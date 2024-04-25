Is mRNA a Vaccine or Gene Therapy? Why Does Dr. Drew Still Vaccinate Elderly Patients? w/ Tom Renz & Ex-Pharma Executive Sasha Latypova – Ask Dr. Drew
Live stream recording from April 24
This interview with Dr. Drew was scheduled on a short notice. I was glad to participate, and I give credit to Dr. Drew for being open to the truth and for asking good questions. I ask everyone to please pray for Tom Renz’s wife who is very ill with cancer (not due to vaccine injury).
Note, my appearance on any podcast does not imply an endorsement of all views that have ever been expressed on said podcast. I am willing to speak to anyone, and I encourage open dialogue. Disagreements are ok too as long as they are in the spirit of finding the truth about the subject matter, and not about personal attacks.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Art for today: rainy season in Napa Valley, watercolor.
It is interesting that the nationwide Control Group study could not locate a single entirely unvaccinated person with cancer.
So his wife was never once vaccinated? Not ever? With anything? I find it interesting that vaccine-exposure was entirely ruled out as a possible cause of cancer merely because she didn't receive the latest "hard kill" jabs. It's been known for a long time that the older ones are fully capable of causing cancer, and that none of them have ever once been tested for carcinogenicity.
The only vaccine we need is the Sun:
