Interview with Intentional Podcast

Sasha Latypova
Dec 16, 2024
Transcript

Video on Rumble

I have been speaking with several podcasters during this week, and I will be reposting them to my stack.

The topics covered:

  • Covid as an international military operation, not a public health event;

  • Kash Patel is a witness of this and needs to be questioned;

  • Trump appointees - a mixed bag;

  • The judicial system signaling that they know and are under orders to keep the fingers in the dykes;

  • Other stuff I forgot, but please listen to the podcast.

Art for today: Chiesa di Orsanmichele, Florence, Italy. Watercolor, 12x16 in.

