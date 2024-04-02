Video Footage from the Oklahoma State Senate Public Forum on Health Freedom
Recorded on March 26, 2024
This is the recording of the event. The sound quality is not always great. We moved to a larger room to accommodate everyone who showed up (60+ people including 11 legislators), however, that room was quite echoey due to extremely high ceiling and stone walls.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The objectives for this meeting were:
Request AG to Open Investigation (and Prosecution) into the Hospitals Protocols. Like what was submitted in Texas through the Vires Law Group and Former Feds group.
Request banning/removal of the shots from market.
The organizers are now in the process of meeting with legislators and reviewing all options to see where we can make inroads.
There was a substantial number of state lawmakers present, largest turnout I have seen to date:
Rep. Danny Williams
Rep. Kevin West
Rep. Rick West
Rep. David Harder
Rep. Cody Maynard
Rep. Randy Randleman
Rep Jim Olsen
Sen. David Bullard
Sen. Warren Hamilton
Sen. Dusty Deevers
Sen. Shane David Jett
Thank you, Oklahoma representatives, for the show of support, and I am optimistic that we can achieve tangible results toward resolution, writing the monstrous wrong that has occurred with the “covid” attack on the free society.
Art for today: Angels and Demons, Print.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Video Footage from the Oklahoma State Senate Public Forum on Health Freedom
What boggles my mind is that our tribe in Oklahoma, The Chahta (Choctaw) still have not awakened. As tribal members we get the newspaper from them. There is always an article or advertisement for shots. We can have all the legislative protections imaginable but if we don't exercise good sense and reject toxins, then it won't matter. Remember people were clamoring for it. Damn.
This needs to occur in EVERY state! Thank you, Sasha!