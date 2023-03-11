Due Diligence and Art

Mar 11, 2023

After spending far too much time consuming Harari clips for my “Anatomy of a Philanthropath” series, I have to agree with your assessment of him as “a clown with a whiny voice” (😆), Sasha.

For those who want more evidence of his menacing and self-contradictory postulations, I collected some of his most notorious quotes in Parts 2 and 3 of that series:

• “Part 2: Downloadable Digital Dictatorships” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-947)

• “Part 3: Yuval Noah Harari: Not the Man We Think He Is?” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/anatomy-of-a-philanthropath-dreams-3fd)

Mar 11, 2023

Invisible menace has the potential to be more terrifying than violence as it can last longer- you can draw it out for a long time- even an eternity- the thing you can’t see. Good story tellers understand this- Hitchcock understood this. The psychos running the Bio-Security State know this.

This is why the perpetuation of the invisible virus that can strike anyone at any time is so useful as a control mechanism. The catapulting of GoF and “Covid” variants and on and on is part of this Psyop. Those who perpetuate these fabrications are part of the problem, knowingly or not, and are doing the work for the Bio-security State by maintaining and heightening the fear mechanisms.

The beauty of the idea of a “virus” is that it is an invisible, submicroscopic enemy. The result is an unparalleled spread of panic and fear, trumping even that of terrorists. The war on covid and “viruses” in general has effectively replaced the war on terror. “The Virus®” is the new Al Qaeda.

People who have fallen for this manufactured terror are desperate for explanations and heroes and “bombshell reports” right now. They want something simple and not too far afield that can explain it all away.

Start talking about global operations, conditional UBI, programmable CBDCs, digital slavery, mass surveillance rolled across the world via an endless series of manufactured crises and it’s all too much.

“It’s just a virus and some bad actors” say the public. “A bioweapon that needs to be contained next time” say the subverted Covid oppositional actors.

It was an epidemic of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies introduced to bring about a dystopian Biosecurity state.

The official “Covid” narrative of is cold-blooded fiction. There was no pandemic.

If you haven't already take a look here- you are mentioned:

"NATO’s Trojan Horse Behind Europe’s COVID-19 Response – Part 1: Vaccinating Europe With a Military Experimental Biodefense Countermeasure"

https://21stcenturywire.com/2023/03/08/nato-trojan-horse-behind-europes-covid-19-response-part-1-vaccinating-europe-with-a-military-experimental-biodefense-countermeasure/

