This is the recording of my talk from the VSRF Covid Litigation Conference II in Las Vegas on March 8. It is 20 min and covers 50/50 covid shots/EUA countermeasures and risks of mRNA vaccines in animals and food supply.

If anyone wants a walk down the history lane, here is the world’s first publication of the VAERS batch variability analysis, on October 31, 2021. This was my first look at the data that I put together and Dr. Yeadon helped me get published in the news outlet Expose (UK).

Craig Paardekooper published his first analysis of the same data on November 16, 2021, and later on created his website www.howbad.info.

Subsequently I, Craig Paardekooper and several other researchers have substantially refined and improved these analyses, but the overall answer never changed. These products have never been compliant with pharmaceutical law, they have always been adulterated and misbranded poison.

Panel discussion:

Art for today: Piglet, from my sketchbook.