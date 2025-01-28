Reminder: This week, confirmation hearings for RFK Jr, nominated for the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), are scheduled for January 29 and 30th. Apparently the 30th is only a “courtesy hearing”. If you are in the DC area, you can attend the hearings in person. The instructions are here.

Here is what the mainstream media has to say:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmation hearings: Kennedy will face a key HHS secretary confirmation hearing on Wednesday at the Senate Finance Committee. We’ll be listening for what he says on childhood vaccines, his work continuing with the Gardasil multidistrict litigation against Merck, and what changes he has planned for the FDA. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is slated to hold a courtesy hearing on Thursday, but only the finance committee will vote to advance his nomination.

I was a guest on Good Morning CHD program which ran on Sunday. My segment with Mary Holland starts around 28 min.

Link to video.

As an overall summary of my discussion with Mary, it is impossible to develop any kind of safe and effective "vaccine" whatsoever. "Vaccine" mandates force men, women and children to participate in a death lottery, where one of the "paradoxical reactions" is a lifelong disability or death. This is forced on almost everyone born in and all those who seek lawful legal immigration into the US. Vaccination practices should be abandoned. At a minimum, “vaccination” as a condition of attending school, securing employment or participating in society must be permanently removed.

We discussed my articles on Charles Richet research into inducing anaphylaxis by repeated injections of proteins, and how it explains the out-of-control chronic disease epidemic today, especially in younger people, and how it may explain “epidemics” of diseases like the cholera, plague, smallpox etc. in the past.

Relevant articles here:

I am going to try to watch RFK Jr.’s confirmation hearing, but I don’t know how long I can stomach the spectacle of 5-minute-speech “questions” from the pharma-bought Clown Congress. I am anticipating the loud screeching about “safe and effective” being the “most significant medical achievement” (I believe the correct spelling is “medikill”). There will be terrifying predictions of how not-injecting kids with 100+ poisons puts the society’s health in grave danger. Possibly, it might resemble that of the Amish community… Imagine the horror!

I also expect that MAHA=ABV (Anything But Vaccines) strategy will be utilized to sideline and drown out any effective opposition to vaccines and vaccine mandates. The direct confrontation of the “safe - not safe” is a dangerous debate, because the poisoners know that the poison is not safe! And when really scrutinized, it can’t be defended as safe. The ABV takes the discussion entirely away from vaccines and helps the private-public cabal to keep poisoning while pretending to care about “health”. Thus, they can “unite” the groups concerned about chronic health issues on both political sides, as long as these groups agree on the ABV messaging. And unfortunately, a lot of the alternative health industry profits from vaccines the same way the establishment medicine does - by treating the problem with numerous pointless contortions instead of addressing the primary causes. How many prominent health bloggers tell their followers to “don’t vaccinate and you can eat anything in moderation, including seed oils”? That would make a very short health blog, wouldn’t it?

To make the confirmation watching experience more enjoyable, I propose [thought experiment only!] ABV drinking game. The rules are simple. Every time the debate is steered into an ABV item - imagine drinking a shot.

For example, in this article, I counted at least 3 ABV shots: 1) flouride in water 2)red3 dye, and 3)Ukraine. What does HHS Scy have to do with Ukraine? I don’t know. Nothing was said about the CDC vaccine schedule of 100+ chances to win the death lottery. Nothing was said about removing unconstitutional PREP Act declarations for covid and other faked emergencies (Trump just added an “energy emergency” as if we needed more!) God help us.

If you are dead from the vaccine-induced SIDS, fluoride in water will lower your IQ by zero points.

If you have vaccine-induced autism, ditto.

You can eat organic, biodynamic and pesticide-free food after you have vaccine induced cancer, and you will have a healthier cancer experience!

Make healthy choices… Exercise your vaccine-induced multiple sclerosis in a gym of your choice!

MAHA!

Keep a record of your imaginary ABV drinks during the hearing. Let’s compare the notes and see who gets ABV-hammered under the table at what time in the hearing…

Cheers! To your health! На здоровье!

Art for today: Small still life with roses, oil on panel, 6x12 in.