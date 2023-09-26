There is a faction among “health freedom” community that still believe that the FDA/HHS simply haven’t seen the data, are too busy and preoccupied, and they are not intentionally lying and pushing poison onto the public, but just confused and need to really look at the data! The latest example of this is #plasmidgate related drama. Dr. Buckhaults is one of the scientists who replicated Kevin McKernan’s finding of DNA plasmids in Pfizer and Moderna vials. There are 5-6 labs so far that have done the replication tests and found the same results - this is as “gold standard” as it gets in science. (Peer review does not include replication of the results, and so about 90% of peer reviewed studies are unreliable as science).

The analyses of Pfizer and Moderna vials show that the DNA found was not only hugely over the allowable limits for this process related impurity (up to ~100 times), but also contained undisclosed genetic components such as SV40 promoter that just so happens is a nuclear targeting component for transfection of human cells! After finding and confirming this, Dr. Buckhaults started backpedaling. His rationale - Pfizer was in a hurry and grabbed something off the shelf that had SV40 without realizing what they are doing! This is not a valid excuse. I would love to be able to just grab things off the shelf without validation when commercially producing new drugs or devices. No actually, I don’t, because I don’t want to kill people. But if one wanted to…. Hm.

The problem with this position is that by excusing the FDA as “just busy or incompetent” does nothing to help stop this crime and help the victims. It only delays any resolution of this horror, and while everyone is pulled back and trying to find a non-captured journal to publish a peer reviewed study, the state governors are free to pursue their quarantine camp dreams and the federal government is gleefully signing our rights away to the WHO slavery and endless biodefense racket. Let’s make another excess mortality graph, shall we? Let’s try to rationalize the clearly criminal behavior with another peer reviewed paper! This time it will really convince them!

My friend Dr. Lindsay provided the notes below of a recent phone conversation with one of the high-ranking FDA staff. I added links for references. This conversation did happen, and it reads like a parody, but I assure you it was real:

Scientists to FDA: We are very concerned that several labs across the world have verified that there are DNA plasmids contaminating the COVID mRNA vaccines and packaged in the LNPs, some with SV40 sequences that would be expected to confer a high risk of genomic integration that by mechanism is known to cause cancers as well as have the potential to permanently alter the human gene pool in progeny as well as possibly confer antibiotic resistance to billions of people. Studies have shown that the DNA are in the LNPs with the mRNA, and if intact and could replicate as well as cause auto immune reactions to the RNA and DNA. This means existing regulatory standards on naked non- replicating DNA would not be an appropriate risk mitigation strategy for potential harm. Also, the manufacturers hid the SV40 sequences from you! When are you moving to recall these shots for any of the above reasons, as these are being injected into pregnant women, infants and children??? FDA and other Global Regulatory Agencies: Oh that.. yes we think it’s just contamination in each of these separate labs across the globe with SV40 .. .. artifact.. besides, we’ve seen no peer reviewed studies to support such a claim. DNA plasmids in these shots have not been proven to be significantly above regulatory standards.. by peer review…

Note: cGMP violations DO NOT need to be proven by peer review, because they do not belong to the realm of science but rather to the realm of law enforcement. When adulterated heparin arrived in the US from China, the FDA did not require peer reviewed studies to prove it. Several lab tests are highly sufficient evidence of adulteration and no manufacturing control.

Mr. FDA: …and anyway.. we have done experiments with lots of other naked plasmids in milligram quantities in neonate mice and we didn’t get any cancers in these mice models not appropriate to answer the specific question, not in peer reviewed studies but of course we at the FDA etc.. are above peer review anyway.. what we say is good enough. Also, we “feel” neonatal mice are a good model for a competent human immune system and of course a good surrogate to study human promoters and other human specific sequences and their risk for integration into the human genome.. which we never studied.. ahem. Well you know those primate experiments are expensive anyway and they are already likely contaminated from other experiments and likely already harbor SV40 so there is that. Nothing like the real thing eh? The best study model of course is humans and we have that. No children have died from these shots you know.

Note: VAERS death and injury reports in children (under-reported by ~40-100 times):

Mr. FDA continues:

Cancers from these shots in humans? No, we haven’t seen any signals of this in the peer reviewed literature that we would infer are causal.. well you know that there are so many causes of cancer it would be hard to find a “true” signal anyway. VAERS? Oh well now that’s just anti vaxxes clogging up the database.. what you say over 80 percent are medical professionals reporting? No.. no.. we told them they would lose their license on this one.. not possible. No one who wants a paycheck takes that kind of risk. Hey.. when is lunch? Antibiotic resistance? Well that’s only to one class of antibiotics .. tuberculosis you say? This is “probably” not significant. Oh, did we test “those” plasmids or “those” COVID shots? No! Of course not! they are proprietary— owned by the manufacturers— we can’t do that- not allowed! The naked versus LNP packaged DNA plasmids.. well others have looked at this, just not in “that way”… the integration way.. for these shots .. but don’t worry, we asked Pfizer and Moderna and they said it’s not there, no integration and not an issue. Do we have the studies? No! That’s proprietary, but, you can see them in 75 years. Thank you, have a good day!

You get the idea.

Since my readers are fully educated on the wonders of the PREP Act, I invite you to spot the instances when Mr. FDA is using it. If you spotted those instances in every single word that came out of his mouth, you are correct! You can clearly see why Mr. FDA’s narrative is so laser focused on denying any data or evidence that violates the sanctity of the HHS narrative and his liability shield. If that includes denying that the sky is blue and the sun rises in the East, he will absolutely do that. Do you think another piece of “data and science” will change his position? Remember, that changing his position will only lead to loss of his liability protection extended to him from the “sovereign” US government on condition of following orders. There is no data at all required to deploy the covid “countermeasures” onto the targets (people), only “maybe effective” opinion of the HHS Secretary. There are also no stopping criteria. Therefore, there is NO DATA IN THE UNIVERSE that can compel these criminals (including this particular snake from the FDA) to stop deploying poisons onto the public.

I am not against gathering data, but I am very much against “experts” pulling everyone back from stating the obvious truth because “we just need one more study and one more definitive experiment”.

