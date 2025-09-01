First, an important update on fundraising effort for RechtOprech Foundation in support of the legal case in the Netherlands - thank you guys, you crushed it! We raised, net of shipping and Stripe fees a cool $3291! This will go a long way to support an urgent project that needs to be done now. Initials of the readers who supported this effort by purchasing art are: THS, KL, AA, JFx2, AC, SB, KR, SH, SK, RS, LMx2, RL, AU.

Thank you team!!! Now to the main post.

It is important to look into the background of Jim O’Neill, because “acting” doesn’t mean limited power. Recall that Rochelle Walensky was also only an advisor or consultant of the CDC throughout pushing nonsensical deadly nonsense of the faked pandemic. She did not have a properly executed oath of office either, since she was an acting actor.

O’Neill, a tech investor and former HHS official with no medical training, was appointed Acting Director of the CDC in August 2025 amid leadership upheaval.

Note the word “speechwriter”. Despite the meaning synonymous with lack of expertise given to it by The Guardian, it’s a very important word and position. Just like the saying, “the husband is the head, but the wife is the neck. Where neck turns, is where the head looks”, same goes for speechwriters. They write the words that politicians recite. Publicly visible politicians are generally figureheads: even if they try to affect policy, they are being dragged around all day by staffers to meetings, meetings, more meeting, photo-ops, publicity stunts, fundraiser, etc. etc. - all of this is designed to exhaust them, have them turn off their brain if they have it, and just force them to grab the next piece of paper produced by the speechwriter or read the teleprompter. Thus, the speechwriters create the narrative personas of your favorite political actors. Given this important role, the speechwriters are typically deep state handlers assigned to control the speech of their charges. As will become very evident from this profile, the strings of the puppeteers in the current Trump/MAHA admin run directly to Peter Theil and Palantir.

I would like to state upfront, that what we are observing is not “bad”. It actually has signs of “good”. Every extremely complex and bloated organization always hides its true leadership. A typical large corporation or government (same thing) operates like this - visible leadership is never true leadership:

In my opinion (and I maybe wrong in case all of this is staged on purpose), the fact that the deep sea fish is forced to surface abruptly, like Jim O’Neill suddenly getting thrust into a visible leadership role at the CDC, indicates much trouble in the murky deep. They only do this as a last-ditch effort to arrest the collapse of their structures, i.e. there are literally no conveniently groomed figureheads to be obtained on short notice, and so they must surface.

Background

Jim O’Neill is an American technology investor and “libertarian-leaning” [Orwellian newspeak for techno-Satanism same as Theil’s political affiliation] policy advisor who was named Acting Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in August 2025. His appointment came reportedly at the behest of HHS Scy RFK Jr., after the now contested firing of CDC Director Susan Monarez. This unconventional pick for America’s top public health post has drawn intense scrutiny because O’Neill lacks any medical or scientific training, and is better known for his roles in venture capital, biotech startups, and “libertarian initiatives” … cough-cough… than for public health expertise. O’Neill’s earned a B.A. from Yale University in 1990 and an M.A. from the University of Chicago in 1997. Critics worry (appropriately IMO) that his background – including ties to tech billionaire Peter Thiel and outspoken deregulatory views – signals a radical shift in the CDC’s direction. And for the MAHA cheerleaders out there - yeah, this direction is the opposite of what was advertised as “health freedom” commitment of this admin since we are talking about Palantir building a “Big-Brother-and-One-Ring-to-Control-Them-All-MwAhaHAaaaa! (TM)” platform.

Working in the Bush Administration (2002–2008)

Per Wikipedia, O’Neill launched his public sector career in the early 2000s, working briefly for Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison and at the U.S. Department of Education. In December 2002, he joined the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under George W. Bush. O’Neill first served as Director of the Speech and Editorial Division at HHS (2002–2005), where he crafted and edited speeches for the HHS Secretary. This role placed him at the center of health policy messaging during a time of heightened propaganda focus on bioterrorism and pandemic threats (post-9/11 and SARS). O’Neill was even part of the U.S. delegation to the World Health Assembly, indicating his involvement in the global takeover of health early on.

From 2005 to 2007, O’Neill became Associate Deputy Secretary and Senior Advisor to the HHS Deputy Secretary, and in November 2007 he rose to Principal Associate Deputy Secretary of HHS, serving until October 2008. In these senior advisory posts, O’Neill helped formulate policy across HHS agencies. Notably, his portfolio spanned the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Office of Public Health and Science, Global Health, and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Oh! Ta-da! Susan Monarez also one of the “founders” of BARDA. This is curious. Is this drama about her firing a choreographed stage exit so that an “acting” Palantir controller can take over for a bit? Hm… we shall see. However, it could be a legitimate splinter of the cartel of controllers that we are witnessing, too. I will reserve judgement for now.

Overall, these experiences indicate that O’Neill was deeply involved in U.S. biodefense strategy and health emergency planning during the Bush era, which is where all the pandemic military game plans originate.

Working in Venture and Finance

After leaving HHS in late 2008, O’Neill pivoted to the private sector – specifically to Silicon Valley’s tech and investment scene – in close orbit to billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel, known for co-founding PayPal and Palantir, became a key mentor and ally. O’Neill served as Managing Director at Thiel’s hedge fund Clarium Capital, and from 2009 to 2012 he was CEO of the Thiel Foundation, Thiel’s “philanthropic” organization.

