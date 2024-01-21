Told. You. So.

Full document: reply in support of motion to dismiss Brook Jackson’s complaint.

In the section discussion materiality of Brook’s allegations of fraud, Pfizer says that these are not material to the government’s decision to purchase and pay for the injections. They continued paying after learning about the fraud:

They are not contesting the allegations of fraud (“even if all true”), still that would not matter to the government:

Because, the most critical language in 21 USC 360bbb-3:

The EUA law, as written, is Pfizer’s legal defense. They did everything the government told them to do: committed numerous categories of fraud and shipped poison in exchange for billions of dollars from the US Gov/DOD. They do not contest that they committed fraud. Neither does the government (DOJ supported Pfizer).

There is no statutory basis for Brook Jackson “to substitute her judgement for the Secretary’s on this” - she cannot complain about fraud if Xavier Becerra doesn’t think it is fraud.

And:

“Nor does a jury have a role to play here”.

Nobody in the world can compel him to change his mind.

The EUA law is part of the “legal cage” that Katherine Watt and I have been discussing for a long time now. The legal cage consists of public health emergency related laws and biodefense preparedness laws. All of them are built on lies. All of them presume that there is an imminent danger of “global pandemics” - the imaginary concept that has never materialized in history - based on which, the Constitutional governance and the rule of law must be abandoned in exchange for the rule by unelected bureaucrats. Those are of course puppets, on tight strings attached to private financial controllers. Xavier Becerra is one of such puppets. The controllers already made his opinion the final, unreviewable law in the US.

