Friends, the Uniparty of your rulers has spoken:

If you have gluten intolerance, eat a gluten-free organic, sustainably and locally grown cake. By which I mean the cake imported from UNESCO’s heritage regions in Italy…

When I was a graduate student at Dartmouth College, we used to frequent a pizza joint in Hanover, NH called “Everything But Anchovies” (EBA). This election season, the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) policy makes me think about that name. The MAHA policy can be renamed into EBV - Everything But Vaccines. You are not allowed to discuss the most significant cause of chronic illness, especially in children.

Make Chronic Illness Your Own Fault Again! At a minimum, it’s the fault of those bad farmers that need to be regulated harder into low-yield/high price food making practices. It’s not because you and your child have been injected gazillion times with non-self proteins, and now have an allergy to your normal environment, no. NO. You are not allowed to discuss THAT reason.

Any reason but THAT ONE.

Drop it, and put your digital choke collar back on! You are supposed to shut up about that, and get on board with the Uniparty pushing for more government regulation in agriculture and food, i.e., making the food scarcer and less affordable, just like the Agenda 2030 all-inclusive package envisions -Pestilence, War and Famine.

Here is video clip of RFK Jr. discussing the reasons for the chronic disease epidemic in the US with Dr. Phill who is faking the Tucker Carlson-style puckered thinking face.

RFK Jr says we poisoned generations of kids (yes, correct), and it’s not rocket science (also agree), and then lists the reasons: glyphosate, atrazine, pesticides, PFAs, forever chemicals…. OK.

Everything But Vaccines!!

Another food blaming video clip.

Right… all of this is your fault. You don’t eat the right kind of food, and keep eating chips and drinking soda. And feed them to your children. You must stop! The government doesn’t nanny you enough, and the right kind of government will finally scold you enough to stop your bad habits.

For the record, our family does not buy any soda, no junk food, nothing with corn syrup, I won’t be caught dead at MacDonalds, etc. Due to vaccine injuries, my daughter can’t even eat fruit (causes histamine reaction). I am grateful she is alive, I know many parents who are far less lucky… And it’s not because they gave their child Cap’n Crunch.

Here is another video clip of Robert Kennedy with Tulsi Gabbard (an enthusiastic Biden-endorser and a covid track-n-trace hysteria queen). Here RFK Jr is promising to declare an emergency “just like covid” and declare some sort of war on chemicals. Tulsi appear to be drooling at the sound of “declare a national emergency like covid”…

Is Tulsi assigned to the transition team as RFK Jr’s handler from the DOD to make sure he doesn’t talk about the military operation?

We're going to get the fluoride out of the water. We're going to get the chemicals out of the food. We're going to get the chemtrails out, the chemicals out of the chemtrails…

so, there will be chemtrails but now without chemicals?

…also promises to ban 1000s of ingredients from the US food that are banned in Europe.

Okey-dok! This amount of regulation and banning in agriculture is NOT going to increase the price of food. Like, at all. You are a black pill conspiracist… If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor…

I am not a proponent of glyphosate! However, modern farming practices, use of fertilizers and yes, some pesticides (there are pesticides that are based on plant oils for example) improve the crop yields and ensure that food is affordable to the middle and low income population.

For example, good news, folks, raw milk is now available in my grocery store, at $12/gallon. Yeah! We won! Stuff that’s natural and does not require any processing, is now 10x more expensive than hyper processed shit, because the government finally made it right… For their political donors, not for you.

And in this video RFK Jr says that gluten allergy is because the wheat is sprayed.

He says he is getting bread and flour from Italy and they don’t cause gluten allergy. Yes, there is this amazing heirloom organic pasta from Italy’s Val d’Orca that I buy at Whole Foods. It tastes incredible. I don’t have an allergy to gluten, I just love the taste. It costs something astronomical. My gluten-intolerant family members still cannot eat it. Once you are anaphylactized to a protein, it becomes a forever poison to you, no matter how organic, biodynamic, sustainable…

The gluten allergy due to spraying of the wheat MAY exist, I am not saying it’s zero probability. However, this is another misdirect from the massive damage caused by the vaccines. The most prevalent cause of allergy to gluten is anaphylaxis via albumins in vaccines. Therefore, until we stop injections, there is no good way to distinguish other causes of food allergies. In the vast majority of cases, people who are allergic to gluten cannot eat any wheat, sprayed or not. Sometimes, the allergy is mild enough and the type of wheat is different enough (e.g. ancient varieties from Italy) that a person can tolerate that type of wheat. Although, no study of this has been conducted as far as I know. I suspect that for a gluten intolerant person who can tolerate bread and flour from Italy, they still produce some mild inflammation, but it may be not obvious.

Back to the real sources of chronic illness. There are 1.7 million reports of adverse events due to “just” covid shots in VAERS. Underreported by up to 100x, large % are permanent chronic injuries. This gets zero mention by either Harris or Trump campaign, and is not discussed in any debates:

Put down that Cheezit and step away from the fridge!! Let’s ban Doritos and finally heal this country!

Tomorrow, tune into the Trump campaign townhall with the former head of CDC Robert Redfield (who should be on trial for genocide), the DOD minder Tulsi, and some bad food experts. I wish I were making this up…

MAHA!

Art for today: Notpolitician, watercolor, 9x12 in.