This interview with Dr. Drew was scheduled on a short notice. I was glad to participate, and I give credit to Dr. Drew for being open to the truth and for asking good questions. I ask everyone to please pray for Tom Renz’s wife who is very ill with cancer (not due to vaccine injury).

Note, my appearance on any podcast does not imply an endorsement of all views that have ever been expressed on said podcast. I am willing to speak to anyone, and I encourage open dialogue. Disagreements are ok too as long as they are in the spirit of finding the truth about the subject matter, and not about personal attacks.

Link to stream on Rumble.

Art for today: rainy season in Napa Valley, watercolor.