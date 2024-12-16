Interview with Intentional Podcast

I have been speaking with several podcasters during this week, and I will be reposting them to my stack.
The topics covered:
Covid as an international military operation, not a public health event;
Kash Patel is a witness of this and needs to be questioned;
Trump appointees - a mixed bag;
The judicial system signaling that they know and are under orders to keep the fingers in the dykes;
Other stuff I forgot, but please listen to the podcast.
Art for today: Chiesa di Orsanmichele, Florence, Italy. Watercolor, 12x16 in.
