2000+ pages leaked form German CDC, Robert Koch Institute containing meeting minutes on covid from 2020-2023
Video on YouTube with links to download the 2000+ pages of the unredacted files from RKI.
A whistleblower obtained 10GB from Robert-Koch-Institute, the German CDC. This so-called RKI-Leak reveals that Covid was a scam from start to finish. The presentation took place in the second largest room of the German Bundestag, which is actually intended for committees of inquiry.
Recorded 2 November 2024 in Berlin, English subtitles provided by the speaker.
Internet sources: The RKI-Leak The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed the authenticity of the leak. You can download the entire material anonymously and free of charge from https://rki-transparenzbericht.de/
I just started reading these and will probably publish a few articles, this is a lot to go through! Hope that some more people get engaged on reading these materials. I would like to offer my readers an opportunity to publish an article based on these papers on my substack under your name or under a pen name if you wish. If you already have a substack and want me to cross-post your article based on this material, feel free to reach out. My email is latypova@hotmail.com
Publishing my first glaring find - covid test is fake (as we knew). Sensitivity of 30%-50% is worse than flipping a coin…
p. 188 of the pdf, from November 2, 2020:
So more and more info is coming out that Covid was a scam and people died and got maimed. So when will these parasites start to pay for the worst crime against humanity. Thank you Sasha for getting this information out there.
I'm following this since the first redacted files were published (i'm german). Until today, the mainstream media at Germany is downplaying the findings. All political parties involved, goverment CDU/CSU early on and current ones SPD/FDP/green party, are showing no interest in a) accountability or b) any interest at all to make sure this never happens again.
The only party working hard to bring facts to light, inform the public and works towards accountability is the AfD.
Thanks for sharing this to your audience, Sasha, highly appreciated.