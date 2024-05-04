This is a short post to answer the question raised by my readers: “you should have talked to Robert Malone and resolved your differences!” Please note that Steve Kirsch tried to invite me on this VSRF show with Robert Malone recorded on May 2 at 7 pm EDT (New York time). Even though this invitation came to me around 2 am on May 3, as I am traveling many time zones away, I agreed. Robert Malone declined. Here is the screenshot of the text exchange. (The crossed out part is from many months ago and unrelated):

To briefly address the show itself, there were a lot of statements made by Robert Malone to try to save face and recover his image as an “expert”. I don’t have time to address all of this awesome material, but I need to point out some things:

I think he sincerely misunderstands what it means to be an expert. An expert is someone who has knowledge and experience of the subject matter. Robert Malone doesn’t have it. What he does have is connections. That’s valuable for many reasons, mostly for his economic benefit, but he mistakes this for having knowledge independent of the well placed connections.

Because he confuses knowledge and connections, he makes statements like “we didn’t know!” “nobody knew!” even when Steve quite reasonably points out that taking mRNA injections on the theory that it would cure the “long covid” symptoms was rather foolish - there was no data that it worked and a lot of reasons to believe it could be harmful.

“Nobody knew” - is a false statement. The FDA knew and extensively documented their knowledge of mRNA harms (exactly as they have materialized in this mass slaughter exercise) via “Guidance for Industry” documents dating back many years. The manufacturers also knew and lobbied and obtained full immunity PREP Act protection. The DOD also knew. All of the above engaged in decades-long “legal preparedness” activities to make sure nobody will be held accountable for deaths and injuries caused by these poisons while they reap mega-profits. Any real pharma/FDA expert knows where to look for these documents. It is not really difficult. Peter Marks saying anything to the contrary is again, mistaking connections (knowing Peter Marks) for knowledge (knowing where to look to find that Peter Marks is lying).

The pathetic attempts at reviving the mainstream-style covid fear mongering are frankly nauseating - “there are no data! It can be anything! It can be anywhere! Fragments of information! Fog of war! I thought I was going to die, I thought I couldn’t be a farmer…” Really Bob? It was this scary? Maybe you shouldn’t have believed all those Hollywood shows that you also mistake for your expertise? My own recollection of early 2020 is this: The fake fear narrative about 2020 that Robert is still fabricating in 2024 is designed to excuse the executive administration (that he is aiming to join himself) from the crimes that they have committed and enabled.

At 1:13:18 - in response to Livio’s remark that somehow without deep expertise in the subject he avoided injecting himself with poison, i.e. as a layman he figured out what’s what without much trouble, Robert petulantly states that “those who have come through formal academic training and advanced training have been taught to accept authority” … yada yada… and oddly admits that he has been indoctrinated through 12 years of higher education… reaching for that carrot… to believe the propaganda and messaging. Oh, poor dear. As I stated above, an expert is not an indoctrinated drone with a bunch of sleazy friends in high government positions, but someone who is capable of independent thinking.