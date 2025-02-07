Covid Dossier interview with Neil Oliver, GB News.
Watch before it's taken down by censors at YT.
Many thanks to Sean Flanagan for connecting me to Neil Oliver, who, according to Wikipedia is an actual conspiracy theorist! Wow. I am proud to have met a bona-fide one. He is also a former footballer. That’s much more awesome than being called silly names by Wikipedia in my book. Neil is currently a news presenter on GB News in the UK. He was kind to interview me andfor GB News (UK). Please watch before YouTube removes it. I am somewhat shocked this is still up:
Art for today: Still Life with Venus de Milo, 11x14, oil on panel.
Major kudos to Neil for risking his job to have you and Debbie on to discuss the dossier!
Holy smokes.
GB News is pretty much in the normiesphere.
This is WILD.
If I see you on Australian state media I will die of shock!
Edit: and where are my manners - nice work.