As a thank you to paid subscribers, this post is made available to paid subscribers first. It will become accessible to all subscribers in a week.

A Big Government solution to any problem is to throw more taxpayers’ money to the same people who are responsible for the problem in the first place. Rand Paul yelled at Fauci in Congress so many times that he developed a dangerous variant of the Stockholm syndrome. He now zealously recites the Gain-of-Function-Gospel-of-Fauci (GOF-GOF) - namely, that deadly and very transmissible viruses will be made by rogue scientists in labs. They are going to be as world-ending as nuclear weapons!! Any minute now… Ignore the fact that the same fear mongering narrative line has been used by the Big Gov/Big Academia/DOD since the 1950’s for same purposes with the same rate of technical success. Yes, many injectable, consumable and aerosolized poisons exist. Poisoning as weapon has been around for millennia, but no transmissible pandemic-causing viruses have been made in labs, despite trillions pouring into this activity for a long time. It is an extremely lucrative endeavor for the Pandemic Preparedness Racket and the Cult of Biodefense. We must stop them, says brave Rand! By “stop them”, he means give them more money, and a brand new regulatory agency , ahem, a “convention”. His solution is the Big Government must do more Big Independent Over$$$ight!

Let me assure you, that I am absolutely 100% for terminating any lab and biomanufacturing activity that can be characterized as GOF or GOF-GOF. Examples of what I consider to be bioweapons development activities that should be stopped are in this post. My proposed policy would be to remove all vaccination requirements, strip the CDC and HHS of its unconstitutional powers, cut all NIH/DOD funding to the “infectious disease research”, fire every one of these useless eaters, take down the buildings and rewild the space with forests, so that the m*f*kers can never come back. This way we will also achieve the green sustainability objectives!

But what do I know? I am not a fake-conservative Senator doing fantasy cosplay of GOF-GOF that is “worse than nuclear weapons” in order to build another toll-booth and grab some more monopoly power for the administrative state…

Let’s explore the proposed legislation discussed by Rand Paul on a recent episode of RFK Jr.'s podcast.

Art for today: Sketch from Kyoto, watercolor, 9x12 in.