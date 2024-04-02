This is the recording of the event. The sound quality is not always great. We moved to a larger room to accommodate everyone who showed up (60+ people including 11 legislators), however, that room was quite echoey due to extremely high ceiling and stone walls.

Link to video on Rumble

The objectives for this meeting were:

Request AG to Open Investigation (and Prosecution) into the Hospitals Protocols. Like what was submitted in Texas through the Vires Law Group and Former Feds group. Request banning/removal of the shots from market.

The organizers are now in the process of meeting with legislators and reviewing all options to see where we can make inroads.

There was a substantial number of state lawmakers present, largest turnout I have seen to date:

Rep. Danny Williams

Rep. Kevin West

Rep. Rick West

Rep. David Harder

Rep. Cody Maynard

Rep. Randy Randleman

Rep Jim Olsen

Sen. David Bullard

Sen. Warren Hamilton

Sen. Dusty Deevers

Sen. Shane David Jett

Thank you, Oklahoma representatives, for the show of support, and I am optimistic that we can achieve tangible results toward resolution, writing the monstrous wrong that has occurred with the “covid” attack on the free society.

Art for today: Angels and Demons, Print.