Walgreens (a pharmacy chain) stock is one of the most stunning collapses of a former blue chip retailer in recent memory:

Reasons for this collapse are numerous and include:

-Bloated HQ: 331k employees for 13k stores

-Squeezed by pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs)

-Online pharmacies taking share (including pharma companies going to direct Rx)

-Retail theft which is not prosecuted by woke jurisdictions, i.e. in the most poverty-ridden locations where Walgreens tends to operate

- 8% borrowing costs

But, no worries, there is a new line of business for Walgreens!

According to the industry news:

The retail pharmacy is partnering with the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to bolster its decentralized clinical trial effort, part of a federal health initiative to expand clinical research beyond large hospitals. Walgreens said Monday that the agreement covers trials over a five-year period and valued it at about $100 million. The deal is a major bet on the behemoth pharmacy some two years after it expanded its footprint to include clinical trials, hiring Ramita Tandon to spearhead the division. She previously was the chief operating officer of Trio Health, a data services company using real-world health data. A 2023 case study detailed how Walgreens expedited and diversified recruitment for one of Moderna’s trials, a Phase 3 study testing the immunogenicity of an unspecified vaccine in women.

Now, let’s pause here for a second: WHAT infectious disease virus affects exclusively women? I mean, if one is testing a vaccine in women… Were these women post-menopausal or, on the contrary, young and fertile? Were they pregnant or planning to be pregnant by any chance? Why keep the name of the vaccine secret if this is such a great case study - a success story?

The company said it was able to refer more than 5,000 patients in less than 16 weeks, and that the patients who were referred and randomized were more diverse than most trials.

“Diverse” is a code word. They were more likely to be black, or perhaps Hispanic, and very likely poor and thus more prone to fall for lies and monetary inducements from the military-industrial complex that targeted them at Walgreens.

Walgreens says its new BARDA pact will look to fortify decentralized trials so that they’ll be more widely used to help FDA-regulated products, enhance clinical research “and evaluate other medical countermeasures.”

This sentence is also loaded with code words: notice “FDA-regulated” next to “medical countermeasures”. If one is writing about medicines, pharmaceuticals, products that are tested in clinical trials, then stating that they are “FDA-regulated” is superfluous. Of course medicines and clinical trials are regulated by the FDA! Duh! Then, why the need to restate the obvious? Of course, my regular readers know the answer: the way FDA “regulates” countermeasures is by certifying the fraud of military-made poisoning systems. They do this, legally, of course, because the US Congress passed the laws that allow countermeasures to be adulterated (full of poison, uncontrolled and undisclosed ingredients) and misbranded (lying about this is legal for all involved).

The two groups [Walgreens and BARDA] are also collaborating on a Phase 4 observational Covid-19 trial that’s happening through Walgreens’ community pharmacy network. Other retail pharmacies have tried to make similar investments in clinical research but have faltered. CVS Health launched its clinical trials business during the pandemic but elected to close up shop last year. A full exit is expected by the end of this year.

However, it’s been reported that retail giant Walmart and the grocery chain Kroger have also recently entered the space, presumably via contracts with BARDA. The funding is part of BARDA’s Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare and Research (D-COHRe) initiative, which includes mobile clinics and urgent care facilities, in addition to retail pharmacies.

What all of this means - BARDA is creating a parallel unregulated, Congressionally unaccountable, liability free “pharmaceutical industry” and is capturing eager and willing parties into this cartel, including retail outlets that are consumer-facing (pharmacies, mobile clinics, urgent care facilities). These tentacles will now include pharmacy and retail clinic staff who will be pimping “clinical trials” to unsuspecting grocery shoppers.

My readers are well familiar that BARDA countermeasures “clinical trials” are not legally clinical trials, as EUA countermeasures under public health emergency are “not clinical investigational products”. Informed consent is not possible with these products. More information on this is in this post:

The reason CVS is closing its “clinical trials” shop and Walgreens and Walmart are opening theirs, I suspect, comes down to the locations. Walgreens tend to be in more poor black/ethnic neighborhoods with low income and education levels. Notice they are laser focused on “diversity of clinical trial participants”. Payments for clinical trial participation can range from nominal to rather large sums. A $500 store card might get enough interest from women to get jabbed with “undisclosed vaccine” for experimental purposes. Is it to sterilize these women, just like they do in Africa and India in those Bill Gates “humanitarian” clinics? What about a $3000 “incentive” to experiment on the babies with new mRNA poisons, wouldn’t this be too hard to resist for some parents from the neighborhoods that Walgreens operates from?

This post from Katherine Watt describes how, under PREP Act, the pharmacists who are not healthcare providers were given liability cover as long as they follow the orders from DOD/HHS:

…one important component of the PREP Act declarations and amendments that’s useful to highlight: the US government’s use of retail pharmacies as primary locations to which DoD biochemical weapons known as ‘vaccines’ are delivered, and classification of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians as “covered persons” and “qualified persons” ordered to inject enemy targets with the weapons, through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.3 Adding pharmacies and pharmacy technicians to the PREP Act "covered persons" and “qualified persons” lists was an important part of PREP Act declarations and amendments. It's another example of the bait-and-switch, hidden in plain sight crimes. Retail pharmacies are not medical facilities regulated the way hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices are. Pharmacists aren't trained, supervised and regulated the same way doctors and nurses are, and pharmacists don't have any professional ethical obligations to protect individual patient health and safety, such as the classic Hippocratic Oath, whose main precept is often paraphrased as "first do no harm."

Another worrying trend is that BARDA is capturing healthcare locations where people who now thoroughly mistrust healthcare would go in case of emergency - urgent care facilities and pharmacies. Due to BARDA contracts they are now under direction and control of the US HHS and DOD directly. In case of the “next pandemic” they would not be free to fill orders for medicine that you/your doctor thinks you should get, and will be directed to push countermeasures instead.

Finally, I don’t know how Walgreens subverts HIPAA data privacy requirements to “target” specific individuals for clinical trials, but if any of my readers are pharmacist, maybe you can comment on that. If any of my readers received an unsolicited advertisement for clinical trial recruitment from a pharmacy or an urgent care center, also, please post in comments. Perhaps a health data privacy lawsuit maybe possible here.

Please share with your friends and family who may be using Walgreens to make them aware.

