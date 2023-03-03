This post is related to my previous post on the topic of “pandemics”:

International sanitary conventions started in 1851. There were 14 of these conventions every few years, attended by representatives of several countries. The purpose of these conventions was to negotiate rules and procedures for prevention of spread of these illnesses via shipping and trade. For this reason what is currently called “infectious diseases” subject to these conventions (like plague, cholera, typhus, yellow fever, etc.) were called “conventional diseases”. They were not referred to as infectious diseases at the time, and at least one source that I have - a book published on this topic by the Russian (Soviet Union) Academy of Science in 1970 stated that there was no known mechanism of cholera transmission at the time.

The International Sanitary Conventions were the predecessor to the WHO which was founded in 1948.

Here is the article describing the proceedings of the 1922 Convention published by the British Medical Journal on July 8, 1922. Please post your observations in comments.

Art for today: Oysters and Tangerines, oil on panel 9x12 in.