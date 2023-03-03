1922 Revision of the International Sanitary Convention of 1912
Do you see anything interesting in this 100-yr-old article?
This post is related to my previous post on the topic of “pandemics”:
International sanitary conventions started in 1851. There were 14 of these conventions every few years, attended by representatives of several countries. The purpose of these conventions was to negotiate rules and procedures for prevention of spread of these illnesses via shipping and trade. For this reason what is currently called “infectious diseases” subject to these conventions (like plague, cholera, typhus, yellow fever, etc.) were called “conventional diseases”. They were not referred to as infectious diseases at the time, and at least one source that I have - a book published on this topic by the Russian (Soviet Union) Academy of Science in 1970 stated that there was no known mechanism of cholera transmission at the time.
The International Sanitary Conventions were the predecessor to the WHO which was founded in 1948.
Here is the article describing the proceedings of the 1922 Convention published by the British Medical Journal on July 8, 1922. Please post your observations in comments.
Art for today: Oysters and Tangerines, oil on panel 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1922 Revision of the International Sanitary Convention of 1912
In 1922 they were concerned with arbitrary quarantine rules which restricted trade and freedom and were not supported by contemporary science. 100 years later the arbitrary rules are still not supported by actual science, but that hasn't stopped authoritarian bureaucrats from imposing them.
Seems to me the takeaway here is that globalists have been working towards their New World Order via "public health" regulations for at least a hundred years. More really, looking at the spiritual nature of such a battle - it is part of the human experience altogether to exist in a continual battle of good and evil. This document shows repeatedly the idea that governments can impose health regulations upon their respective peoples "for their own good"
Obviously, as Sasha mentions, the change to "infectious disease" is present. That is certainly part of the the Rockefeller's agenda to work #GermTheory into a profitable model, which they have done. All the while using that particular fraud to gain political power, which they have. #COVID1984