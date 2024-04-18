This article is my review of the 2nd DOD Operation Warp Speed press conference that took place on May 15th, 2020. Video available on the DOD website here. In case DOD takes these videos down, my friends and I have offline copies and full transcripts.

I previously wrote about the first OWS presser that took place on March 5, 2020 in this article:

Now, in mid-May 2020, our brave fake warriors are several months into the fake battle against a fake virus.

First, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, provided an update to the media at the Pentagon on the DOD's COVID-19 efforts. This day is particularly noteworthy as it was when President Donald Trump unveiled the ill-fated Operation Warp Speed.

To remind ourselves of a bit of history, at the time of the announcement of Operation Warp Speed, the main objectives of the project were the following:

Establish a public-private partnership for COVID-19 response.

Deliver 300 million doses of a “safe and effective” (whatever that means) vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021.

Accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

Introducing Dr. 3-Pee – Col Matt Hepburn, the self-admitted mastermind of the Pandemic Preparedness Plan (P3).

Note: It wasn’t Fauci’s plan! Fauci is a chewtoy for the public to vent their frustrations.

The press conference shed light on the leadership of Operation Warp Speed and introduced Dr. Matt Hepburn as the joint project lead for CBRN Defense Enabling Biotechnologies, responsible for the vaccines. As a reminder, CBRN Defense Enabling Biotechnologies is a program led by the Joint Project Lead for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPL CBRND EB) within the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). The program invests in “platform technologies to rapidly develop and manufacture medical countermeasures (MCMs)” in response to “biological threats”. Subsequently, Dr. Hepburn became the Chief Medical Officer of the Joint Program Executive Office, CBRN Defense, after completing an assignment as the Senior Advisor to the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) for pandemic preparedness.

Col Matt appears to be important to the “Pandemic” organization as early as 2017, as discussed by the AstraZeneca execs in a meeting recorded at the end of 2020:

Here’s an idea - why don’t some brave US Congresspeople subpoena Col Matt and Col Wendy Summonds-Jackson from the DOD to explain the Pee-3 racketeering strategy, and the manufacture of large quantities of “deadly covid virus” at Ft. Dietrick and at Sanofi/Protein Sciences at the time when NO “covid pathogen” was yet circulating on US soil?

Any takers for this idea?

Can we ask Col Matt and Col Wendy how they cooked the virus at Ft. Dietrick and what happened with those “stocks” afterwards?

Ron Johnson?

Rand Paul?

Thomas Massey?

Bueller-Bueller-Bueller?

Anyone?

I guess not… Let’s get back to the press conference.

Trump thought he was the Commander in Chief. LMAO, says the DOD. Not in these words, but the message is pretty clear…

The press conference revealed Trump's brief and ultimately failed attempt to yank the DOD’s leash that he naively thought he had. The brave fake Pee-3 warriors were charging ahead with their fake battle with the fake virus for very real profits and power and did not feel the need to involve POTUS in minor things like authorize $ billions for this activity. It appears that on March 25th, without getting the go-ahead from President Trump, Jennifer Santos, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, proceeded to utilize the Defense Production Act in relation to directing United States private industry, including defense contractors (Title I) and commercial domestic industrial base (Title III). This move likely pissed off the Boss, as, at least according to the theory of the US government, only POTUS can invoke the Defense Production Act. Specifically, the President can issue executive orders specifying which provisions of the act will be utilized in response to a national emergency. At this point, Trump had not authorized the use of the Defense Production Act in relation to private industry in the United States. The only Executive Order that was issued in relation to the Defense Production Act at the time was "Executive Order 13909 — Prioritizing and Allocating Health and Medical Resources to Respond to the Spread of COVID–19" (March 18, 2020).

The Pentagon simply charged ahead in the fake battle by showering real money on their bioweapons manufacturing consortium, screw the formal command structure, who needs it. Trump retaliated the only way he could, by firing Santos, who was promptly moved to another cushy spot in the Navy by her direct superiors. So the firing event, while filled with drama, was quite impotent indeed.

A reporter at the press conference asked why Jennifer Santos had been removed from her post as the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy. The reporter also commented that ‘people are saying’ that the removal order came from the White House. In response, the DOD spokesperson concocted a story that her skills were urgently needed to assist with acquisitions in the Navy. The DOD’s advertised version of why Santos was moved to another post does not correspond to the reality however. It wasn’t a happy event, according to Politico:

Santos announced tearfully during a Thursday morning staff call that she had been fired and would leave her post at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to one person close to the Pentagon. Santos, when reached by phone, did not have a comment.

