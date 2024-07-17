I try to stay away from political news, and up to a few days ago didn’t know J.D. Vance existed. However, this absolute pearl of journalism published by the Rolling Stone in 2022 was too hard to resist. It also contains A LOT of information, which, when Vance was just another phony born-again conservative climbing the greasy political pole was not particularly interesting. But now that he is Trump’s running mate, this deserves attention. Hence a quick commentary.

J.D. Vance Has a Burnt Monkey Testicle Problem

The establishment propagandists trying to concoct a plausible critique of another establishment creature is simply too priceless of a spectacle!

I am reproducing key parts of the Rolling Stone article (so you don’t have to subscribe to that rag), and adding my own commentary in between.

The difficulty of the two snake species untangling from each other is palpable from the outset:

WHAT KIND OF man profits from scalded monkey junk?

Not a hard question - It’s the same kind of man that profits from feeding live dogs’ faces to sand flees just for fun (for a “science paper”) and experimenting on black orphans to death to make-up the “HIV virus” story from which a massive government-industrial complex would then profit. Have you met Anthony Fauci? Albert Bourla? Stephane Bancel? All of the vaccinologists? All of BARDA/DARPA/DTRA and all of their international Medical Countermeasures Stakeholders?

Rolling Stone:

On the campaign trail, Trump-endorsed Ohio Senate nominee J.D. Vance leans into the hardscrabble upbringing he wrote about in Hillbilly Elegy. He rails against universities and the abuses of Big Tech. He blasts Covid mandates, encouraging distrust, without evidence, of the “long-term risks” of mRNA vaccines. A recent convert to Catholicism, Vance insists he’s “100 percent pro-life.” But in his life away from politics, Vance is a venture capitalist. And his values as an investor are far muddier. His VC firm, Narya, is an investor in Hallow, a prayer app that’s caught flak for allegedly seeking to profit off the intimate religious data of its users. Narya is also a backer of Rumble, the far-right “free speech” video service that competes with YouTube in the same way the noxious Gab counters Twitter — platforming noxious creators who’ve been kicked out of more respectable corners of the internet.

Of course, it’s only ok when WE do it: YouTube/Twitter = Good. Rumble/Gab = far right nazi nazi nazi… I think Rolling Stones now regret what they said about Twitter in 2022.

Further in the article the plot thickens. We are onto the treacherous terrain of pharma business and mRNA:

Vance’s VC firm also backs a $200 million biotech startup called AmplifyBio. In addition to Narya’s holdings, Vance declared he personally owns as much as $100,000 in the company’s non-public stock, according to recent SEC disclosures. The drug-testing firm has been lauded in the local press as part of Ohio’s transition from rust-belt decay to high-tech rebirth. The firm touts its mission as: “Advancing Science for Humankind.” But behind the gleaming walls of its Columbus-area campus, AmplifyBio operates a disturbing enterprise. Its core business is testing experimental drugs developed by other companies. AmplifyBio tests many of these substances on live animals, including monkeys and dogs. Many of these animals die in the course of toxic testing exposures. Other animals are destroyed at the conclusion of testing. There are also dreadful mistakes: A lab monkey recently died after getting wedged in faulty lab equipment, and technician error left other monkeys with burns on their genitals.

Shocking and disturbing. Dear readers, I assure you, from my years of experience in pharma, this only happens in pharma companies owned by Republicans. Imagine the emotional trauma of monkeys and technicians being funded by a Trump-endorsed venture capitalist? No wonder that a tragic accident occurred.

Rolling Stone:

In particular, the research conducted at AmplifyBio also calls into question if Vance’s far-right religious values end where his profit motive begins. AmplifyBio tests cell therapies and other drugs that are likely derived from stem cell lines, including those recovered from aborted fetuses or live embryos. Such stem cell research drives vital innovation in modern health care, but it is anathema to those on the religious right who contend that life begins at conception. In a written statement, the company tells Rolling Stone that it does not directly use stem cell lines in its testing. It is quick to add, however, that “historically established stem cell lines are a common tool in the research and development of drug molecules of all types, extending well beyond cell therapy and including ‘traditional’ drugs.” AmplifyBio does not ask whether the drugs it tests are developed with fetal or embryonic cells, nor, it insists, would it turn away such business. “We do not have any policy that would require our clients to disclose those types of development details,” it says. “To have that policy could limit the clients we work with.”

Well, I have to say, points for the Rolling Stone snake! They know how to identify a hypocrisy, being expert practitioners of it. Indeed, a newly religiously conservative “pro-life” venture capitalist sees no issue with using aborted fetal cells to make money. If he stopped using aborted fetal cells, he would make much less money. Duh. Next question.

Rolling Stone:

Even under the best of circumstances, the monkeys used in AmplifyBio’s research have short, dismal lives. This is evidenced in a study published in June in the journal PLOS Pathogens, conducted at AmplifyBio on 25 macaques. The experiment required drilling holes in the monkeys’ skulls to deliver vaccine injections directly into their brains. After a month of observation, the study records, the animals were “humanely terminated,” and their brains harvested for research.

