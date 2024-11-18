I have written about this massive leak of unredacted documents from the German CDC and asked readers to contribute articles.

This article was kindly provided by the author of the presentation which is in the YouTube video above discussing the leak, Dr. Stefan Homburg, a professor from Leibniz University, Hannover, Germany. I made some minor stylistic edits.

The RKI-Leak comprises 10GB confidential material from Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the German CDC. This whistle-blow stems from an employee of the Institute who handed it over to a German journalist Aya Velasquez, the woman in the picture below. Aya, journalist Bastian Barucker and myself presented it at a press conference on 23 July 2024.

1. From a US point of view, the following document is perhaps the most striking, because it proves that the so-called pandemic was staged and steered by very powerful forces. The upper part shows the original German text and the lower part a literal English translation:

Remember that before the 2020 presidential election, Trump had been fooled by Fauci and heralded mRNA vaccines as “saviors of mankind”. However, unknown political forces favored Biden and they ordered American as well as European authorities to obstruct emergency admissions. The latter were granted soon after Biden’s victory.

2. The next document discusses sinus thrombosis, a serious and sometimes lethal side effect of the experimental mRNA substances:

This important information was withheld from the public. Even worse, weeks later German top politicians pretended to become vaccinated with Astra Zeneca.

3. Germany had a number of vaccine mandates, which were defended on the grounds that vaccines protect others and entail herd immunity. Internally, the experts knew these were blatant lies:

4. RKI experts also knew that FFP2 masks were useless. They even suggested to make this information available to the public. However, the government prohibited this and forced the German population to wear masks until 2023:

5. Regarding schools, the experts advised against comprehensive closures on 11 March 2020. Only five days later, policy makers closed all German schools for a long period of time:

6. While RKI’s speakers emphasized the existence of a medical public emergency, they knew only too well that corona was comparable with influenza. They noted this in March 2021, during a strict lockdown, which was tightened by curfews shortly thereafter:

7. On several occasions, RKI staff wished to diminish the allegedly scientific “risk level” declared by the Institute, on which all measures such as lockdowns were based in Germany, and which was used by policy makers to justify the resulting hardships. In fact, the risk level was set by the Ministry of Health and not derived from any medical data:

8. The protocols comprise about 4,000 pages, and the RKI-Leak also contains much additional material such as Excel sheets, presentations, letters, and emails. The Institute itself and also the Federal Ministry of Health have confirmed the authenticity of our whistle-blow, and a first court has even admitted it as evidence. How can you obtain the documents and check them? This is easy: you can download the entire leak from here.

Translations of all protocols, excluding additional material are available under the tab “English”.

