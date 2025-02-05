Discussion about Covid Dossier on Shannon Joy Show with Debbie Lerman

This recording includes commercial breaks. We discussed the publication of the covid dossier, recent moves by the Trump admin such as the EO announcing the energy emergency, project Stargate, the announcement of the Sovereign Wealth Fund to buy $2B in mRNA injections, and other recent events. While we were talking, the vote from the Finance Committee advanced RFK Jr as the head of HHS 14 to 13, and we talked about what he can do as the HHS Secretary on day 1 - terminating the Prep Act declaration for covid emergency and EUA. Please share this material on social media. Thank you for your support!
Art for today: Figure sketch, pastel on paper.
