Due Diligence and Art

No doubt they have to keep the illusion that the fake pandemic was real so that they can orchestrate many more at the command of billy g or the deep state or whoever demands a new pandemic be perpetuated upon the public for the express purpose of more mRNA poisonings.

Obviously the government is never in the mistake admitting business so I don't expect congress to do jack shyt. As par for their existence, they will go through the motions, maybe.

With hundreds of mRNA poisons on the back burner undergoing development, there is little question as to what the government, Trump, the HHS and congress are planning for us.

All in alignment with the deep state that no one wants to admit exists. But something or someone is the driving force behind the depopulation agenda and that is all mRNA poisons can ever be used for.

Thanks for your continued covered of the PREP "Kill Act." As I've said inumerable times: the right to refuse a vaccine, a mRNA gene editing shot, or any medical procedure is an inalienable right that has been ignored for far too long. This should be at the forefront of this debate. I will repost a text I sent the other day because people should read the two books cited to understand the insanity of this growing forced vaccination agenda.

I also want to mention that FB is uping their censorship of us Anti-Globalists. They are doing this by two measures: extremely limiting the distribution of our essays to groups (from unlimited to like 4 posts) and not making the urls "clickable" (making it far more unlikely that our essays will be read). My latest essay, which is being censored, exposes globalist funding to continue their Open Borders initiatives: both in the US and throughout the planet. I'll be writing an essay about this in the near future. As I've said this Globalist Hydra continues despite shifting public against the larger globalist agenda.

=====

It's funny how even I forget everything that happened during Trumps Covid Lockdown and later Biden's forced vaccination agenda: the dancing nurses, the masks, the 6 foots distancing markers at the checkouts. Like Malone I haven't had any form of vaccnation in the past 60 years (b.1954). I suppose it is human nature and cognitive dissonance that explains why one of your guests just insisted you stop talking about the Plandemic. It is also rather childish.

At any rate every human should have the inalienable right to refuse any medical procedure including a vaccine. And that is yet to be realized. But the undeniable fact is in 300,000 years of human history injectable vaccines have only been with us for less than 200 years. And when you look at the history of vaccines it becomes glaringly obvious it is nothing more than a Psyop perpetrated through 150 years of what I would call Rockerfeller Medicine. Two books that I would recommend are the following:

Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth (2022)

https://www.amazon.com/Turtles-All-Way-Down-Vaccine/dp/9655981045?

Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History (2013)

https://www.amazon.com/Dissolving-Illusions-Disease-Vaccines-Forgotten/dp/1480216895

If nothing else simply read the sample materials.

I write as an Anti-Globalist and I wish more people saw this entire "mess" through the lens of globalism: Mass Migration perpetrated by the UN, Forced vaccination perpetrated by the WHO. In my latest essay I try to disassemble what is really going on with the Anti-ICE protests which I predict will be expanding in the coming months. It is all part of a broader globalist agenda whose end game is global slavery through digital ID and digital currency. I'm not the least bit convinced that us Anti-Globalists will prevail at this point. But I will still write and I will still hope.

Vindication For The Unvaccinated?

Truth Is Not Readily Confessed

https://reportfromplanetearth.substack.com/p/vindication-for-the-unvaccinated

=====

FB is censoring this essay. Read and you will understand why. Please share widely.I just updated my latest essay to include coverage of the Dark Money -- from Soros and Arabella -- financing the Anti-ICE Protests. The future of America is at stake. This essay is the most comprehensive coverage of the Anti-ICE LA Riots. It covers the recent LA Riots and how they compare with the George Floyd riots of 2020. The primary purpose of the LA Riots are obviously to deter Trumps ICE deportation strategy in hopes of reversing Trumps efforts till 2028, when the Globalist Democrats can elect another Democrat Globalist. I will also discuss the growing public resistance to the UN's mass immigration strategy being perpetrated throughout the EU and other nations. And finally I will discuss the implications of the 300+ "No Kings" demonstrations, set for June 14th, which are also being staged to stop Trumps mass deportation agenda. To be clear I fully support Trump deporting every Illegal Alien that came in under the Biden Administration. (Updated (06/17/2025))

The Anti-Ice Riots in LA and the coming Color Revolution to Destroy America

Meanwhile Support for Mass Deportation is at an all time high globally

https://brucecain.substack.com/p/the-anti-ice-riots-in-la-and-the

=====

Finally I may start doing my videos again after a 2 year hiatus. If I do this I would love to do a podcast so you can summarize the many issues you've been covering. We are in need of a united Anti-Globalist uprising.

