This is a video I recorded with James Roguski, explaining the monstrosity that is the PREP Act and the reasons why we are focusing on the campaign to educate the public about it and ultimately repeal it:

Brief: The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

1. Purpose - liability shield for those who cause death and injury during arbitrarily declared “public health emergencies”:

2. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for deploying “Covered Countermeasures”:

The definition of "covered countermeasures" is vague and includes vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, treatments, and other items . This definition can even extend to targeting technologies (mandates for false-positive PCR or lateral flow tests), as well as sophisticated informational weaponry, such as coordinated media lies, propaganda and censorship. Memo re EUA Countermeasures, applicable law PREP Act shields hospital murder protocols as long as HHS orders are followed



3. Liability Protection:

“Covered Persons” : the PREP Act provides a significant liability shield to a wide range of individuals and entities, including manufacturers, distributors, program planners, qualified persons (like pharmacists and pharmacy technicians), and healthcare providers.

As long as these "covered persons" follow the orders of HHS/DOD and comply with protocols, they are generally exempt from civil liability for injuries or deaths resulting from the administration or use of covered countermeasures.

This liability shield applies regardless of the place of employment, and covered persons may be "deemed US Government employees for purposes of this work" .

This protection is even described as potentially covering "bribery, coercion, assault and murder" if they occur within the context of a PREP Act declared emergency and related activities.

While criminal liability is technically not shielded by the PREP Act, the criminal pathway is available only if the state brings criminal charges first and wins: Analysis of possible state-level criminal action under PREP Criminal statutes relevant to covid crimes by state

Products authorized under EUA during a PHE and any products used to treat the injury resulting from use of EUA countermeasures can be considered "countermeasures" under the PREP Act, removing liability and enabling further injuries to the public: All vaccines can be deemed liability-free “countermeasures” while any declaration of emergency is extended



4. Department of Defense (DOD) Involvement:

6. No Legal Recourse for the Injured:

The PREP Act severely limits the ability of individuals injured or the families of those who died after using a covered countermeasure to seek legal remedies.

Lawsuits can only be filed in a three-judge court in the District of Columbia.

Plaintiffs must prove direct causality between the countermeasure and the injury or death AND demonstrate "willful misconduct" on the part of the defendant.

Even if causality and willful misconduct are proven, the defendant is not liable if they followed HHS/DOD orders and reported the injury or death to these agencies within seven days.

To date, covid shot manufacturers, hospitals and doctors participating in murder protocols, the DOD and other defendants successfully invoked "sovereign immunity" as a defense against lawsuits related to PREP Act countermeasures. Only one court, NC Supreme Court found that some state constitutional rights are not preempted by PREP Act.

7. No Oversight:

The PREP Act strips Congress of its authority to oversee or terminate emergency declarations made unilaterally by the HHS Secretary.

It also removes the authority of federal courts to review or nullify these declarations and pre-empts the jurisdiction of the states.

8. Relevant Litigation Discussed on this Substack:

9. What can you do to dismantle PREP Act and help the victims:

Do not comply, become vaccine-hostile, do not take any countermeasures nor any PCR tests. Avoid establishment healthcare as much as possible (they track your vaccination status), shield your children from from pediatricians that push poison: Katherine Watt on habeas corpus and communicable disease control Katherine Watt - comprehensive set of tools to dismantle evil law including PREP Act



In conclusion:

Katherine Watt refers to the framework created by the PREP Act and related legislation as the "American Domestic Bioterrorism Program", arguing that it legalized actions that were previously illegal under the guise of public health. This constitutes an overthrow of the U.S. Constitution.

PREP Act creates a "license to kill" with covered weaponry/”countermeasures” by covered persons, as long as the perpetrators claim they are acting in an emergency in the interests of public health and HHS’ orders are followed.

PREP Act must be repealed. Yet, not a single Congress person speaks about it. I don’t know when/if material progress toward this goal will be made. In the meantime, we must educate everyone around us about this atrocity. The problem is that most people, even those who are now awake to the vaccine and hospital murders still think that “if fraud can be proven” than the perps can be prosecuted. The fraud has not only been definitively proven, it hasn’t been really hidden to begin with and it is a key feature of weaponized “public health”. Fraud and resulting deaths have been acknowledged by the Department of Justice who stated in court that they are part of the US public health policy.

