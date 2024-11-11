Dear Readers,
This is a very brief post based on my previous article about the RKI Leak.

I received a lot of questions as there is a confusion on how to download the files. Here is step by step:
In your browser, go to the link provided under the YouTube video:
https://rki-transparenzbericht.de/
The window will open with a widget showing several tabs. Select the English tab.
Download zip file and unzip on your computer. It should contain 4 pdfs in English. Pdfs are searchable by keyword, or you can load them into something like Notebook LLM.
Good luck!
