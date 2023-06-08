First, you will need to set up a non-profit working on “rare diseases” and experimental gene therapies. Next, enroll your brother as the single participant of your “personalized gene therapy” trial.

Cain and Abel, Painting by Pietro Novelli, 17th century.

Sadly, I am not making this up. Here is a report detailing what happened from Endpoint News. No, they do not see it the same way I do, they wrote this up as if some sort of good thing happened.

Terry [Horgan], a 27-year-old patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last October just eight days after receiving the therapy in a clinical trial in which he was the only participant. The case raised questions about the safety of certain gene therapies and what would happen to other drug programs under a nonprofit that [his older brother Rich] Horgan created, called Cure Rare Disease.

Siblicide happens to be one of the rarest forms of family homicide, and most often happens between two adult males. In this specific case I do not believe the killing was intentional. It was, tragically, due to the unchecked hubris of “DNA editing”, incompetence and atrophied sense of ethics in all involved, even the victim. The intense worship of technology, combined with absence of strong moral and ethical grounding has resulted in the majority of adults (including medical doctors and scientists) today unable to separate science fiction from science, and from physical reality. The phenomenon of hyper-reality describes the delusion which lead to the death of one of the brothers at the hands of the other. I think the worship of the Golden Calf idol of technology also applies here.

Not a single person involved with this cockamamie assisted-suicide-by-science seemed to be concerned about what happened with Terry. Oh well, he died, but trust the science. It could have been worse - it could have “cast a pall” on CRISPR!

Others worried the ensuing tragedy would cast a pall on CRISPR, the experimental molecular scissors widely used to develop gene-altering treatments. Terry was the first to receive a CRISPR therapy tailor made to his disease, and the first treated with a form of CRISPR that dials up the expression of genes, rather than altering them directly.

CRISPR/Cas9 - Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats typically advertised as a “specific, efficient and versatile gene-editing technology we can harness to modify, delete or correct precise regions of our DNA”. It is never described as a bunch of buttons pushed by alarmingly less and less competent people, without real understanding what they do. Can anyone fully characterize genetic normality, please, before brandishing DNA cutting scissors to correct the “abnormal”?

But the autopsy cleared CRISPR’s name of wrongdoing, because Terry died before the therapy ever had a chance to work, researchers reported last week in a preprint study. Rather, it appears he died from an immune reaction caused by a high dose of the viral vector that shuttled the therapy to his cells.

Phew! It was his immune system that “over-reacted”, not the therapy! Therapy was great. It was the immune system that was bad. We cannot under any circumstances create CRISPR hesitancy. This reminds me of a dark Russian joke. Doctor: “Did the patient sweat profusely before he died?” Nurse: “Yes”. Doctor: “Oh, that’s good”.

As typical of gene therapies, they can never be delivered to the right location in he correct amount. This is dependent on highly variable individual cellular processes which nobody in science understands to the degree that can be safely, predictably and reproducibly manipulated in humans.

High doses, topping hundreds of trillions of engineered viruses known as AAVs, are needed to get enough of the therapy into the right part of the body – in Terry’s case, his muscles. But such infusions have increasingly been linked to a small but significant number of deaths.

Oh. So whoever cooked up Terry’s lethal CRISPR/AAV brew knew that prior attempts resulted in deaths? Were there any successes at all? Looks like zero. Yet, this prior knowledge did not stop the DNA scissor happy crew. Neither did Terry’s death cause any concern for the cult of gene therapy, it’s full steam ahead!

Multiple gene therapy experts told Endpoints that they doubt Terry’s death will slow either the gene therapy field at large or efforts from families to develop experimental therapies for children or siblings with rare diseases. It’s a sentiment echoed by the couple.

“Had it been 10 years ago it would have halted the entire field,” Angela Lek said. “But now, no one even bats an eyelid, because for gene therapy, for CRISPR, it’s still full steam ahead because of the promise of what it can do.

For the sake of completeness, the non-viral modes of delivering gene therapies for rare diseases are also going bust. As the “science remains elusive”.

Importantly, money is involved. Lots of it. I wonder if Horgan paid himself a handsome salary for managing the non-profit syndicate into which he appears to have lured other families?

Despite Terry’s death, Horgan said none of these families have pulled out. However, two families for whom Cure Rare Disease is shepherding treatments did not respond to requests for comment.

The cost for Terry’s therapy ran into the millions, according to Horgan, who didn’t provide a specific number. As a larger pipeline awaits, Cure Rare Disease last July reported $2.6 million in annual revenue, exiting the fiscal year with $504,000 in net assets.

I wonder what are the motivations of the other families in the syndicate that have lined up their sacrificial relatives for the “gene therapy science”, which just happens to have gigantic financial profits that come from rare disease therapies these days?

For those unfamiliar with this market, rare diseases today are all the rage - they get approved with very little data, most of it heavily manipulated, and once approved the public reimbursement can be millions per one patient treatment. These treatments are as quack as it gets - they do not have any meaningful medical value, but are extremely financially lucrative and largely given to terminal patients - so no real liability for anyone involved. Prior to mass poisoning with covid injections, in 2019 the rare disease market was estimated to reach $262B by 2024. It is probably much larger now after 2/3 of the population got gene-juiced and will continue increasing for at least a few generations from covid vaxxed parents who are still able to produce babies, who will have a much greater propensity for “rare genetic diseases” now. This will continue at least until those familial branches turn into dead ends of reproductively damaged/sterile children.

Just like viral pandemics, “rare genetic diseases” - are largely etiological hoaxes. Many thus categorized conditions are the results of decades of poisoning both environmental and with vaccinations with 70+ CDC-recommended schedule producing multi-generational destruction of human immune system. Gaslighting the injured into “rare genetic abnormalities” is perfect for creating billion dollar industries in search for the cure. While there are business opportunities in finding solutions, there are much more lucrative opportunities in never solving the problem while perpetually creating the perception of almost getting there (mission to Mars, anyone? You can pre-order at $100M/ticket). Investigation of genetic causes is the perfect designated area for milking desperate families with kids maimed by the iatrogenic healthcare establishment, industrial agriculture and pollution. It is also the area into which the vast majority of the government research dollars is pouring, and where private investments and giant “non-profits” are plentiful. Yes, that includes truckloads of cash from Bill Gates funding Nobel winning outright fraud at the leading science laundering academic institutions:

If you claim the cause is rare genetics, then no one profiting from harms can be held accountable. It’s just bad luck, bad genes! How did they get bad and why do they seem getting worse over time with rare diseases proliferating? Shut up, peasant, we are looking for the cure and we are almost there! Just one more fundraiser. Run/walk/ride a wheelchair for the rare genetic condition de jure! Never mind that despite billions of funding, the genetic causes of autism explain about 1% of its incidence, and no genetic condition has ever been cured or significantly alleviated despite all the DNA precision cutting machinery available.

Great article on searching for causes of autism by Toby Rogers will give you an additional perspective on the “$cience” of rare genetic abnormalities:

Art for today: Waiting, oil on panel 11x14 in