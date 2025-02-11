Forum for Democracy International post on X. Note I don’t know the organizers or other panelists, except

Warfare who invited me to this event. I don’t know what they think happened during covid, but it was not a “lab leak from China” as this poster seems to imply. On the other hand, they might be making fun of this CIA (USAID?)-designed false narrative. We shall find out.

Relevant reading material from my published articles:

The dossier is now being updated with excellent comments provided by the readers for countries and regions of the world not originally included in our write up. I will republish once the new version is available.

Art for today: Ladies and Gentlemen, charcoal, sanguine and chalk on paper.