Feb 26, 2023 Disclose TV on Twitter:

U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a new classified intelligence report.

Wall Street Journal Article here.

Twitter is ablaze with “we knew!” “told you so” etc., people who fell for a slightly more sophisticated lie (bioengineered virus “leak” from Wuhan) celebrating that they didn’t fall for the really obvious bullshit (bat-pangolin story).

Lab Leak is baloney. I hope you can see it now as it is being unveiled in the most unsubtle way right on cue before WHO pandemic treaty is being put in place.

They are trotting this earthshattering breaking story now, finally telling you the “truth” (yeah, we lied a little bit about pangolins and bats, but it was for your own good, silly peasants!) because WHO treaty is happening now, and they need everyone to fall in line supporting the global totalitarian biosecurity state, where the unelected overlords will “protect you” from “lab leaks from enemies and rogue scientists”, by putting you in 15-minute prisons, I mean smart cities, and murdering you with protective military prototype “vaccines”.

If you still think lab leaks are a thing - please explain how they can happen, when nobody can produce animal to animal infection by “engineered viruses” inside the lab? But it can leak and infect the whole world outside the lab! Far from the lab and skipping areas in between! Just not inside it.

Please don’t fall for this narrative. There are no lab leaks. There is deliberate deployment of bio-chemical warfare agents, toxins of various kinds, pesticides and other chemicals. This deployment can be done via aerosols, formulations in food, transdermal, etc. These are deployed by the military enforcement arm of the global banking cartel, and they do not hold allegiance to any people or nations. The "unrestricted 5-th gen warfare” is not simply production of fake news on social media and lots of brainwashing, it is an actual elimination of people from this planet, and we are the targets.

My previous articles on how zoonotic virus and lab leak are both flavors of baloney are below.

P.S. whoever is talking about lab leaks with a serious face on Tucker Carlson show with a Ukrainian flag in the background, or a similar place of limited hangout - you can now easily tell they are working for WHO/Global cartel.

Art for today: A Lady with Yellow Flowers, oil on panel, 18x24 in