This is a short post as I am leaving for an unplanned trip for a family matter. So I am giving you a homework assignment to watch the 1st hour of this video.

If you are wondering “why would my government do this”- I highly recommend to watch this well-produced and thoroughly researched documentary discussing the history of the Eugenics movement and it’s deep connections to the medical establishment:

For those who could not access the previous link - try this version on Rumble

Note: I recommend the 1st hour of the video for an excellent compilation of historical information. I do not endorse all views and opinions in this video, use your own brains and judgement. It is ok to disagree, unity is over-rated.

Wikipedia considers eugenics a “fringe” idea. How fringe is it when trillions have been pouring into it worldwide and it has been an explicit US Government policy (laws remain on the books and have been further strengthened over time)?

Wikipedia:

Eugenics (/juːˈdʒɛnɪks/ yoo-JEN-iks; from Ancient Greek εύ̃ (eû) 'good, well', and -γενής (genḗs) 'come into being, growing') is a fringe set of beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population. Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter human gene pools by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior or promoting those judged to be superior. In recent years, the term has seen a revival in bioethical discussions on the usage of new technologies such as CRISPR and genetic screening, with heated debate around whether these technologies should be considered eugenics or not

Also, for everyone crying “prosecute Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, AstraZeneca, etc!” - please note how many prominent corporations have been deeply involved in human genocides during the past 100 years: GE, Ford, IBM, IG Farben, DuPont, not to mention the most prominent banks! And they are still the most prominent corporations. Not a single one has been held accountable for any deaths, because they are implementing a policy dear to the ruling families that control the government policy - eugenics and democide through medical poisoning (peacefully), plus wars largely orchestrated by the CIA and OSS, its predecessor. There is nothing ideologically or structurally different with the current genocide strategy, except it’s gone more global and harmonized with other governments’ legal frameworks. They are even using the same “contaminants” (on purpose) -SV40 in Pfizer and Moderna shots, and same gaslighting tactics - vaccinate millions of people with poison and call it a pandemic from Spain. Or Marburg?

Why would my government do this? They have never NOT done this.