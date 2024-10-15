I receive a lot of questions about spike protein. Some people are claiming it doesn’t exist, because viruses don’t exist. However, existence of a synthetic or natural protein is not predicated on the existence of any viruses.

This theoretical entity now has its own Wikipedia page. Spike protein is claimed as part of the “corona” of the theoretical entity called SARS-cov-2. It is claimed that the spike protein of the original “Wuhan variant” of covid looks like this:

This structure is not real. It is a modeled, averaged, idealized computer model. Protein folding is a hugely complex unsolved problem in biology. There is not enough computing power in the universe to solve it so that the protein structures could be accurately predicted, and no, AI is not going to solve it either. That’s another fundamental reason why it is impossible to build pandemic-causing viruses in labs, but it’s a separate topic I will try to address at a later date.

The specific spike modeled above has not been found in nature. Same as with an AI-generated human face, no such human exists! While this does not mean humans don’t exist, still, you can’t use an AI-generated face for any purposes where a real identity is required.

The way the spike protein computer model above is constructed was described in my post from about a year ago.

The vaccine science cartel communicate with neat-looking cartoons, and thus most lay public and most lazy-thinking professionals do not understand that these cartoons have very little to do with reality.

Pharmas claim they can make these perfect, precise little things every time. This is the rationale behind “boosters” for “variants”. Because, you see, if X% of this little shape is not the same, it’s a “variant” and your previous shot is no good now, you need to get another shot. All of this is baloney, of course. They can’t precisely PCR these things because PCR is a 200 chemicals/50 steps/no validation cooking exercise + a computer modeling technique, with internal circular referencing and much manual manipulations - i.e. a great method to commit science fraud. Thus the “variants” are simply the inability to reproduce the previous chemical cooking and computer modeling. And so, when pharma spews out some biological product, here is the analogy from the automotive industry on how this looks:

While the biopharma can’t produce precise make-models, it is also evident that the pile of metal, glass and plastic (various synthetic macro-molecules) does exist and various mixtures of it were found in tested vaccine vials.

The vial testing all over the world has found that the mRNA (when it is found) comes in random length strands, majority are broken, and the most prevalent are micro-RNA and smaller strands, which are crude explosive devices - I made an analogy with shrapnel or crude pressure cooker bombs. In addition to the broken RNA, there is a multitude of other poisoning components: DNA plasmids, random proteins, toxic chemicals and metals. All of this is shuttled into different organs and into the cells, and sometimes into the nucleus of the cell by the LNPs. Therefore, spike protein appears to be a product of the immune system destroying cells triggered by a rather crude poisoning simultaneously all over the body.

Therefore, spike protein is a product of cell death that results from the immune system destroying and clearing body’s own cells. This can happen naturally, due to turnover of cells and due to a more aggressive process during some illness. But natural clearance processes are tightly balanced and do not overwhelm the system.

The main mechanism of mRNA jabs is to produce spike protein. The FDA and pharma tell you a cartoon-narrated story that these are good things necessary to teach your immune system to recognize the bad virus. They are technically almost not lying, but the result is definitely the opposite of what the vax-cult wants to propagandize. The spike is sent all over the body and weaponizes the immune system against the body’s own cells.

To quote Dr. Mike Yeadon:

…my additional concern arose because the injected material will travel all around the body and cause a wide variety of cells and tissues to mark themselves as foreign. That triggers lethal, autoimmune attack on every cell complying with the genetic instructions.

Spike protein can also be synthetically made and injected, inducing cell death and production of other “spike proteins”, i.e. aberrant, misfolded products of cellular machinery. Remember that synthetic spike protein by itself can be used instead of mRNA in LNP or in addition to it and marketed under same brand name:

The spikes have been found in blood and tissues post mRNA injection and are associated with injury, inflammation, severe tissue damage and death. This was found in histopathology examinations by late Dr. Arne Burkhardt. I discussed his findings with Dr. Michael Palmer in this video. The immune system attack on the transfected cells, and the spike protein production is clearly demonstrated by the histo slides. Histopathologists know everything, but too late.

Whether chemical poisoning by other means (inhalation or ingestion or shedding) which results in “covid illness” in some cases produces spike, too - that is possible. However, if it does happen, it is unlikely to be a massive reaction all over the body. The inhalation and digestion tracts protect the “inner compartment”, i.e. blood circulation of the body with numerous layers of defenses, and any assault via these routes will be limited by the surface exposed. The substances will be broken down by the mucosal and other defense mechanisms. Only a small portion may reach the blood stream, if at all.

One caveat, the above is true for people who have not been previously anaphylactized to the protein(s) that are used in the attack. For example, there is data indicating that getting a flu shot sensitizes people to more severe form of respiratory illness or another “flu-like non-flu”:

Credible experts like Dr. Chetty have discussed their experience with 90% of patients presenting with covid illness symptoms having no great issues, while about 10% developed a severe allergic response after about 1 week and required antihistamines/steroids to manage it. This means that approx 10 % of the general population has been sensitized to something that can be environmentally deployed. It can be spike protein but it can also be some components used in its synthesis or some analogous biological/chemical matter.

In addition, the pre-sensitized state of some % of the population may explain high sensitivity to shedding in some unvaccinated people. They may have been sensitized by other vaccines in prior years.

Therefore, my current conclusion: spike is real and can be induced by the mechanism of mRNA injections which turn the immune system against the body, inducing mass destruction of cells. In the second part of this article I will discuss the data indicating that spike is involved in the formation of the blood clots and fibrous clots.

