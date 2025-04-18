Will criminal cases break the wall of the PREP Act aka "license to kill"?

In this interview I am speaking with two attorneys, Rachel Rodriquez and Mimi Miller of Vires Law Group. They have been working on criminal aspects of covid, primarily focusing on the hospital murders as a potential starting point. They have networked extensively with possible prosecutors at the state and county level at several states. I was excited to see the press release that Vires Law Group, with the support of Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, has officially submitted a criminal brief in both Arizona and Pennsylvania in pursuit of justice related to the actions of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the medical establishment during the Covid pandemic. I am quoting the Arizona release below, and including the information where you can donate to support this important effort! I am supporting Rachel and Mimi.

Media Contact: Rachel Rodriguez, Esq. Vires Law Group Phone: (561) 370-7383 rrodriguez@vireslaw.group www.vireslaw.group FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The Vires Law Group (VLG), with the support of the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, announces the filing of a request to Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes, for a criminal investigation of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other officials for alleged crimes committed against citizens of Arizona prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. The filing is specific to Arizona state criminal statutes and contains information of thirty-six (36) victims to include letters from nine (9) of the families of these victims. Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of their respective constituents to the Attorneys General and District Attorneys of Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. This effort to investigate Dr. Fauci and other accused persons is supported by donations from individuals and organizations such as the Diamond Mind Foundation and the Fight Like A Flynn PAC run by former National Security Advisor, retired Lieutenant General Mike Flynn. Families of the victims request investigation into the deaths of their loved ones under Covid hospital protocols, intentional COVID-19 infection mismanagement, and suppression and denial of life-saving treatments in Arizona hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities. Thanks to the efforts of victims around the country, there are currently two open criminal investigations by county prosecutors in two states at the time of this press release. Some of the alleged violations of Arizona criminal statues include: - Murder and/or Involuntary Manslaughter and/or Negligent Homicide - Assault and/or Aggravated Assault - Vulnerable Adult Abuse and/or Emotional Abuse - AZ Anti-Racketeering - Terrorism - Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services - Kidnapping In addition to Anthony Fauci, the following individuals and officers are subjects of the requested investigation: Cliff Lane, Deputy Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Francis Collins, ex-Director, National Institutes of Health Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research Rochelle Walensky, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Stephen Hahn, ex-Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration Janet Woodcock, Principal Deputy Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration Peter Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine & Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology and Microbiology, Baylor College of Medicine Robert Redfield, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Peter Daszak, President, Eco-Health Alliance Ralph Baric, Professor, University of North Carolina Rick Bright, Former Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority The Administrators and Healthcare Providers of several hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Arizona The VLG attorneys who extensively researched and compiled the filing, along with many other concerned citizens, believe that it is essential that the Arizona Attorney General and her staff conduct a thorough investigation to determine if the evidence contained in the submission, together with further evidence to be uncovered, substantiates indictment and prosecution of the identified suspects for the alleged crimes. If the evidence provides probable cause that crimes have been committed, then it is expected that the State of Arizona will prosecute the accused to the fullest extent of the law. Calls for accountability are coming from all over the nation and even the halls of Congress as expressed by Senators Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, and many others. Based on the current legal landscape, if these culpable federal officers and former officers are ever to be held accountable and punished for their COVID-related crimes, such justice must be delivered by a state or county level criminal process. We urge the people of Arizona to stand with these victims and their families and support the District Attorneys and Attorney General in bringing to light the truth of the victims' suffering and death, and the suffering of their families, and in bringing justice against these egregious crimes. If you would like to donate to support this effort, you may make a tax-deductible gift at https://formerfedsgroup.org/donate/ and designate it for "AG Action". © 2025, Vires Law Group, PLLC

Short bios:

Rachel L.T. Rodriguez, Esq.

Rachel calls West Palm Beach, Florida home, though she is from Atlanta, Georgia and pursued her education through Wheaton College in Illinois and Rutgers University, School of Law in New Jersey. Prior to opening Vires Law Group, Rachel was a founding partner of the Florida office of Toikka Law Group. She is also privileged to work with Thomas More Society as special counsel on matters pertaining to religious liberty.

In 2021, Rachel was drawn to fight the egregious abuses of law and violations of civil rights in the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by representing firefighters and first responders against Orange County, Florida against the county's vaccination mandate. She also sued the county on behalf of parents to challenge the public school board's mask mandate. Since then, she has challenged these legal abuses by employers at the Washington Nationals Baseball Club, Disney, Orange County, Amgen, Morgan & Morgan, and other employers.

Additionally, Rachel is working with a national coalition of advocates to expose the abject failure of care for hospitalized Covid patients and to bring justice to their families and criminal penalties for those responsible.

As a mother of three young children, Rachel feels called to use her skills as an attorney to fight for our God-given rights and freedoms for the generations to come.

Mimi Miller, Esq.

Mimi received an undergraduate degree from George Fox University and a J.D. from Penn State Dickinson Law School. While in law school, Mimi published multiple articles in legal journals covering topics such as international human rights law violations, cyber law, healthcare law, and criminal law. She also worked on projects and internships involving elder abuse education and legislation, defense of individual’s First Amendment Rights with the Pacific Justice Institute, and information warfare with U.S. Army Cyber Command. After graduating law school, Mimi worked as a criminal prosecutor before moving to Florida and joining Vires Law Group as a Litigation Consultant.

Mimi believes that we must fight to uphold the rule of law, for the truth to be made known, and for justice to prevail.

