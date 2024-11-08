I have reported on this case previously:

I have met hundreds of people though our collective experience fighting the mass murder machine. Many are good at what they do. Many are impressive in generating big publicity (yes, it can be useful). Some are media stars. Some are good people focused on doing the right thing, all the time. Lois is in that category of quiet doers who do not seek glory for themselves. She is one of the people who indeed will make “our” side win at the end. Without people like her we are all doomed, and you know that I don’t subscribe to doom narratives. That’s because I met Lois and I met many people like her and that’s how I know that evil has no chance.

I have good news to report - Lois defended herself against the regulatory lawfare. She has to pay a fine and pay for the “investigation” (harassment and intimidation) costs, but that would be the case regardless. She has defended her ability to practice law as a licensed solicitor. Here are some materials from the tribunal judgement.

I am happy for Lois, and I thank everyone who helped her financially and with testimonies/affidavits. We will prevail.

Art for today: Sketch of the fishermen, watercolor.