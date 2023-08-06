The book is authored by Michael, Palmer, MD Sucharit Bhakdi, MD Margot DesBois, BA Brian Hooker, PhD David Rasnick, PhD Mary Holland, JD Catherine Austin Fitts.

Overall I found the book to be well researched and informative. The authors provide useful compilations of data and relevant frameworks from science, medicine and regulations. I recommend the book to everyone open-minded on these topics. Just because I recommend this book does not mean I endorse every sentence in it.

Note: If you fell into a cult of dead-end fake binaries, I feel sorry for you. Please do not spam comments with “viruses have not been isolated” or links about graphene oxide, 5G and nanotechnology.

The book addresses the following questions:

Are mRNA vaccines inherently dangerous, or are the observed adverse events accidental? Basics of virology and immunology. Misuse of emergency use authorization and breakdown of regulatory standards. Immunological mechanisms of harm by mRNA vaccines. Demonstrating evidence of harm via pathology examinations. Pharmacokinetics and lipid toxicity. Genotoxicity and potential for cell transfection. Epidemiology of harms from mRNA vaccines. Chapter contributed by David Rasnick, PhD on historical “blueprint” of this crime - HIV/AIDS and perversion of medical science.

Readers of our website will be aware that the mRNA vaccines that have been used against COVID-19 have caused injury and death on an unprecedented scale in the history of medicine. This book argues that these harms had to be expected from first principles of immunology. Furthermore, they are not limited to the COVID vaccines alone; instead, they are inherent in the mRNA technology as such. We must therefore expect that future mRNA vaccines against other viruses or bacteria will be similarly toxic. mRNA technology will never be safe to use for vaccination against any infectious agent. The book is free to download right here. A printed copy can be ordered from Lulu.com.

Link to downloadable book here.

The book covers key mechanism of mRNA vaccine toxicity:

1. the chemical toxicity of lipid nanoparticles

2. direct toxicity of the spike protein, whose expression is induced by the vaccines

3. the destructive effects of the immune response to the spike protein.

The authors’ main conclusions:

We thus conclude that overall the immune-mediated attack on cells that express the antigen encoded by the mRNA vaccine is the leading pathogenetic mechanism. This does not mean, however, that the other two mechanisms of harm should be discounted. Direct spike protein effects may well contribute to early adverse events after the first injection, particularly in those without any preexisting immunity to the virus. The toxicity of cationic lipids cannot be dismissed either, for the following reasons: 1. almost no safety studies were conducted on these substances during the dysfunctional approval processes of the COVID-19 vaccines, but the rudimentary ones which were performed gave clear indications of toxicity (see Section 6.1); 2. the induction of reactive oxygen species (ROS) by cationic lipids (see Section 5.3.3) will cause DNA damage. This damage will stay behind even after the lipids themselves have been eliminated, which means that toxicity will be cumulative; 3. since cationic lipids are a necessary ingredient of all mRNA vaccines (see Section 5.1.4), their toxicity will accumulate across all doses of all mRNA vaccines, rather than just across all doses of a single such vaccine.

I was happy to see that the authors cover the issues of noncompliance with the Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) in production of mRNA “vaccines” (which is my pet peeve), and conclude that it is likely that these products would become even more dangerous if made with higher fidelity to the label:

9.3. Could a return to good manufacturing practices abolish the toxicity of the mRNA vaccines? A rather startling observation pertaining to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines is just how heavily they are contaminated. Well-documented contaminations include plasmid DNA and metallic particles (Section 5.4.1). Moreover, the extraordinarily large variation in the number of adverse events reported for different batches (Section 5.4.2) clearly indicates highly inconsistent manufacturing standards. If these contaminants were removed, and if consistent standards were observed, might this remove the threat of mRNA vaccine toxicity? There are two considerations. The first is that the observed key mechanism of harm results from the vaccines working as intended: the vaccines induce the expression of the antigen in our body cells, and the immune response to the antigen kills those cells. We therefore have to expect that greater and more consistent product quality will increase rather than decrease the number of casualties. The second consideration concerns the DNA contamination. As pointed out in Section 6.3, the risks posed by plasmid DNA contained in the vaccines are twofold: firstly, damage to the genome, potentially leading to cancer and leukemia, and secondly the prolonged expression of the antigen, with extended duration and increased severity of the immune response to it. Thus, if the effective removal of DNA from the vaccines could be ensured, this should indeed mitigate their toxicity. However, it is likely that in the initial days after vaccine injection the expression of the antigen is mainly driven by the mRNA itself. Many severe adverse events tend to become manifest within days of the injection, for example myocarditis, stroke, and heart attacks (see Chapter 7). It is therefore unlikely that avoiding DNA contamination will put an end to mRNA vaccine toxicity or reduce it to levels deemed “acceptable” with conventional vaccines.