What a macabre horror show these far-right pharmaceutical companies are! It’s curious that the Rolling Stone did not link the PLOS Pathogens paper to the article. I found it, and the reason for omitting the link by the Rolling Stone article is immediately clear. Here is the disclosure of financial interests from the authors of this completely horrific, unnecessary and cruel experiment. But of course, we immediately stumble on the military-industrial-international Medical Countermeasures Consortium! Who could have predicted that a bad, far-right Republican pharma company would be working for the deep state animal cruelty projects? (emphasis added)

Public Health Vaccines LLC, Cambridge, Massachusetts: a private vaccine developer, sporting partnerships with BARDA, CEPI, Health Canada and NIH ;

Crozet BioPharma Inc., Lexington, Massachusetts: this is a pharma staffing shop with particular focus on Ebola and Nipah, i.e. favorite poisoning activities of the tropical CIA warriors with fake science and medicine degrees;

BioReliance Corporation, Rockville, Maryland: this is a giant contract research and development company, with many global locations and giant mRNA contracts;

Department of Pathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

Sealy Center for Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

Department of Preventive Medicine and Population Health, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas

Q2 Solutions, San Juan Capistrano, California

VirtuStat, North Wales Pennsylvania

AmplifyBio, West Jefferson, Ohio

Battelle Memorial Institute, West Jefferson, Ohio: this is a parent company to AplifyBio. Batelle is a huge “non-profit institute” that “partners” with government, academia and private corporations. It sports huge grants from DARPA - $22M for brain research and $350 for some sort of specialized vehicle production. It seems to me this is another version of ATI (Advanced Technology International), a “consortium manager” for the DOD, where the stakeholders skim from the top and direct revenues from defense contracts to the companies they invest in (like AmplifyBio).

Rolling Stone:

AmplifyBio is a young company. The enterprise was spun off by the nonprofit research giant Battelle in 2021 with the help of private investors like Narya. Battelle remains an investor, and AmplifyBio’s headquarters is attached to Battelle’s campus in West Jefferson, Ohio.

aaaand … we don’t need to look very far, ta-da!!! Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA):

But Rolling Stone has also uncovered documentation of another disturbing lab accident … The animals were part of a study conducted for the military’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency, led by AmplifyBio’s parent company, Battelle.

Here I have to quickly issue an apology to all those accounts I told to fk off about nanotechnology-mind control narratives and disregarded about a zillion links with proofs they sent me! Because look! DTRA funded a study on implanted telemeters, they are THIS CLOSE to controlling you with nanobots and other secret tech:

AmplifyBio’s role was to surgically implant telemeters — battery powered vital sign monitors — into the monkeys before they became test subjects. During recovery from that surgery, seven monkeys developed thermal injuries, including second-degree burns, likely due to a heat blower that was aimed too close to the animals’ lower extremities. A pair of monkeys suffered “ulcerations on their genitals.” One monkey’s paw was so burned, “the epidermis on the left foot was removed.” AmplifyBio downplays this incident, documented on its own letterhead in an investigative report included with the military study. “The injury referenced was a result of a routine surgery risk,” the company said in a statement, “and was treated immediately.” The scalded monkeys recovered. But they didn’t live much longer. In the study, Battelle scientists infected the macaques with botulism to assess a treatment hoped to prolong survival from that toxic exposure. The treatment showed some efficacy, but “all eight animals” infected with botulism, the study says, “succumbed … prior to scheduled euthanasia.” These monkeys didn’t go easily, first displaying “labored breathing, shallow respirations, [and] coughing,” with symptoms advancing to “lethargy, gasping, prostrate posture, and death.”

Oops, nanotech afficionados, this time the DTRA’s military grade implantable telemetry nanotech produced monkey fried nuts. For some unclear reason the “scientists” decided to have another go and test some botulism poisoning on them. My guess as to why they did this - DTRA were hoping to “identify” a new pandemic pathogen that “jumped from monkeys” to concoct some more hysterical propaganda for Pandemic Preparedness Cartel. I am not kidding here, the radiation+poisoning is an old method of attempting to produce some “novel pathogens” both in captive humans and animals. Perhaps that was the primary goal of DTRA’s animal torture and they masqueraded by “telemetry” implantation research, otherwise an animal IRB would not have approved their protocol.

But next time the nanotech bio-digital convergence and transhumanism (transmonkeyism?) will work, I swear!

This is indeed, some of the cruelest, stupidest and pointless animal torture I have read about. I hate these utterly dumb and evil people so much…

At the end of the article, Rolling Stone snake suddenly acquires moral compass:

But Vance’s politics of distrust — of bashing high technology, the medical establishment, and even institutions of higher learning — makes his efforts to profit from a company like AmplifyBio even stranger. When it comes to his pocket book, mRNA drugs are just fine with Vance. The company is actively hiring for scientists with experience in mRNA, and a spokesperson for AmplifyBio confirms the company tests drugs that use such genetics as a delivery mechanism: “I cannot imagine that there’s any pharmaceutical safety testing facility on the planet right now that doesn’t work with mRNA based technology,” the spokesperson said. “It’s very popular in drug development.”

An eager culture warrior, Vance demonizes immigrants, lambastes “critical race theory” and blasts “radical gender ideology.” But the company he invests is is unabashedly woke in its H.R. practices. In job listings for positions in its new South San Francisco office, AmplifyBio seeks applicants from the “LGBTQIA+ community” and says it forbids discrimination based on “gender expression” and even “citizenship status.”

All job postings do come with another requirement — one Vance has been vocal in opposing during the campaign. “We are committed to the safety and wellness of our employees and customers,” the biotech company’s ads insist. “Therefore, COVID vaccination is required.”

I have to say, the Rolling Stone snake scored points again! Thus my factcheck is “mostly true”. Vance is a hypocrite with no real values. Just like any swamp species, he is coin operated: to him “values” is something you write about in books with cliché phrases vetted and focus-grouped by your political PR agents. When it comes to making money, however, biodefense dollars are sweet! mRNA, pointless and cruel animal tests, testing on aborted fetal cell lines and vaccine mandates to pointlessly and cruelly maim and kill your own employees - all par for the course.

My recommendation - do not give your trust to the current sock puppet that says things you want to hear! Judge them by their actions.

Art for today: Sketch in Carson Valley, watercolor, 9x12 in.