As a reminder, “avian flu” does not exist in people. Yes, people get sick sometimes, and pneumonia exists. The “avian flu” however is a computer-PCR artifact which has not been clinically validated to represent anything real. In extremely rare cases it is a pink eye + a computer/PCR artifact. Nor does it exist in birds, but they are less of my concern at the moment. This imaginary pandemic virus has always been a fake story, designed by psychopaths who want you dead, but can’t quite machine-gun you from drones overtly. At least not yet. Hence the fake existential threat narratives designed to demoralize you and drive you to self-destruction. So, do not fall for this!

If anyone on any side of freedom uses the words “avian flu” in the context of public health, medicine, or even bioweapons, without the word “fake” in the same sentence - point and laugh at them.

Bird flu is a tool of the central bankers. Listen to the clip of Catherine Austin Fitts here. Transcript and clip by Sense Receptor News:

"Bird flu has nothing to do with health. It's a tool of the central bankers...when you're printing monetary inflation you need a way to create deflation on demand." Investment banker, former HUD official, and founder of the Solari Report) Catherine Austin Fitts describes on a recent episode of the Children’s Health Defense series Financial Rebellion how the bird flu scamdemic (my term) "has nothing to do with health." She notes the whole ruse (my term) is an excuse for central bankers to offset their "printing monetary inflation" with "deflation on demand." Partial translation of clip: "We were talking about Yellen. Yellen is setting aside a fund for bird flu pandemic preparedness. And we showed a video of her talking. And John said, 'You know, she's not a health care expert. Why is Yellen talking about bird flu? I said, because bird flu has nothing to do with health. It's a tool of the central bankers." "Of course, Yellen can talk about it because she is an expert. She's a central banker. She's an expert at central banking tools to manage when you're printing monetary inflation." "You need a way to create deflation on demand. So, as a central bank tool, she's perfectly expert to deal with this. Anyway, central vaccine passports went over like a lead balloon in Europe in COVID-19. So they're coming back around again, and let's see how they do. I think I think many more people are hip to the trick."

It appears that the central bankers are preparing to use their deflation-on-demand tools. This information was provided by Lydia Hazel who is a researcher in the field of fake vaccine regulations:

The federal government has already bought 4.8 million doses of the Audenz Vaccine by Seqiris https://www.cslseqirus.us/news/csl-seqirus-announces-us-government-award-in-response-to-avian-influenza , which appears on BARDA's approved/licensed/cleared medical countermeasures page https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/barda/fdaapprovals , and the AMA issued a CPT code for it on July 19 https://www.ama-assn.org/press-center/press-releases/ama-announces-cpt-update-avian-influenza-vaccines . We are already under a PREP Act declaration for this vaccine and for the antivirals the CDC recommends for treatment and prophylaxis https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/12/23/2022-28014/notice-of-amendment Emergency Use Instructions for Tamiflu are here. https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/hcp/emergency-use-oseltamivir/index.html . So far no special Emergency Use Instructions for the vaccine, but since there's only one way to administer it - no dosing variations, there probably won't be any. Or maybe they're just biding their time on that one, since they're carrying on like they don't already have a vaccine when they do. I wonder if any of the people administering these countermeasures are telling the recipients they're liability shielded. On the avian flu, it appears the FDA is lying here about there being no sec 564 declaration for in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs):

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics/influenza-diagnostic-tests “the FDA would not issue EUAs for such IVDs given that there is no relevant [FDCA] section 564 declaration…”

The amended determination of July 18 2024 has the declaration still in effect since April 19 2013 explicitly stated in it. https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/Section564/Pages/AvianInfluenzaA-July2024.aspx “...Because H7N9 is an influenza A virus with pandemic potential, the declaration issued on April 19, 2013, pursuant to section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection of avian influenza A (H7N9) virus, and that is based on the April 19, 2013, determination, remains in effect until that declaration is terminated in accordance with section 564 of the FD&C Act.”

Given these developments, and the plans of central bankers on display, it is up to us to upset them.

