This memo is from attorney Mimi Miller:

These are suggested crimes that could be presented to State AGs/County DAs for investigation of COVID criminal charges for individuals such as: local hospital administrators, Fauci, Brix, Rochelle Walensky, Cliff Lane, Francis Collins, Robert Redfield, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Peter Hotez, Janet Woodcock, Rick Bright, Stephen Hahn, etc.

To Note: only the Florida, Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana crimes have been more thoroughly evaluated and already presented to State AGs/county DAs by the Vires Law Group and joining attorneys. Below are suggestions of potentially applicable crimes for all 50 states, however we did not investigate case law, jury instructions, or nuanced definitions of the elements of all the below crimes that could preclude certain crimes from being applicable – we only reviewed the statutes on face value. This is meant as a starting point.

The states where we have already submitted petitions for prosecution are Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas – if you know victims or attorneys who would like to join our efforts feel free to put them in touch! Also feel free to reach out if you’d like to use one of my criminal petition templates for your state – I’ve compiled a fairly large volume of publicly available evidence to show probable cause for the alleged crimes to provide a basis to begin an investigation into the Accused (email to Vires Law Group or mimi.miller2@protonmail.com)

Pardons: The Federal Pardons issued by the Biden Administration only apply to federal crimes, not state crimes. Further, the acceptance of a pardon – as Fauci did – has been determined to be evidence of guilt by the US Supreme Court. See Burdick v. United States, 236 U.S. 79 (1915)(“The latter [a presidential pardon] carries an imputation of guilt; acceptance a confession of it.”).

