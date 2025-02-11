Announcement: X-Space on Covid as Military Operation, Wednesday Feb 12.
Details in the announcement below
Forum for Democracy International post on X. Note I don’t know the organizers or other panelists, exceptWarfare who invited me to this event. I don’t know what they think happened during covid, but it was not a “lab leak from China” as this poster seems to imply. On the other hand, they might be making fun of this CIA (USAID?)-designed false narrative. We shall find out.
Relevant reading material from my published articles:
The Covid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.
The dossier is now being updated with excellent comments provided by the readers for countries and regions of the world not originally included in our write up. I will republish once the new version is available.
Deliberate Deployment of Bio-Chemical Agents Is Now OK to Call "Lab Leak" on Social Media
The DoD is studying our reactions as we transverse this contrived labyrinth trying to get to the truth of what they did. False flags, fake news, false leads, counterfeit reports, graphs, studies, stairs to nowhere, dead ends, twists and turns, limited hangouts, accelerated density entanglements of nth level game theory.
We're literally rats in a maze, and they are smugly watching our every action and reaction intently as they educated themselves on how best to manipulate and confound us further in the future.
Hi Sasha, i did a quick search using the Internet addrees of the organizers, as it appears on the poster. Forum for Democracy is a political party in the Netherlands. Leader is Thierry Beaudet.
I'm wary nowadays of any political party anywhere in the world. Hoping you will be able to tell it as you see it.
Lab leak narratives are so dépassé...
Political theatre. Left-Centre-Right paradigm is to give us plebs the impression we live in a democracy.
Sorry folks, but cheers from Canuckistan a.k.a Canada
🍁😉🍁