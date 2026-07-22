This post is continuing on the topics of the Cult of Hellth. Part 1 here.

“Animal Farm” got the most important point correctly - as time passes, the “revolutionary” pigs become increasingly corrupt, changing the farm's original rules to benefit themselves. They become indistinguishable from the humans they ones opposed. However, Orwell’s classic didn’t go far enough into the land of truly dystopian totalitarian nightmares, i.e., how would the Animal Farm look if the pigs were equipped with technology and AI and were running a hospital system instead of agriculture. I am thankful that we have just the right type of intellectually mediocre but highly ambitious Commissar Prasad to pig-splain the glorious Hellthcare future for us. If only we abandoned the silly notions of informed consent and independent decisions, and instead, learned to love being caged, surveilled 24/7, tracked, traced and “treated” by robots “for technological progress”!

For my international readers or those unfamiliar with Vinay Prasad - he is a developmentally stunted fool with a medical diploma who hates humans. Really, who goes into medical training because the want to care for people? What a silly notion; that’s not why Indian parents sacrifice all and pay for their sons’ prestigious education to become Oncologists! After publicly mocking mRNA vaccine victims on social media with another stunted fool ZDogg, got awarded by Bobby and his paymasters with a brief stint at the FDA as head of the Biologics division (CBER). His main accomplishment while there was endorsing the 200+ year old Eugenics policy of the US Government, namely - “poison the population with injections of “Hellth” to keep them dumb and poor and under control. When they are sick from the poisoning, poison them to death, while maximizing profitability!” The most recent version of mRNA vaccine policy, prescribing new versions without testing for safety, to the “most vulnerable” 75% of the population was drafted by the Biden admin officials, and, Vinay Prasad and Marty Makary, being the useful idiots that they are, gleefully slapped their names on it.

Earlier this year both Makary and Prasad were fired from the FDA. Prasad is clearly searching for relevance and gainful employment now, and this piece of writing is probably his auditioning for future government and corporate posts in the techno-utopia-Hellth. However, I sincerely think he should consider a career as a dystopian novelist. That may be his true gift.

Enter the Brave New World of Vinay (BN-WoV!)

Here is the bizarre article by Prasad that precipitated this “WoV! WTF??” moment:

The article itself is likely an AI-production, including the idiotic illustration with random space-suited humanoids hovering in the sky, while all else below are safely enclosed in glass cages. I had to re-read it several times, just to make sure it wasn’t meant as a parody of the Pharma-Tech-Industrial complex. Nope. He meant it earnestly.

Ok, I digress. Doesn’t matter if the article is AI-generated. Here are Vinay’s dreams for your future when the people who incentivize him to write this insufferable nonsense finally win:

You sign up for a new health care service. When you launch it, you do an virtual interview intake and the service deduces that you are the kind the person to blow of your health. You aren’t a complainer. AI asks you (in front of your wife) if you would consent to allow it to optimize your health in any non-invasive way it see fit without bothering or notifying you— as long as the interventions were non-invasive. After all, if you are involved you would only procrastinate. And after all, it is just collecting information. You agree. AI asks one follow up. In order to improve health for all people, do you consent to AI running some tests or interventions on you— this is only for societal good— without your explicit consent each time. Your wife looks at you… Ok, you consent again.

Besides strangely mentioning the wife apropos of nothing, did you recognize what the above paragraph is talking about? But of course! The wet dream of the HHS/pharma crime cartel - at least one of many - is a complete removal of informed consent. They already partially accomplished this, via numerous mechanisms (including the PREP Act emergency declarations), but that’s obviously not enough! More needs to be done to enable the fully digitizable and monetizable human harvesting that the New World Disorder envisions.

I would like to remind you that back in 2024, the FDA has removed parental informed consent, making it easier to experiment on children without informing the parents.

According to the 2024 FDA final rule “Under 45 CFR 46.116(c), an IRB [Institutional Review Board] may waive the requirement for obtaining informed consent or parental permission or approve a consent or parental permission procedure that leaves out or alters some or all of the elements of informed consent, provided that the IRB finds and documents that the following criteria are satisfied:

The research or demonstration project is to be conducted by or subject to the approval of state or local government officials and is designed to study, evaluate, or otherwise examine: public benefit or service programs;

procedures for obtaining benefits or services under those programs;

possible changes in or alternatives to those programs or procedures; or

possible changes in methods or levels of payment for benefits or services under those programs; 45 CFR 46.116(c)(1).

What this means is that if your child is receiving some sort of public benefit or is part of some state/local assistance program, they are fair game for the government to experiment on them without informing you. Let’s say your child receives a free lunch in school, or your child has a disability and has a special learning program or transportation assistance. Well, now they are in a pool of the experimental subjects, and you don’t need to know!

Even after the children are no longer part of any government assistance program, their data is deemed fair game:

The research could not practicably be carried out without the waiver or alteration (45 CFR 46.116(c)(2)). This criterion means that the practical circumstances of the research are such that the research is not feasible if the informed consent of the subjects must be obtained. For example, a study of identifiable private information about program benefit recipients using 20-year-old records might meet this criterion, if current contact information for those recipients is not available.

