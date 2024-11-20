A short while ago I critically reviewed the MAHA policy as it was discussed by Trump’s campaign at the time:

Trump made good on his promise to nominate Robert Kennedy to head the department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Wow - I was wrong expecting Trump to ditch RFK Jr, and I am pleasantly surprised that he didn’t. But hang tight, The Donald has a clever plan to staff other posts with beautiful vaccine defenders and promoters. There is a wave of health freedom rolling in with some rather great nominations, such as a vaccine pusher, friend-of-Peter-Hotez, Dr. Oz being nominated for the head of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):

The appointment of a vax pushing TV doc with magnificent eyebrows makes lots of sense to me. Trump is thinking like a true businessman. Who watches Dr. Oz and takes health advice from TV doctors? Boomers. Who is eating up the government budget that we don’t have? Boomers. Who do we need to cull with beautiful vaccines for the Great [Money] Reset - well, duh! Boomers. He will be perfect for this role. I think the mainstream press will be delighted.

Now, the mainstream press is absolutely losing it about Kennedy. There are approximately 10 hit pieces daily written about how dangerous RFK Jr is to the American “public health”. I don’t typically read mainstream garbage, but I made effort for you, dear readers. I picked the least distasteful examples for this article. This topic is important: this is how the brainwashing machine operates, pay attention!

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, emphasis added:

President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be Health and Human Services secretary was a worst case-scenario for drugmakers. Now, they will try to make the best of it. Kennedy has supported discredited theories that link vaccines to autism and antidepressants to school shootings. If confirmed as HHS secretary, he could push to end drug advertising on television and liability protections for vaccine makers.

Oh my goodness, they are terrified, the worst nightmare has arrived!!! A few sentences later, gosh, he is unstoppable, we can’t lobby against him:

Industry officials say there is little they can do to stop Kennedy’s ascension, though some hold out hope the Senate will reject the nomination. Lobbying against Kennedy, they say, would probably be unsuccessful and counterproductive.

Why? Have they run out of money and lobbyists? No, no, it’s not that! You see, taking a vax injury debate head-on is unwinnable. Even more importantly, the lizards can’t afford ANY possibility of any data on vax injuries cited in a public debate (as Kennedy will do, chapter and verse). That will red pill even more people who will be watching the confirmation hearings. So they need another strategy:

Instead, they hope to find areas of engagement, looking to build a relationship that would allow them to find places to work with Kennedy and others who might fill the ranks of the new Trump administration. Among potential areas of cooperation are ultraprocessed foods, which Kennedy, like many food and nutrition experts, says contribute to obesity and chronic disease. Common cause against the products could pit pharma against the food industry.

Yes! It’s the strategy of MAHA that Big Pharma can totally get behind: blame food for the chronic diseases caused by poisoning everyone with vaccines and drugs. The pharmas are very happy to over-regulate food and increase the price of food because Big Pharma doesn’t make or sell food. Paging Casey Means! Oooh, those evil Froot Loops with artificial dyes, we are coming for you!

This is as genius as the Chick-fil-A cows asking you to “eat mor chikin”:

On a more serious note, this is a great post by Peggy Hall explaining that the government should stay the feck out of your food or health. I completely agree:

Back to the WSJ:

As HHS secretary, Kennedy would oversee an agency that spends more than $1.7 trillion to pay for the healthcare of many seniors and people with low incomes or disabilities, investigates foodborne illnesses and prepares for infectious-disease outbreaks and funds scientific research.

Nice, very subtle: “HHS prepares for infectious-disease outbreaks”. This tells you how important the Pandemic Preparedness Racket is to these parasites. Do you think the wonder boy Elon will DOGE the bank of BARDA/DARPA that funds the highly profitable “medical countermeasures” via no-bid OTA contracts? I doubt it. He invested in mRNA manufacturing:

Also, he is idiot enough to think that EpiPen cures vaccine-induced anaphylaxis:

There are some rather truthful statements from the WSJ - the courts will protect pharma! Because, of course. They always have:

The courts and laws could help protect the pharmaceutical industry’s interests. Congress would have to pass a law if the Trump administration wanted to end the legal immunity of vaccine makers.

And:

Courts could block, on First Amendment grounds, any effort to end drug advertising.

Right, because in the US corporations are persons, and people are, well, disposable subjects and experimental animals, something like that…. The 1st A, somehow, didn’t work to protect the tobacco advertising, did it? Before you say, but cigarettes are definitely unsafe and bad! Well, I am not advocating for smoking, I dislike it and never smoked myself. However, I was told by senior Pfizer scientists who worked on Chantix, a smoking cessation drug (which is very unsafe), that they ran a study and found that smoking is beneficial for some people (not a large % of the population, but not insignificant, benefits were mental health related). Then they buried the study. And, as we learned during “covid” (whatever that was), smoking status was protective of severe illness.

Another true statement from WSJ:

States, not the federal government, set which vaccines children must get to attend school.

This is correct, the states do that. But the states, school districts and “healthcare” providers also receive federal funding in exchange for installing medical fascism and poisoning children with vaccines, and that’s something that can be certainly addressed at the federal level.

Another mainstream publication I sometimes read is the Endpoint News (pharma industry rag, a subsidiary of the Financial Times). Its denizens have been bawling their eyes out about how horrible RFK Jr. is going to be as the potential head of HHS. The current FDA Commissioner Robert Califf knows his days are numbered. He is whining about “expertise”:

“Not having experts, I think historically, in every society, has been a case for demise of that society,” Califf said at the Friends of Cancer Research’s annual meeting in Washington.

I should advise Califf to read an authority on the history of human civilizations - Arnold Toynbee, who has elegantly demonstrated that the collapse of civilizations is typically associated with a large % of the population mindlessly repeating empty slogans and performative rituals (mimesis, or mental drilling) instead of thinking or acting independently. For example “follow the science”, “trust the experts” would be examples of the dumb mimetic drills manifesting at the civilizational end.

Anecdotally, I was told by my cardiologist friends that when American Heart Association has an annual meeting, the cardiovascular deaths in the US significantly decrease. It’s ok to have the experts gone sometimes…

As far as who might replace him in the coming months, Califf said, “Hopefully it’ll be someone who understands the really critical role of high-quality evidence in everything we do,” and “that there is such a thing as expertise.” He also warned against tinkering too much with the agency’s operations, saying it’s “sort of at peak performance right now.”

That’s rich. Ladies and gentlemen, I know Califf from my industry days. He is a certifiable moron and a crook. His brand of expertise is how to expertly manipulate clinical trial data so that the drug looks safe, while it’s actually not safe. He used to run a really shoddy shop at Duke University, conducting clinical trials for pharma. My colleagues and I publicly exposed his group manipulating data on behalf of pharma clients. His was a very simple method: stating the opposite of what the data showed in the title of the published paper. Today, in the “trust the experts” era, this is commonplace, but back then pointing out this uncomplicated scientific fraud got people’s attention. This was one of his clients, Forest Pharma, later found criminally liable for ~$300M under False Claims Act. My goodness, Califf and associates were pissed off! Later on, he tried to set up a price fixing industry cartel and blatantly put his proposal in writing. I am attempting to retrieve that letter, but it’s a long shot. However, I have witnesses.

I hope he is packing his bags and preserving his records…

MAHA starts tomorrow, y’all!

Art for today: Mor Chikin, watercolor, 12x16 in.