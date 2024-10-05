You may have seen headlines such as this one: “Rep. Paul Gosar's End the Vaccine Carveout Act would eliminate the general immunity vaccine manufacturers enjoy from vaccine injury civil suits under the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986”.

I am not commenting on the proposed bill yet as the text of the bill has not been released. The proposed legislation seems to be targeting only the 1986 law, not the PREP Act, but we won’t know for sure until the text is publicly available.

This is a very short post to make you aware.

DID YOU KNOW: HHS expanded the categories of disease representing a public health emergency to reach not just COVID-19, but also “other diseases, health conditions, or threats that may have been caused by COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, or a virus mutating therefrom.” In particular, such “other diseases” include diseases resulting from “the decrease in the rate of childhood immunizations, which will lead to an increase in the rate of infectious diseases.” Meaning any pediatric vaccine (if licensed by FDA & recommended by ACIP), can be claimed as a covered countermeasure. This is the circular reasoning that the government will provide as a cover to the healthcare goons pushing the poison: “because of covid emergency, the rate of childhood vaccinations went down, and we have these new emergencies!”

The Prep Act stripped Congress of its authority to oversee or terminate emergency declarations and determinations made unilaterally by the HHS Secretary; stripped federal courts of their authority to review or nullify declarations and determinations; and pre-empts the jurisdiction of the states.

The only thing that makes me optimistic here, the HHS is so desperate, they admit that people are rejecting all vaccines.

Here is a timeline of PREP Act declarations kindly provided by Lydia Hazel:

Lydia J Hazel

Prep Act passed December 31st, 2005 First Declaration - Avian Flu (types of Influenza A): January 26, 2007-December 1, 2027; Swine Flu (added to types of Influenza A): June 15, 2009-December 1, 2027 Second - Smallpox: January 4, 2008--December 31, 2032; Monkey Pox (added to Smallpox and other Orthopox diseases): September 28, 2022-December 31, 2032 Third - Anthrax: October 1, 2008-December 31, 2027 Fourth and Fifth - Acute Radiation Syndrome from October 10, 2008-December 31, 2027 and Botulism Toxin from October 10, 2008=December 31, 2027 Sixth - Ebola: December 8, 2014-December 31, 2028; Marburg (added to Ebola): December 25, 2020-December 31, 2028 Seventh - Zika: August 1, 2016-December 31, 2027 Eighth - Nerve Agents and Insecticides: April 11, 2017 - December 31, 2027 Ninth - COVID-19: March 17, 2020-December 31st, 2024

Do not inject your children with anything! If your doctor administers vaccines, do not go back to that doctor. Do not take your child to “well” visits, they don’t need them, and do not go for “annual checkups” yourself. Do not use any diagnostic screening tests, unless you are actually ill with symptoms, and even then, do not use PCR or “antibody” tests, those are totally useless and even dangerous. Do not comply.

