Happy Easter to all Western Christians. This year, Eastern Orthodox Pascha/Easter will be celebrated much later, on May 5. This post is not about religion, but faith.
I wanted to share this video with you, and I must say, it is hard to watch. On March 26, at the public forum in Oklahoma Senate building I sat across a grieving couple, Allen and Taylor Martin, while they talked about the murder of their daughter Trista Martin by a Pfizer-made injection of poison. Her full story is here. I recorded this 1 minute video on my cellphone while they spoke. (I will post the full recording of the OK hearing in the next post). The parents recounted the demise of their beloved daughter - a good, caring, virtuous soul whose dreams included being a mother herself. She had just turned 18, and got Pfizer injections against her parents’ wish. There was not a dry eye in the room, and I fought my own tears back. I should be used to hearing these stories by now, but I am not and will never be. It was really, really hard, and I cannot even begin to imagine what it feels like to be in the place of parents who lost their child to a cold-blooded, calculated murder.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The room originally reserved for this meeting was too small to accommodate the 60+ people who wanted to be there (including 11 state legislators), and thankfully a larger room was found for the second part of this event. That room happened to have a beautiful mural dedicated to the victims of war:
The evil that we face is made so much uglier by the majority indifferent, willfully blind society who prefer the comfort of lies, denying that awful crimes have been committed and preventing the true justice. The situation is made harder still as we cannot make fellow humans see the truth until they chose to.
My friend Katherine Watt talked about finding the strength to face the evil in re-establishing her connection with Christian faith in a recent interview, and I hope that these words will be an inspiration for many to rise in defense of fellow human beings:
The nature of God-given free will is to choose for good or evil. This awesome power, if misused, can cause tremendous pain and destruction, but used for good it is truly capable of moving mountains.
“Much on Earth is hidden from us, but in return we have been given a secret sense of our living connection with the other, higher world, and the roots of our thoughts and feelings are not here, but in that other world. That is why philosophers say that the essence of things cannot be comprehended on Earth. God took seeds from other worlds and sowed on this Earth and nurtured his garden, and everything that could rise has risen, but what is alive is nurtured by a sense of connection between this world and the mysterious other world. If this feeling weakens or is destroyed in you, then the nurtured in you also dies. Then you will become indifferent to life and even hate it.” Fyodor Dostoyevsky.
Today I pray that more and more people will turn away from evil and choose good.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On Human Suffering
Oh, I've been so angry for so long!
At journalists in particular. They control the perception and the emotions of all those who cannot get mad. The journalists and tv hosts and radio guys and even the podcasters chose to side with evil. I hope some of them reverse their decision and do the penance they owe.
I think the father saying "please get mad!" perhaps blames bimself for not having been mad enough before her child was killed. Maybe he doesn't, but that kind of feelings are common in parents. His daughter made the wrong choice, and I can't blame her, because of all the propanda who mislead her. I blame those who spread and continue to spread the lies.
And I blame the doctors and nurses who have zero self-respect a know no reverence for life. If they had stopped this in 2020, many victims would be alive. They never stopped. I don't understand them: Doctors and Nurses are supposed to be smarter than Journalists.
Everything that's happened still feels incredible.
Great post, Sasha. Hard to watch the video of the parents who lost their child. I want to cry with them. Love the short clip of Katherine's interview. It is so hard getting anyone who can't see it to see it. That has been the greatest difficulty I have faced so far. My daughters think my wife and I are crazy conspiracy theorists. There has been a tremendous fracturing of society as a whole including divisions in so many families. May God lift the scales from the eyes of the deceived, and give those of us awake tools to stop the madness. Thank you for using your voice to spread truth. God bless you and your family!