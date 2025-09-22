Disclaimer: I am not affiliated with ZetaAid and I am not promoting their product. This is a personal account of my own experience with it. I have published references to older literature (Riddick) describing the scientific basis for why this approach may work, at least for most people, including recipes of making the electrolyte mix similar to ZA.

I have written about the concept of zeta potential and how it underpins the entire health.

Briefly, zeta potential, as applied to human body, is a measure of the net electric (negative) charge on the surface of cells. When we look at the blood flow, zeta potential measures its stability. Human body overall is, chemically speaking, a colloid (complex mixture of water, fat, protein, etc.) and blood is also a colloid consisting of 80% water and many diverse components. The stability of the flow is enabled by separation of all the components by a net negative electric charge on the surface of all blood cells and the cells that line the blood vessels. The net negative charge, when kept at above certain threshold (>30mv) enables the flow without “collisions”, “pile ups” (thrombosis) or “fall-out” of various solids (plaques, sand, stones, crystals, protein deposits, etc.) Thus, proper blood circulation is critically dependent on the body’s ability to maintain stable zeta potential, and since blood supplies all the organs with nutrients and energy (oxygen or electrons), one can appreciate the importance of zeta potential to the overall health, energy and well-being.

As I have written before, I realized this based on my personal experience with ZetaAid and exercise at high altitude. I am a mountain biker, riding at altitudes between 6000ft and 9000ft+. About a year ago, I started noticing a decreased performance, where some high altitude rides which had not been a problem previously, became much harder to complete. Since starting on ZetaAid regimen in June, I have seen a dramatic improvement, and not just while exercising. Practically everything about my health improved noticeably.

I have a private doctor as my primary care office and I strive to avoid the establishment “healthcare” as much as possible. With my PCP I don’t go for annual checkups, and have only visited the office 3 times in the last 5 years, all of them for VO2Max testing. The workup they offer also provides several other parameters that my doc offers as “bioenergy” series of tests. I find them useful for health tracking, and here I am showing an excerpt of some key metrics that changed for me over the past 5 years.

I started ZA regimen in June of 2025. The testing in 2025 was done in August. My Dr’s office is in a valley at 5500 ft in altitude. My house is at 7500 ft.

I am 54 now. I have been an athlete all my life. In my teens and 20’s I was a competitive long-distance runner. I ran cross-country consistently for exercise into my mid 40’s. I jogged 4-6 miles for exercise being 9 mo pregnant… In my 40’s I switched to the mountain bike as my joints started protesting a bit too much. I love the bike as it takes me on fun trails with spectacular scenery, and mountain bikers are some of the coolest crowd out there. I am saying all this to point out that even the lifelong athletic training and attention to diet and overall health have not produced the same result, and especially not as quickly as I was able to obtain with ZA. Sure, my overall conditioning probably made the impact. However, as you can see, between 2022 and 2024 my cardiovascular health metrics declined, even though I was exercising regularly. However, just a couple of months using ZA regimen and not making any other changes in the diet and exercise - they improved in the most dramatic fashion:

Frankly, I have never experienced anything working so well so fast. The most astonishing are the resting heart rate and VO2Max numbers. Despite being a cardio athlete all my life, my resting HR never budged much from 60bpm. In 2 months of ZA it dropped by 10bmp! The VO2Max jumped by 10+ points.

I have now beaten every personal record on the mountain bike. My previous goal was ~100 miles of single track a month. This August I did 150 miles, with ease. I also established all time longest ride with highest ascend - approx. 20 miles with 2600ft of climbing in one ride, at high altitude. I have never felt so athletically conditioned in my entire life.

Other unexpected but great benefits include weight “redistribution” - while I have not been restricting my diet or trying to lose weight, and I eat everything (including carbs and seed oils, lol), I lost some weight without trying. Importantly, it “migrated” from the “wrong” to the “right” places. My hair improved significantly. Another noticeable improvement is some joint pain that had been bothering me before is gone, despite increased exercise. I used to dread long distance flying because I would inevitably get major knee pain after sitting for about 1 hr. On a recent cross country trip I had none!

Finally, the overall well being and sheer joy of physical activity is hard to describe. As I said before, I love exercising outdoors, and have been doing it all my life. I experienced the “runners high” many times before, albeit most of it was the great feeling of relaxation and recovery after a good workout. It’s a whole different story now, it’s not just exercise high, it’s exercise euphoria!

I completely understand my dog Moomin now, when he gets out on the trail, because I feel the same way!

It’s an incredible feeling of everything working perfectly, being fully balanced and just flowing, which I have not experienced the same way even when I was a kid.

I have been astonished at the results of “just” drinking water with some simple electrolytes. How can it be so simple? I don’t have a complete explanation, but my hunch is - we are mostly made of water. The “terrain” theory is really a “water terrain” theory. Water is the most important element in the world, and we are made of water. Somehow, Dr. McDaniels and Thomas Riddick came upon the recipe for conditioning the water to improve the body’s ability to hold it and utilize it productively for its water-terrain.

I will be writing more about water in future posts. In the meantime, if you have tried ZetaAid, I want to hear about your experience. Please post in comments.

Art for today: Rain. Available art here.