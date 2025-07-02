Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Allen
10h

While your critique of the MAHA whitewash is accurately portraying the rather severe deficiencies of the program I have to argue that there is another elephant in the room that isn't even on their agenda which lowers the dismal MA-HAHA grade even further.

That would be an analysis of the U.S. hospital and elder care systems beginning with a thorough investigation of "what went wrong" during the "covid era" such that so many elders (and others) died in the hospitals and care homes.

As the average age of a "Covid death" in Spring 2020 was 80 in the US (and 82 globally) w/4 comorbidities with the majority of these people dying IN hospitals and nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc. one would guess that an honest broker from the MAHA syndicate might want to know how this happened.

In 2020 there were radical and mandatory shifts in policies relating to hospitals, care homes etc. where these new "policies" were mandated through various new and aberrant state "guidelines" resulting in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April in 15 states.

These protocols seem designed to increase the death rate and amp up the fear as well as transfer public monies into the private medical cartel. How did this happen and who was responsible?

Well pardon me but as these crimes are rather massive and "unsolved" and directly related to the health of Americans it seems that the lead "health" organization would be interested in this matter.

But of course this might implicate quite a few people, beyond the usual suspects, and tear the cover off the entire covid scam but isn't that ,uh, what "we the people" voted for?

Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
10h

BIG NO SURPRISE HERE! Bobby and Trump are KING of double speak. Henry Kissinger (globalist) has nothing over on Bobby the Bullshitter. Vaccines have NEVER eradicated anything. Babies Are Poisoned Beyond Belief and Unhealthy is a back-door for others. Disgusting Two Faced Big Beautiful Bill ... this is a crock, pure and simple. People, Look Into TN Bill of Nullification of FED LAWS vs STATE. Immediately get to your Sheriff's Constitutional Oath Meetings either online or set your own. OUR RIGHTS HAVE BEEN OBLITERATED, THIS IS WAR.