If you thought that was bad, just wait! Prasad’s febrile Hellth-AI delusions get even denser in the following passages:

One day, you notice your car drives itself home via a different route. When you get home you wonder about the detour. Turns out the car drove you through a CT scanner because it noticed your movement and behavior was different, and it wanted to work things up. Awaiting you, next to your meal, is a prescription tablet to take. The active ingredient was discovered by AI, and the confirmatory trial was run by AI.

I think CJ Hopkins actually wrote a real dystopian novel about this called Zone 23. Is Prasad plagiarizing CJ’s ideas, I wonder? Suffice to say, any drug “discovered by AI” and automatically prescribed by AI is guaranteed to be 100% poison. Prasad probably forgot to mention that in between the “automatic CT scan” and “AI-generated suicide pill” sits Palantir’s military targeting software, deciding which citizens are ripe for extermination that day.

Next comes a truly bizarre, nonsensical sentences about imaging modalities and midjourney (an AI software tool that generates those idiotic cartoons and other cookie-cutter marketing slop materials):

“That’s not possible,” you shout, “imaging modalities can’t see through the automobile’s frame.” Of course, AI laughs, it solved that years before—during the boom of midjourney.

Huh? the only possible explanation of the above nonsense I can find is this piece of news from June:

AI research lab Midjourney, known for its ability to generate images and videos, became the latest to jump into healthcare, launching Midjotechurney Medical. The vision: Build ultrasound-based whole-body imaging machines that can run in Midjourney medical spas, the first of which it plans to open by the end of 2027. It’s Midjourney’s first foray outside of its core business and its first push into building hardware. (To be sure, the company is still working on its scanner, so there’s no data yet on how well its specific machine works.)

M-kay, that’s pretty laughable. It is as stupid as all the previous attempts by tech bros to “crack” medical devices and technologies. I have personally interacted with some of the Google and Meta billion-dollar funded teams of morons who think that living things are “hardware” that can be fixed or updated with some “code”. They achieved exactly zero while pouring those billions down the drain. Midjourney will go the same way.

If you thought the above was some crazy ravings, hold on to your seats - it gets truly raving mad. Prasad continues explaining how having you tracked and surveilled 24/7 by the Big Brother AI (or should we say Big Mommy Hellth?) is akshually good for you! Because the technology needs the “full impact on health care”, you see, nobody gives a flying banana about your wishes or concerns, that’s so last century! In the new millennium, the technology must be satisfied and fed and cared for, not the people, silly:

Technology’s full impact on health care would mean that every aspect of how we seek and provide care is changed. You don’t track your health, your health is tracked.

You are given care, you don’t decide to seek care.

Data is collected about your health in ways you are oblivious to (with your upfront consent, just once of course)

Treatments are studied on you and others around you— because you are a good person and consent to that, and this happens if and only if, AI can’t figure it out using observational methods (strangely AI admits that this is often the case).

You consent to receive treatments in quiet moments, and you may waive your right to know you are receiving these treatments

For medical interventions that require trade-offs, you can describe your philosophy and values/preferences or you can ask AI to deduce that about you in the course of it’s monitoring, and then you can waive your individual decision making. Practically what does this mean for technology makers and investors? Instead of developing clinician decision support, develop methods to monitor people in their homes/ in the course of their day to day lives. Surely, AI will soon be able to predict when someone may be headed towards illness before they think to ask about symptoms— if you can track their steps, gait, patterns of wakefulness, heart rate, blood pressure (someone needs to make a reliable tracker of this— that doesn’t go around the arm), sweat patterns, skin conductivity, skin temperature, armpit temperature, stomach sounds, bowel patterns, bladder patterns, food consumption, weight, height, visceral fat estimate, body fat estimate, etc. Instead of investing in imaging that requires a participant to walk into a center, what sort of biological data can be generated from monitoring our trail around the house? Invest in collecting data unobtrusively. In the Human Stain, Roth wrote, “We leave a stain, we leave a trail, we leave our imprint. Impurity, cruelty, abuse, error, excrement, semen - there’s no other way to be here.*”

The “Human Stain” refers to a vapid social justice novel by Roth about racially-fluid victimhood Olympics, the main theme of which is “how dare you judge wealthy Jewish professors, who are secretly very light skinned black orphans”. That aside:



Prasad really believes technology must be worshipped and people must be eliminated from healthcare… in his opinion, the disembodied “technology” is responsible for all advances in human health, while humans play no part at all, other than nuisance and hinderance of the technological progress..

I am searching for a charitable explanation for what possessed Prasad to write these AI loony-tunes:

Was he on drugs?

Severely sleep deprived?

Clinically depressed?

Haven’t been laid for at least 50 years???

Who in their right mind thinks this article describes any form of “progress”, or even something remotely OK? He is telling you what the AI-obsessed Bio-Tech Bros want:

You = meat

Meat = poked, prodded, monitored 24/7, data extracted, sold, resold, tokenized, levered up, poisoned, dissected, organs harvested, sold, resold, futures hedged, re-insured, derivative EFT constructed => profits collected at every step!

End of my rant about this. Please provide your take in comments.

Art for today: Mendocino Cliffs, oil on panel, 12x12 in.