Video on YouTube with links to download the 2000+ pages of the unredacted files from RKI.

A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. This so-called RKI-Leak reveals that Covid was a scam from start to finish. The presentation took place in the second largest room of the German Bundestag, which is actually intended for committees of inquiry.

Recorded 2 November 2024 in Berlin, English subtitles provided by the speaker.

Internet sources: The RKI-Leak The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the authenticity of the leak. You can download the entire material anonymously and free of charge from https://rki-transparenzbericht.de/

I just started reading these and will probably publish a few articles, this is a lot to go through! Hope that some more people get engaged on reading these materials. I would like to offer my readers an opportunity to publish an article based on these papers on my substack under your name or under a pen name if you wish. If you already have a substack and want me to cross-post your article based on this material, feel free to reach out. My email is latypova@hotmail.com

Publishing my first glaring find - covid test is fake (as we knew). Sensitivity of 30%-50% is worse than flipping a coin…

p. 188 of the pdf, from November 2, 2020:

Art for today: Teamwork, watercolor, 11x14 in.