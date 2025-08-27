Fundamentals of Zeta Potential

The concept of zeta potential was developed starting with Michael Faraday’s defining the anions, cations and electrophoresis in 1829. Michael Faraday first described electrophoresis in the early 19th century, though he didn't use that exact term. In 1834, he published observations on the movement of particles in a fluid under the influence of an electric field in a paper titled "Experimental Researches in Electricity."

Faraday observed that when an electric current passed through a solution, charged particles (or colloidal particles) moved toward one of the electrodes. He described this as the "electrolytic movement" of particles, noting how matter could be transported in a solution via electrical forces. Although Faraday did not develop electrophoresis as a laboratory technique, his work laid the foundation for understanding electrolysis (chemical changes caused by electric current), ion movement in solutions and the role of electric fields in moving charged particles. The term "electrophoresis" itself was introduced much later (in the early 20th century).

Cations are positively charged ions. They are formed when an atom or molecule loses one or more electrons, resulting in more protons (“+” positive charges) than electrons (“-” negative charges).

Examples of cations include:

Sodium ionNa⁺ (common in table salt (NaCl)

Calcium ionCa²⁺ (found in bones and teeth)

Iron(II) ionFe²⁺ (found in hemoglobin)

Hydrogen ionH⁺

Ammonium ionNH₄⁺

Anions are negatively charged ions. They are formed when an atom or molecule gains one or more electrons, resulting in more electrons (negative charges) than protons (positive charges).

Examples of anions include:

ChlorideCl⁻ Found in table salt (NaCl)

HydroxideOH⁻ Found in bases like sodium hydroxide

NitrateNO₃⁻ Found in fertilizersSulfateSO₄²⁻

PhosphatePO₄³⁻ Important in DNA and energy (ATP)

Human body is electric and uses electrons (negatively charged ions, or anions) to “charge” itself and counteract the forces of entropy. The anions are the universal source of energy for all living things. They are stored in every cell and along every blood vessel and ensure that the components of the blood flow remain discrete. Inside human body, cations and anions are balanced in the state of homeostasis and are used as a self-regulatory mechanism. During the day, the split is approximately 65% anions to 35% cations, while at night they equalize to approximately 50%/50%. Zeta potential ensures that the blood does not clot inside the circulatory system, while for wound healing (in case of a cut blood vessel) it clots within 5 minutes.

Zeta potential is measured in millivolts. At values less electronegative than -30mv, some agglomeration/clumping of the red cells begins, and this mechanisms underlies heart arrhythmias, kidney stones, gout, hemorrhoids, varicose veins, bronchitis, pleurisy, etc.

Anions cause the heart to contract and cations - to relax. Same for any muscle contraction/relaxation in the body. Almost all toxicity is excess of cations, positively charged ions. Injected drugs and vaccines are the largest offenders, but oral drugs and their metabolites, and metals consumed with food or water also pass into the blood stream and can create electric imbalance and toxicities.

Breathing may also be an electrical process, exchange or electrons rather than “gas exchange”. Gerald Pollack, a bioengineering researcher, proposed that the key player in our respiratory system might not be oxygen gas but the electrons it delivers. The conventional theory says that when you breathe, oxygen moves from your lungs to your bloodstream. From there, it fuels your cells. But Pollack points out some puzzles:

only oxygen crosses from the lungs to the blood. Other gases, like nitrogen, don’t, even though nitrogen is by far the largest component of the atmosphere;

capillaries don’t fully wrap around the air sacs in our lungs. This setup wastes oxygen. Why would nature allow that?

red blood cells squeeze through capillaries too small for their size. This costs energy. Why make it harder than it needs to be?

These quirks don’t add up. Pollack offers an alternative theory based on electron exchange rather than gas exchange. He suggests we’re not breathing oxygen for the gas itself. Instead, we’re after the electrons that oxygen carries. Here’s how it works: oxygen molecules are electron-rich and hemoglobin in your blood pulls electrons from oxygen. Those electrons travel to your tissues and fuel metabolism. This theory cuts out the need for oxygen gas to flow through membranes. Instead, it’s all about moving electrical charge. Pollak points to examples such as deep sea fish: at great depths, where oxygen is scarce, fish survive by pulling electrons from water - not oxygen gas. Hemoglobin can switch between two electrical charges, perfect for grabbing and releasing electrons. Research on the electron transport chain in mitochondria shows how cells use electrons to make energy. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40828-019-0085-4

This supports the idea that electrons play a key role in respiration.



Interestingly, Dr. McDaniels, the founder of ZetaAid, proposed that obesity is also an imbalance - too many cations and not enough anions in the system. He wrote that when the body has too many cations and chemicals that kidneys can not handle, they are deposited in fat cells. This is a mechanism that the body uses to protect its blood flow. Processed food is full of cations, but of course the main offenders are the cations (aluminum in particular, but not only) injected with vaccines and consumed with drugs. The fat cells also absorb water by osmosis.

Many of the problems of the cation/anion imbalance can be addressed by dilution, i.e. drinking enough pure water (distilled or reverse osmosis), never tap! The guideline for pure water consumption is 1/2 of the body weight in ounces. However, more is needed with exercise, in hot weather, elevation and other factors.

The Regimen:

Warning: if you are interested in trying ZetaAid or Riddick’s recipe discussed below - start slow and monitor your urine pH. Some people, especially those taking multiple medications or supplements, are sensitive to large changes in urine pH, and may experience increased urination and maybe irritation form it. So, start slow and observe your own reactions. If anything bothers you, just discontinue. Not a medical advice.

I have had good experience using ZetaAid devised by Dr. McDaniels, however, their product is a proprietary blend. If someone wants to make their own electrolyte mix, I found a generic recipe of “the Regimen” devised by Thomas Riddick published in his book “Control of Colloid Stability through Zeta Potential” (Chapter 22):

Preparation ·is as follows: A "Stock Solution" of 50 grams of reagent is made up to one liter with distilled water. If reagents are mixed for example, sodium citrate + potassium citrate, then the weight of the two combined is equal to 50 gpl. So far, we have tried Stock Solution combinations of sodium potassium sulphate, sodium-potassium citrate; potassium citrate; sodium hexametaphosphate, etc., in the following ratios: 50-0; 35-15; 25-25; 15-35; and 0-50 grams per liter. We find so far that of the five reagents-and the possible combinations-SO gpl of straight potassium citrate is the most effective. We add 10 grams of potassium (or sodium) bicarbonate to all Stock Solutions, regardless of formulation. This raises the pH of the Standard Solution to 8.0-8.4. We consider it highly essential to maintain the pH of water somewhat above the normal pH of blood (7.4.) This ten grams of bicarbonate is employed solely for pH control, and is in addition to the 50 grams of dispersants. From the 50 gpl Stock Solution, we prepare (as required) a Standard Solution by diluting 15, 20, 25, or 30 ml of the Stock Solution to one liter with distilled water. It is obvious that 20 ml per liter of stock solution gives a concentration of 1.0 grams per liter of the electrolyte (1000 ppm, 1000 mg/1). At 1.5 liters of water per day, this naturally equals 1.5 grams of electrolyte per day. Both Stock and Standard solutions should be kept in the refrigerator. None of our group is on a "low-sodium" diet of any sort, but we all attempt to control our salt consumption. The smoking and drinking pattern ranges from "moderate" to "abstinence" -upon a purely voluntary basis.

I am not a doctor, so none of this is medical advice. Use your own judgement. If you are taking medications or supplements and want to try this, start slow and see if anything is off. However, all things being equal, I think most people will benefit from this approach, and it may help alleviate some vaccine injury symptoms.

