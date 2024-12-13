I read the Endpoints News, a Financial Times subsidiary for bio-pharma news. It is sometimes useful to read the establishment perspective on what’s going on. Recently, they published an opinion piece by the Chief Editor and founder of Endpoints, John Carroll: The Endpoints 100: The biotech industry braces for Trump 2.0.

In the opening statement, John Carroll warns of the “considerable anxiety in senior biotech ranks that an upheaval in the agency could trigger both an exodus of veteran staffers and a loss of credibility with the public”. Oh, dear me! Currently a highly credible, honest, totally non-corrupt agency that every American wholeheartedly believes… is afraid of losing its credibility. I think they are afraid in the same way CNN is afraid of losing THEIR credibility… with the last few over-vaxxed zombified boomers too paralyzed to switch the channel, and some pelotons and airport walls that still watch CNN.

Before we continue with Carroll’s opinion piece, let me tell you something about John Carroll himself. A few months ago, John was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer, completely out of the blue. He wrote about it on Endpoints. He was diagnosed with an advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, a very rapid type of cancer. The way he was diagnosed was interesting, too:

Merkel cell carcinoma had spread to my lymph nodes, which in turn swelled and shut down my kidneys. Blocked kidneys were the first thing that came close enough to killing me — with my potassium numbers spiking into a deadly range. But Merkel cell isn’t just a singular rare cancer, generating some 3,000 new diagnoses a year. Because my cancer had advanced into a segment of my body that was choked with arteries, veins, the path for kidney drainage and more among the swollen lymph nodes — a biological traffic snarl — it was beyond the reach of surgery. And it represents one of about 1,000 new advanced cases a year.

A quick search in VAERS database using only one symptom term “Merkel” returned 8 cases of neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin reported after covid vaccinations. Searching ALL of VAERS for ALL vaccines returned 11 cases. If this doesn’t sound like a lot, we should remember that VAERS is under-reported by a factor of 40x to 100x, and therefore 8 could represent ~800 (accounting for a very large overall % of these diagnoses). In any case, there is a 4x increase in these extremely rare forms of cancer after covid vaccines (2 cases over 30 years jumping to 8 cases in 2 years after covid vaxxes). That’s a clear safety signal.

I have a lot of compassion for John and other people seemingly blinded by the source of their income. I wish him full recovery, both from the cancer and the blindness.

After I finished and scheduled this post, I received an email from John Carroll’s distribution list, addressed to me with an invitation to meet with him at the upcoming annual JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco (in January). He wrote that his cancer treatment is going well and he will be attending the event. I replied as follows:

John, I am sorry about your cancer diagnosis. In fact, I will be writing about it in my upcoming piece on Substack. I don't think I will be going to the JP Morgan conference this year. I wish you full recovery, and I hope that you and your publication will look much more critically into why the cancers of all types, and especially in younger people, have exploded since 2021. You owe it to yourself and your readers.

Returning to the article about Trump 2.0 and the alleged dire fate of the biotechs. John Carroll seems to have a solid grasp of his audience - adult hysterical toddlers that would rather get a rare sudden cancer than face the truth. So, he clearly delineates the “good guys” from the “bad guys” in his stories. Marty Makary, Trump’s nominee for the FDA Commissioner, is *good* (emphasis added):

the nomination of Marty Makary out of Johns Hopkins as FDA chief has clearly soothed many jangled nerves, sparking hope that the radical changes promised by the new administration in a variety of government arenas could bypass much of the biopharma side [to the food side, duh] and leave the agency’s mandate largely unscathed.

Robert Kennedy, the nominee for the HHS Secretary, is *bad*:

Unless that is, vaccines are put in the crosshairs of Robert F Kennedy Jr., whose nomination as head of Health and Human Services is being met with a near-universal — if largely anonymous — scowl.

This, in summary, is everything you need to know about the strategy that is going to be used to deflect, suppress, and otherwise drown out the message of the massive damage cause to people’s health by vaccines in general and mRNA shots specifically. This was immediately obvious to me when the Means Twins were rolled out in front of the MAHA team, by some sheer miracle straight to Tucker Carlson’s show. Their brief is to divert attention to banning and regulating food, which has a dual purpose: deflect from vaccines, and create more power for the government in the food sector. Under pretenses of making healthier food, new mountain of regulations can be created, driving smaller companies out of business and reinforcing monopolies controlled by public-private cartels. These monopolies are easy to control by a few hands. Give them this power and in no time a government committee of scientists and doctors will declare Bill Gates’ powdered cockroaches a healthy food choice for school lunches, and a suitable replacement artificial dyes in your cereal. Cockroaches are “all natural”, don’t contain toxic seed oils, no graphene or nanotechnology, non-5G and gluten free!

In addition, the article provides a survey results that Endpoints collected from biopharma executives.

The majority of the respondents expect “changes”:

Even more responders, 74%, expect that there will be changes in the FDA leadership.

One cryptic response was quoted in the article (emphasis added):

Marty Makary seems to be data driven. He has written about the dangers associated with group think rather than data driven decisions as was the approach to peanuts by pediatricians in the 1990 that created an epidemic. My sense is he will realize that he needs well trained reviewers and therefore will want to keep FDA stable. He could overrule the reviewers but this is pretty unusual. The wild card is that if RFK gets approved he could overrule an FDA decision. — Anonymous

What exactly was the “approach to peanuts by pediatricians in the 1990”? Let’s try to think real hard - oh, I know! It was vaccines containing peanut oil, that the pediatricians pushed and created the raging epidemic of peanut allergy, wasn’t it? NYT published an article blaming it on Merck in 1960’s, a long time ago, you understand, they would not do such a thing now!! Of course, nobody removed peanut oil or other food proteins from the vaccines. They simply renamed peanut oil into Adjuvant65 and continued pushing it. As I have written before, anaphylaxis/allergy to common food and environmental proteins is behind the massive increase in a variety of chronic illness, especially in younger people and children.

Going wild on health means bad news for capital allocation to vaccines:

And, shocking news, the pharma execs expect things to get worse for them when Kennedy is in charge of HHS:

Most of the responses quoted in the article are predictable: “we are doomed, vaccines are fked, we won’t be able to raise capital, Kennedy is not a scientist” (neither is Becerra, but who keeps the track). Surprisingly, there were some people quoted who expected changes to be positive. I don’t know if this is because they understand the reality, or these are just some sensitive-to-political-winds folks who want to be in the good graces of the new admin. Hard to tell.

In a separate opinion piece from Endpoints, they point out the fact that’s been obvious for my readers for a long time now:

The vaccines were authorized during the public health emergency declared by the government at the start of the pandemic, and since then extended several times. Those EUAs only remain in effect while the declaration is still in force, according to the Congressional Research Service, and it would be a simple step for a Kennedy-run HHS to do so, said Jason Schwartz, vaccine researcher and associate professor at Yale School of Public Health, and Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine specialist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Xavier Becerra recently extended the PREP Act declaration for covid for the 12th time, to the end of 2029. The extension includes apeshit crazy derivative liability shields for anything, anybody and their mother, using anything you can possibly think of, for any virus evolving on Earth and in space, and any device or implement or derivative thereof used to mitigate the impact of the previous mitigation measures. Now and FOREVER and EVER!!

