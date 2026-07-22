Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Curtis's avatar
Curtis
16h

In my circles, people are rightfully concerned and outraged, insisting that "the people" will never stand for it. Sadly, as Paulo commented here, the general public is allowing themselves to be peacefully herded along.

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Brien's avatar
Brien
13h

If you buy a new car, ask the dealer for a summary of the telematics and driver surveillance sensors that come with the vehicle. Ask which ones can be turned off(and don’t trust the answer) and which ones are always on and cannot be turned off by the driver. I was shocked to see the telematics included in a 2026 Toyota 4Runner. Prasad’s AI written vision of total health monitoring is already partially built in to some new vehicles, and unless you ask they have no problem not informing you of all the ways you are being monitored while you drive, including your “emotional state”.

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