Ultimately, this pissing match made zero difference. Santos was moved to another post but HER UNAUTHORIZED DECISION stood. The Defense Production Act was used in violation of the chain of authority to distribute billions of dollars in no-bid contracts (including to fake-adversary nation of China) by the DOD’s clear insubordination to the POTUS authority. All Trump could do is only lash out at Jennifer Santos personally.

Deployment of the empty medical ships Mercy and Comfort

Based on the disclosures during the press conference, it is apparent that the medical ships Mercy and Comfort were deployed for no reason other than produce clickbait news footage and drive public fear of the fake pandemic. Specifically, it was announced that USNS Mercy would depart Los Angeles after being docked there for some weeks. It was later reported that the 1000-bed hospital ship treated 77 non-COVID cases. During the press conference, it was acknowledged that neither Mercy nor Comfort saw much use. The hospital ship USNS Comfort was deployed to New York Harbor and treated 182 patients, unclear for what, with the deployment ending in three and a half weeks. Comfort also has a capacity for 1,000 beds.

As of May 15, 2020, masks are still optional

Remember that the DOD press conference occurred on May 15, 2020, well into the COVID-19 epidemic. At this point, the fake news media had reported that over 4.5 million people had been infected and over 306,000 people had died from the terrible world-ending virus. Despite these fearsome fake statistics pushed onto the general public from every media orifice, the DOD press person states that masks are optional. He is not wearing one, and only some journalists at the event are masking. Specifically, the comment is made at the press conference that at the White House ‘sometimes they wear masks and sometimes they don’t.’ The Executive Branch knows that the masks don’t work. Otherwise, there would have been mandates covering the White House to wear them. However, the rest of us were stuck with Federal Public Travel Mask mandates between January 30th, 2021, and April 18th, 2022, when they were declared unconstitutional. Of course, other extensive mask mandates were enforced at the state, county, school district, and individual business levels.

No one at the DOD presser believes Scy Esper’s assurance that “safe and effective vaccines will be available at scale” in 28 weeks:

At this point, during Trump Administration, the mainstream media is highly suspicious of the ability to develop safe and effective vaccines by end of the year, only 28 weeks away. Imagine that! They knew how to do journalism back in the good old 2020! Specifically, the question is asked:

‘And I wanted to ask you also about what the secretary said at the White House, and I'm quoting him. He said we will deliver by the end of this year a vaccine at scale to treat the American people and our partners abroad. He's very definitive that it will be by the end of this year, which is 28 weeks from now. What makes Secretary Esper, what evidence does he have? What does he know that makes him able to be himself absolutely definitive that there will be a safe and effective vaccine 28 weeks from now?’

Amusingly, there is a long back and forth, challenging the government's ability to predict the unpredictable in precisely 28 weeks.

Much of the DOD's response revolves around the government's “strengths in planning and executing, setting concrete deadlines with hard targets, and working backward and forward with details”. Right-o! That’s, of course, baloney. They already had the formula of the poison they were going to push, and were only concerned with making enough of it to jab every man, woman and child on Earth about 10 times, and making a plausible enough show of “clinical trials”.

‘I had the opportunity to talk with General Ney yesterday for a little bit about this, and he laid out some of the steps that when you start looking at you work backwards, you say, here's where we need to be on in January of 2021. What are the different type of steps we need to take? And then start breaking it down and saying, all right, do we need to build up our manufacturing? Okay, what does that mean? We got to look at the facilities, we've got to look at the facilities, we've got to look at the distribution and all these different parts of it. And then you start to incrementally attack it.’

There doesn’t appear to be a single person in the audience who believes this. Of course, the same exact group of people made a 180 degree turn and started screaming “safe-effective-trust-the-science!” the minute Biden was installed.

Everyone knows PCR testing doesn’t work

Even more shocking, the press is asking investigative questions about PCR testing! Look:

‘So whenever the secretary and other military leaders go to the White House, I presume they're being tested by the White House testing system, which is the Abbott testing system. But there was some research that came out earlier this week showing that up to 50% of the results could be false negatives.’

Once Biden took over the Executive Branch, the testing suddenly became highly accurate! Questioning the supremacy of PCR will land you into the virus-denier conspiracy group (Note: Robert Malone will personally scream at you and call you a flat-earther if you dare to question PCR).

If you find any other interesting moments in the May 15, 2020 presser, please post in comments.

