The website MAHA PAC (political action committee) conveniently keeps the list of “MAHA-wins”. This group is of course biased, given that their purpose is politics, which excludes the possibility of it being search for the truth. That said, I would like to fact check their claims and be as objective as possible. The fact checking will be done against the primary stated objective of MAHA - i.e. making Americans healthier. Let’s presume that means to lower the incidence of disease, especially chronic illnesses among younger people and children.

First odd statement I see on MAHA website:

Next, let’s review what this org says the “wins” are.

Covid vaccines no longer recommended for “healthy” children and pregnant women:

I have addressed this issue in several articles:

Fact check - mostly FALSE: MAHA PAC is correct as far as RFK Jr “announcing” this. However, announcing something doesn’t turn it into the objective reality. This “win” is in fact, it is the opposite of a real win or progress toward the desired improvement of health of American mothers and babies. Specifically, the FDA policy, as written and published in NEJM does not agree with Kennedy’s statement and treats ALL pregnancies as an “underlying health condition”, i.e. some sort of illness that qualifies for “extra protection”:

In addition to the FDA disagreeing with Kennedy, the CDC has also contradicted him in the implementation of the directive. Here is a surprisingly sane explanation from a woke liberal news outlet of what has transpired:

In a 58-second video posted on social media on Tuesday, May 27, Kennedy said he was unilaterally revoking the CDC's recommendations that healthy children and pregnant people get COVID-19 vaccines. "I couldn’t be more pleased to announce that, as of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," Kennedy said in the video. The health agency's immunization schedules were not, in fact, updated at the time of the announcement, though. The Washington Post subsequently reported that the CDC was blindsided by the announcement. Five hours went by after the video was posted before CDC officials said they received a one-page "secretarial directive" about the changes, which was signed by Kennedy and puzzlingly dated May 19, according to the Post. Late Thursday, the CDC updated the immunization schedules. Contradicting what Kennedy said in the video, the CDC did not remove its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children in the child and adolescent immunization schedule. Instead, it added a stipulation that if a child's doctor agrees with the vaccination and parents "desire for their child to be vaccinated," healthy children can get vaccinated.[…] In the adult immunization schedule, when viewed "by medical condition or other indication" (table 2), the COVID-19 vaccination recommendation for pregnancy is now shaded gray, meaning "no guidance/not applicable." Hovering a cursor over the box brings up the recommendation to "Delay vaccination until after pregnancy if vaccine is indicated." Previously, COVID-19 vaccines were recommended during pregnancy. The change makes it less likely that health insurers will cover the cost of vaccination during pregnancy.

But this confusion and conflicts between what RFK Jr says on social media and what FDA and CDC actually do are minor by comparison to the monumental issue of “vaccines for unhealthy” which nonchalantly became the policy for the mRNA shots. That’s because this is completely opposite to what public health policy has been to date with regards to vaccines. The standard (pure bullshit-based) vaccine policy insists that ALL children get the mandatory shots, in order to achieve claimed “herd immunity”. They further claim that the risks are justified, because healthy kids can be the shield for the unhealthy, immunocompromised ones, who may not be able to get those vaccines due to being fragile. Somehow, we need to burn our children to keep “the vulnerable” children warm. Furthermore, immunocompromised status has been the basis for medical exemptions from vaccines! If you think I am recalling some ancient public health history, I am not. In the audio from AstraZeneca executive meeting that I have been posting for some time, in addition to discussing the fact that covid is a military op, the CEO of AZ, Pascal Soriot makes a statement along the lines of “because immunocompromised people may not be able to receive vaccines … therefore our mAbs have a market potential.”

I spent quite a lot of time on this one issue, because it is the most important one. In summary this “win” is a huge fail.

Let’s briefly address some of the other items.

Kennedy Announces New Standards For Safe Baby Formula. Yes, he announced a review of nutritional ingredients. Is it going to make anyone healthier? NO. All babies get injected with 70+ shots of traditional vaxxes, plus Bob Malone et al on ACIP just added RSV mAbs for newborns. Once the children get one or more diseases and disabilities due to all of those shots, they are finished off by the mRNA shots per above FDA and CDC overt eugenics policy. Doesn’t matter at all what’s in the formula. Breast milk is the best, from an unvaccinated mom, yet that’s not even mentioned anywhere. Fact check- A DISTRACTION.

