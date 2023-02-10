We were told by Dr. Walker on a date that Pfizer is mutating viruses in the lab and doing the “animal passage”… He said “directed evolution” but we knew he was covering up for “gain of function”. It sounded legit and scary. Project Veritas got him to admit the dark and scary secret science program. James O’Keefe should have asked him about nanotechnology though, that would have been the real bombshell…

Here is Pfizer’s experience with rhesus monkeys in their own preclinical development summary from Comirnaty BLA submission to the FDA - screenshots below. They cited prior literature that said monkeys are a valid model for covid illness in humans. They sprayed the animals with “virus” directly into the nose and throat, after vaccinating half of them. No covid illness resulted from this, neither in the “vaccinated” nor in the “unvaccinated” animals. Despite what Dr. Walker said to impress his date, Pfizer didn’t even try animal to animal transmission (they know it doesn’t work).

Here are the screenshots from Pfizer’s Module 2.4 - Nonclinical Overview (from Judicial Watch FOIA). Pfizer first refers to prior literature that indicates that “human and rhesus ACE-2 receptor have 100% amino acid identity at the critical binding residues, which may account for fidelity of this SARS-CoV-2 animal model”:

Yet, when Pfizer attempts to produce covid illness in these “100% identical to human ACE-2 receptor carriers” by spraying virus into the animals throats directly - oh no! It doesn’t work. To be sure, non-diagnostic, non-validated PCR is “detecting RNA”, but there is no covid illness to be found:

But we were told that the virus was optimized for ACE-2 receptors, the monkeys have the same receptors, the “viral” RNA was detected in the animals - what happened? I don’t know, but this always happens when there are too many modeling assumptions and not enough validation, which is the state of “science” today. The viral genome was a computer model allegedly obtained from 1 patient in China. Nobody can verify that this really happened. The PCR is not a diagnostic test, it’s a lab amplification technique and it remains unvalidated for any diagnostics to date. In fact, this experiment confirms that PCR cannot be used as a diagnostic! We have no idea what/how virus preparation was made, as we only have Pfizer’s word for it and none of this can be independently verified. In fact, it wasn’t a Pfizer lab to begin with, this was done by one of the outsourced contractors. Of course Pfizer geniuses concluded from this that there is no disease enhancement due to their “vaccine”. No disease = therefore, no enhanced disease, duh!

Passage through animals only attenuates viruses as each individual immune system fights it and defeats it at least partially, so the resulting output is milder than the input. Passage through animals has been attempted by bioweapons developer since a very long time ago and is known not to achieve very much. So Dr. Walker was repeating an urban legend for propaganda purposes, whether intentionally or because he doesn’t know this - I don’t know. This is what happens in nature - illness clusters self-extinguish every time because whatever makes us sick attenuates through this process as the entire system tends to the equilibrium. If it happened in any other way, we would not be around to debate this on the internet. If the input is too deadly, the animal dies and does not “shed” anything long enough to effectively spread. No “more transmissible and more lethal” mutations can result from this, and this has been known for at least several decades now. What can be done in the lab is combination of “viral packaging material” + toxins, such as bacteria-derived toxins, synthetic peptides, and the like, but the result is not a virus, does not walk out or “leak” from a lab, must be manufactured and stored in large quantities which is very expensive and requires a lot of help in “spreading and infecting 100 million people” - i.e. it requires deliberate covert deployment. None of this can be done just by a rogue PhD. With regard to “immune imprinting viral mutations from leaky vaccines” - that also cannot happen if a non-cGMP sloppy garbage sink of a “vaccine” product is injected (it is too variable to imprint anything), but what can possibly emerge is damaged immune systems in various stages of collapse as a result of injecting poisonous immune system destroying substances. Can this pose increased danger to otherwise healthy un-injected people? Not likely; maybe in some cases of overcrowding and large exposure (in prisons? in smart cities?) this can be dangerous. Possibly babies are more vulnerable when surrounded by shedding from adults due to small relative body size. There is no clear data on this yet. However, the story of mad scientists making more deadly AND simultaneously more transmissible viruses in the lab is too seductive and makes for excellent clickbait (including in peer reviewed journals), so it continues.

Let’s note that Pfizer is not unique in these hilarious voodoo flops. Boston University also made an 80% mouse killer SarsCov mutant very recently. Besides provoking a number of great memes, it managed to not produce an apocalyptic lab leak and so did not wipe out Boston University itself (oh well, maybe next time). Why, you may ask? It was a 80% lethal strain! Of a novel mutated virus from the lab! It was even published in a peer reviewed journal, so it must be true! There were great takedowns of that BS from BU which I won’t republish now, but here is a short synopsis - PhDs played with soups of “viruses” that they thought might be more deadly because computer models told them so. Nothing transmissible from animal to animal was made and 8/10 mice were euthanized because in the opinion of the investigators they were going to die anyway. Actually, the truth is simpler than this - the PhDs need to eat, they didn’t want to hunt for food or grow it, and so they submitted a grant application to the NIH using the words that the NIH likes, and the NIH gave them money for a couple of months. The PhDs bought food and paid rent. Some mice were sacrificed. The end.

Key takeaways and some thought provoking questions:

If they can’t produce clinical signs of illness or transmission in animals that have the same ACE-2 receptors as humans do (and share 93% genomes with humans), using the current versions of lab made Sars-Cov-2 - how are they going to do this with “mutated viruses” (whatever that means)?

Pfizer literally forced the “mutated lab created virus” down the captive monkeys’ throats, but this produced nothing clinically significant! How do you think “lab leaks” work?

Less humorous explanation of the monkey business: the C-19 potions are designed, financed, and made by DARPA/DOD/BARDA and related clown agencies via consortia of defense contractors including Pfizer who are paid huge sums of money, are not in control of the entire supply chain and product, and are promised protection by the government. The paperwork Pfizer submitted to the FDA reflects this fact: it is a prop in a play called “vaccine development and approval” and that’s why it looks so unprofessional, full of gaping holes and obvious fraud. The FDA is of course fully complicit in this and continues to pretend to “authorize” these military biowarfare agents as pharmaceuticals.

More about Pfizer’s fraudulent animal studies here.

