Due Diligence and Art

Richard Amerling, MD
20h

Sasha,

I am a nephrologist and electrolytes are my game.

I've read AMD on zeta potential, but don't claim to understand it. I'm inherently skeptical of hypotheses that explain everything. I completely buy the excellent personal results you have achieved.

I've looked at the ZetaAid site and can't find exact ingredients, other than a "proprietary blend of food-grade potassium products." From a prior post, I gather that potassium citrate is a major component. Here's my take:

Potassium (K) is the major intracellular cation and maintains the intracellular volume. Its close cousin sodium (Na) is the major extracellular cation and maintains the extracellular volume. This elegant system is maintained by the Na-K ATPase in every cell membrane; it is constantly pushing sodium out and keeping K inside. Na and K are volume equivalents; replacing one helps the other. K can leak out of cells when sodium is deficient.

Sodium deficiency (which is not the same thing as a low sodium concentration measured on blood tests) will cause a contraction of the extracellular volume that can lead to circulatory collapse if not corrected. Powerful counter-regulatory hormonal systems try to protect extracellular volume and blood pressure. Intense exercise places huge demands on the circulatory system since increasing blood flow to muscles creates a relative low volume condition. Sweat losses of Na can exceed 1 gram/hour, especially in hot, dry climates. Sodium loading and replacement before and during exercise is highly beneficial, if not essential!

K deficiency (also not the same as a low K on blood tests, but this correlates roughly) leads to intracellular volume depletion and impaired cellular function. Some K is lost in sweat as well.

Na and K supplements both enhance athletic performance considerably and should be routine.

The K in ZetaAid is in form of organic salts (i.e., not K-chloride): K-citrate, K-Phos, K-carbonate. All of these are proton acceptors; they are bases. As such, they will be able to buffer the lactic acid produced by anaerobic glycolysis. This alkali load will improve your anaerobic performance.

Bottom line: ZetaAid is clearly helpful, both as K repletion and as an alkalinizing agent. My only suggestion is to push sodium intake: I would take a gram pre-exercise and then add one gram per hour, mixed in with your water.

Cheers,

Richard

13 replies
TnDoc
20h

Thanks for sharing this, Sasha. Be safe on that bike! I have avoided 2 wheel conveyances after a fall in 2011 resulted in plate and screws in L wrist. ...Took that as a message from the gods...

7 replies
128 more comments...