3. FDA to remove flouride from children’s meds and maybe water, and ban synthetic food dyes. Fact check - TRUE.

President Signs EO Banning Foreign Gain of Function Research. I wrote about this here. It bans nothing really and explicitly allows US military to continue conducting and funding GOF, as they have been doing without interruption since 1943. All my readers are aware that GOF is a very lucrative fairy tale for purposes of brainwashing the public into self-destruction with “rapid countermeasures”. I have an entire section of my Substack dedicated to this nonsense. In summary, fact check - YAWN. FDA End Cruel Animal Testing. I wrote about this here. The MAHA propagandists are truly without any shame. They are celebrating experimentation on humans with drugs and poison shots that won’t be even tested on 8 mice anymore. How is this going to make anyone healthier? Oh, yes, the mice will be healthier. Fact check - FAIL. No federal funding for schools with covid vaccine mandates. At the time of that announcement there were no primary schools with covid vaccine mandates. However, most medical schools had/still have them and were excluded from this order. I wonder why? Fact check - MISLEADING. Study on causes of autism expected in Q3 2025. I would like to see what that study comprises. Where is the protocol? Who is doing the work? What types of data are being reviewed? Fact check - ??? Saving the best for last - ACIP! Kennedy replacing vaccine committee due to major conflicts of interest: May 13, 2025: Secretary Kennedy retired all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), an advisory committee that makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy, and clinical need of vaccines. Kennedy said his decision was motivated by conflicts of interest that have prevented the group from making objective scientific recommendations. I won’t belabor this, as you probably read many commentaries on the new ACIP members. Some of them may be less conflicted than others. It appears that 1 or 2 may have a sort of functioning moral compass. The majority are conflicted. CHD wrote a good summary of the recent ACIP meeting and the monstrous recommendation of RSV monoclonal antibodies injection for all newborns that they issued (emphasis mine):

Yesterday's vote on Merck's new monoclonal antibody shot came after Retsef Levi, Ph.D. raised several concerns about possible adverse event signals from the drug’s clinical trials. In one trial, he said, there were five deaths in the vaccinated baby group and none in the placebo group. In another, when compared with an existing treatment, the death ratio was 5-to-1. In a third trial, it was 7-to-3. In one of the trials, immunized babies admitted to the hospital for RSV-related illness stayed longer than non-immunized babies with the same condition. Levi said this raises concerns that the immunization may have worsened their illness — a phenomenon called immunization-enhanced disease, which has complicated previous attempts to develop an RSV vaccine for infants. He said the trials and the adverse events were small, but “should we perhaps be concerned?” Two of the seven committee members, Retsef Levi, Ph.D., and Vicky Pebsworth, Ph.D., opposed the recommendation, citing safety concerns. The remaining five members supported it.

The trials were small, but the deaths were real. These are real babies that were killed “for science”. You can blame their parents stupidity, like Robert Malone does (see below), but these people are deceived. They are excused for being subjected to 200+ years of bullshit from fraudsters pretending to be scientists, from doctors who push poison for profit, from the government that funds trillions in propaganda and bullies, threatens and coerces parents at every “health” encounter. Those who push, threaten and coerce are the real culprits here. They are to blame.

The deaths in all trials, in the RSV mAb injected groups were higher than in the controls. In addition, Merck's RSV mAb shot (clesrovimab, brand name Enflonsia) increased deaths, all-cause mortality, upper respiratory tract infections, and lower respiratory tract infections vs control. No sane health regulator would recommend this to any babies, and I am glad at least 2 people on ACIP recognized this. But we are not dealing with sane regulators here, that’s pretty clear, so the sane voices got outvoted by the insane, intent on poisoning the kids to satisfy pharma profits. Earlier on the schedule, ACIP voted to remove mercury from flu shots. That had to be compensated by adding yet another shot for that kill and injure them and prevent absolutely nothing.

When confronted by numerous people on X, Malone decided to shove his foot deeper into his mouth, and produced this piece of genius:

Parents everywhere, rejoice! When your baby dies, develops fulminant cancer or is otherwise injured/disabled by RSV mAbs that Robert Malone just now rubber stamped for all newborns - its' not a vaccine that's going to kill and injure your baby! So, don't listen to those crazy anti-vaxxers, like myself, this is the "good" non-vaccine poison for your baby.

I would like to quote our MAHA freedom expert some more:

Dear Robert Malone, does ACIP issue recommendations for all parents or just “stupid parents”?

Fact check - EVIL.

Finally, to be fair to the new HHS admin, there are some IMO significant wins - defunding of GAVI for example. However, for some reason this is not listed on MAHA PAC list of “wins”.

