Personal smears on me and my 19 yo daughter have been repeatedly coming from someone called JJ Couey. He is frequently accompanied by a sidekick who calls himself Mark or Housatonic. These two have been misrepresenting my work and Katherine Watt’s work. Both Katherine and I wrote to them asking to stop, but they continued lying. When confronted about this, Couey’s answer to me was that he needs money to pay rent. I wasn’t quite sure if by that response he was asking me to pay him to stop smearing me. His continued actions indicate that he in fact found someone to pay him to smear us. I can guess who those employers are. Couey/Housatonic also claim that I work for government agencies and also attack my daughter who had a successful YouTube channel before 2019 (it was banned by YouTube because she made very funny and highly intelligent anti-woke content). I don’t work for any government agencies or contractors and never did. My daughter has no relation to my analysis of the plandemic and works and lives independently. I could not be more proud of her, or her creative talent. Additionally, JJ Couey mocked my elderly mother-in-law who was subjected to the covid protocol last August at Highland Hospital, Rochester NY. He dedicated an entire stream mocking her and me, claiming that I was lying, and generally being a nasty, abusive troll. My mother-in-law has survived that horrifying experience because my husband managed to get her out of the hospital. Later, to cover up his nasty attitude toward covid murder victims, Couey invited Scott Schara on his show and acted out a phony compassion play.

Another person who issued many social media attacks on me is Dr. Saidi, aka Jikkyleaks, aka Arkmedic, aka many other social media profiles and handles. He hides behind a cute mouse logo. He seems to run several online troll groups that behave like cults. He uses these groups to smear and attack anyone who disagrees with him on anything. My own disagreement with him was because he believes the governments can declare pandemics and that pandemics are real. After I pointed out that this is wrong I was subjected to several months smear attacks by the dumb mouse brigade.

There are a few trolls on Substack currently trying to smear me. The named actors are Richard Seager and Michael Ginsburg, the rest are a bunch of anonymous trolls, some are connected to the Couey/Housatonic collab.

A typical tactic is to reveal the “deep secret” that I have been desperate to hide - namely that I worked in pharma R&D and Pfizer (and 60 other companies) were my clients. LMAO. Yes, they use that one often… I state in almost every interview that Pfizer was my R&D client, because this is a very important part of my subject matter expertise. I know how pharmas are supposed to operate in R&D and what compliance requirements exist for normal pharmaceutical products. I sold my company many years ago and since then have nothing to do with pharma.

The version where they claim I am paid by the government has been originally proposed by the brainiac powerhouse Housatonic, who made an absolutely hilarious 1 hr stream trying to advance the theory that I was gifted some secret federal database. I haven’t been gifted any such things. I and my business partners formed a start-up, LICENSED IP from a university and PAID for the license. The database was not part of it. The database is available to anybody who wants to do research in this area, it is hosted by the university, and you have to pay them for the research that you want. And to make all this work, we had to risk personal finances, raise money from private investors, hire employees and pay their salaries, provide them a great place of employment (repeatedly voted best place to work) and career growth, stay in compliance with all FDA regulations, make the company profitable, and pay lots of taxes to the government!

The purpose of this attack is, of course, to pretend that I am paid by pharma, or alternatively (when they are really desperate) - by the government. When these attempts fail, the smearers resort to racial slurs. It happens EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. They attack me on the fact that I am a Ukrainian? or a Russian? and English is not my first language, etc. LOL! I am a very proud Ukrainian-Russian-Tatar-Gypsy. In addition to Russian and Ukrainian, I speak English, while the people who try to smear me speak only lies. I am paid by neither pharma nor US Government in any shape or form, nor by any other organizations, governmental or non-governmental. I work hard at remaining independent. I considered product sponsorships and decided against them for this reason. I am extremely grateful to my paid subscribers for their support. In addition, I spend my own money on travel related to uncovering covid crimes and trying to educate the public about the illegal kill box misrepresented as “public health”. In the past 12 months my travel costs to present at public meetings and speak with legislators and lawyers were close to $40K which, with exception of 1 trip covered by the event organizer, was paid entirely by me.