. In conclusion, a medical product for which no enforceable liability exists, where all risks are pushed onto recipients, while all profits are privatized, is not a medical product at all. It should be treated as a dangerous substance, stopped, seized, and investigated.

I am wishing Merry Christmas to all my subscribers and to your families. I am going to take a short time off to celebrate with my family (a break I have not had in the past couple of years), and I will see you all in the New Year!

Support with one time donation

Art for today: oil on panel 16x20 in.