I am re-publishing this post from Christmas 2023. It is just as relevant today as a year ago. Perhaps more relevant now that the memory-holing and narrative spins are ramping up in the elections year.

You will hear from “resistance leaders” that engineered bioweapon viruses can be made by students with equipment and materials from Amazon, then leaked and kill half the planet. Please do not buy recycled Hollywood garbage about germ warfare. You know better.

This is a story about several daring escapes which go back to 2013. The escapees were carrying a super deadly "engineered" recombinant SARS COV virus. Gasp!

At least one of the escapees was intercepted with a broom, but others made it to freedom from Ralph Baric's secret biosecurity-level-infinity lab. Godspeed, brave little souls!

I have not heard of a global mouse pandemic, have you? Not even a local epidemic. Maybe the Mouse WHO (MWHO) needs to be alerted? Did mice practice Event 201 at Johns Mouse Hopkins and did they outline Mouse Agenda 2030? I have a lot of questions.

Here is the full report on this terrifying crisis that for some reason failed to generate a Jurassic Mouse Park in North Carolina or elsewhere.

Here is why I don't believe Boston University or any other academic clickbait about chimeric killer viruses they claim to make. And neither should you.

To be sure, I think all of these boondoggles should be shut down, but not because they can actually produce an engineered deadly virus, but because they are wasting our money while simultaneously creating the fear propaganda about things they are not able to make.

If you hear “every PhD student can make a deadly pathogen in a home lab” - please do not fall for this 3-letter agencies-inspired nonsense. While the techniques maybe available, these “engineered viruses” are duds that cannot and do not spread as they get rapidly attenuated by interaction with all living nature. To make something remotely dangerous one needs to make and purify A LOT of biological material, which is very expensive and requires substantial manufacturing facilities. PhD students do not have these kind of resources. You know who does? The Government-Military-Academia-Pharmaceutical complex that appropriates and spends billions to “keep you safe” from “rogue PhD students”. However, the government-academia-pharma cartel cannot make anything that lives and spreads by itself. They have to apply their biowarfare materials in some other ways, such as aerosols, gels and other formulations and even then it is only dangerous to small numbers of people and for a short period of time. Here’s Peter Daszak’s DEFUSE proposal to DARPA explaining how he was going to make these “novel automated aerosolization systems”, “transdermal nanoparticles applications”, and “edible adhesive gels” and test them on bat colonies in caves (which are probably a good model for a crowded city during the commuter hour).

Pandemics do not exist in nature. Epidemics, if they do occur are local and self-extinguishing, because that’s how nature works. The evil psychopaths cannot really make pandemics happen. They can only scare you into believing these are possible in order to gain control over you and establish their cherished dream - a global totalitarian biosecurity state. Be Not Afraid. Merry Christmas to all!

More posts on how to fake pandemics coming in January.

