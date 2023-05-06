…and gave NY Times the data and NYT accidentally published the truth! We can forgive them, they didn’t mean to. This came out in an article where NYT tried to say covid was like the plague, but worse, trust us! They were trying to make the point that in 2020 the death rate in NYC skyrocketed. Seems like they don’t want to show the data after 2020, that will look very bad for the official narrative, and will reinforce the anti-vax sentiment…

However, what really attracted me to this chart is the accidental truth about the so-called “Spanish Flu” that it revealed. Spanish Flu was supposed to be the black death bigger than the black death until the current black death came along… But seems like in reality it was not a big deal. A blip, relatively speaking in comparison to the 1850’s.

What was happening around 1850’s in NYC? Lots of people moving into a relatively small area and taking horses with them, and both human and horse waste piling up in the streets and getting into water sources. This was producing water borne bacterial illnesses such as cholera and typhoid (I cannot find any reliable accounts of smallpox epidemics in NYC). While bacterial illnesses are treatable by antibiotics, this is not without trade offs, so the best prevention measure is clean water sources and modern plumbing. Once the cars replaced the horses and water systems were cleaned up - no more “infectious diseases” to speak of. Vaccines have nothing to do with this improvement of public health. They are a barbaric harmful practice that should finally be abandoned for good by the civilized society.

By the way, can anyone tell me what “Mental Hygiene” means? Does this mean throw your TV/smartphone into the trash can and go play outside in the sunlight? And please make sure your water sources are safe, sanitary and are protected from pollution.

No art for today, I need to make more :)

Some spring pics for you - get outdoors, that’s an order!