In 2012, O’Neill joined Mithril Capital Management – a Silicon Valley venture capital fund co-founded by Thiel – as a Managing Director, and remained there until 2019. Mithril’s portfolio during O’Neill’s tenure included companies straddling technology, security, and biotech. Mithril invested in Palantir Technologies, the data analytics firm that grew out of CIA seed funding [what a shocker! not] and specializes in government intelligence and defense analytics. This connection effectively links O’Neill to the intelligence community’s biotech and data endeavors, albeit through an investor lens. Mithril also backed firms like Helion Energy (nuclear fusion), underscoring O’Neill’s exposure to cutting-edge science with national security implications.

O’Neill’s network from this period extends into prominent tech-policy circles. He was colleagues with other Thiel associates who entered government, such as Michael Kratsios (later a White House tech advisor). In 2017, he was even floated as a possible FDA Commissioner under President Trump’s first term, despite his lack of medical credentials. (Trump ultimately chose Scott Gottlieb for FDA, but the consideration of O’Neill raised eyebrows in Washington at the time.)

Fear of Death Common to All Transhumanists, aka “Focus on Longevity” (2010s)

Beyond investing, O’Neill immersed himself in biotechnology, “transhumanist” ventures, and “libertarian social experiments” (whatever those are?). He was a board member (and later CEO) of the SENS Research Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to anti-aging research founded by gerontologist Aubrey de Grey. O’Neill led SENS as Chief Executive Officer from 2019 until 2021, spearheading efforts in regenerative medicine and life-extension science. His involvement reflects a personal enthusiasm for anti-aging medicine – he has been described as an advocate of therapies to “reverse aging”.

Indeed, O’Neill shares Thiel’s existential panic about mortality, i.e. focus on “life-extension”; Thiel has even mused about unorthodox practices like parabiosis (young blood transfusions) for longevity. Yeah! Fun fact: all vampires do.

Related: this is a great report on what Theil’s ideology is about. Spoiler, it’s not “libertarianism”:

While O’Neill hasn’t gone that far in public, he consistently promotes “rejuvenation” biotechnology and has championed technologies to defeat diseases of aging. This focus connects him to the broader biotech industry and pharmaceutical research, as he has supported startups aiming to “cure” aging – an area not traditionally in CDC’s remit but relevant to public health futures.

Concurrently, O’Neill engaged in fringe libertarian initiatives. He served on the board of the Seasteading Institute, a Thiel-backed project envisioned by Patri Friedman (Milton Friedman’s grandson) to create floating city-states in international waters. The Seasteading movement aspires to “escape democratic governance” and experiment with new societal rules at sea. This association underscores O’Neill’s ideological leanings toward minimal government and techno-libertarianism.

Despite his alleged desire to escape democratic governance he nevertheless ends up in a very high position in allegedly democratic government. Maybe this is not as contradictory as it seems - in the past 5 years it became abundantly clear that there is no democratic governance in the US or anywhere else for that matter. We are run by public-private-partnerships, i.e. a global militarized cartel.

Return to Government: The Second Trump Administration (2025)

After the 2024 election, Trump announced he would nominate O’Neill as Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, serving under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the Deputy Secretary role – the number-two position at HHS – O’Neill was charged with overseeing the department’s vast operations, ranging from Medicare/Medicaid programs to federal biomedical research and public health emergency preparedness. In effect, he became chief operating officer of HHS, responsible for day-to-day management of agencies including the CDC, FDA, NIH, and others.

After firing Monarez (maybe) the White House tapped O’Neill to step in as interim CDC chief on August 28, 2025. Upon taking charge, he immediately endorsed the decision to remove Monarez and blamed the CDC’s own failures for eroding credibility. Ok, he is not wrong here! When you literally worship the Devil and wear pentagrams to work, and deem abortion your main achievement in “public health” that tends to erode credibility, somewhat…

Speaking of creatures surfacing from the murky deep:

Pictured: newly expelled CDC demon named Dr. Pentagram… sorry, Daskalakis. He was in charge of the CDC’s division for spirit cooking, care and maintenance of Beelze-light-bulbs, and “immunization and respiratory disease”—making him, arguably, the federal official most directly and singularly responsible for issues related to COVID-19 vaccination! One demon expelled, legions more to go.

Views and Public Statements on Key Issues

Health Regulation and the FDA: O’Neill is perhaps best known for his unorthodox views on drug regulation. He has repeatedly argued that the FDA should loosen its standards and let drugs hit the market after proving only basic safety, without requiring evidence of efficacy upfront. In a 2014 speech, he said “Let’s approve drugs after their sponsors have demonstrated safety – and let people start using them… Let’s prove efficacy after they’ve been legalized.” This stance, effectively advocating “approve first, test later,” was widely criticized, yet today it is officially the FDA policy on vaccines in general and mRNA “platforms” specifically.

Public Citizen likened it to returning to 19th-century snake-oil salesmanship. And they are correct! Except, of course, they wholeheartedly embrace the mRNA baloney-flavored snake oil. O’Neill’s rationale is that free-market forces and post-market studies would determine a treatment’s true value. Yup, shoot first, count the bodies and ask questions later. That’s how “countermeasures” work!

During his Bush-era HHS service, O’Neill also opposed FDA oversight of certain laboratory diagnostics, complaining it was “astonishing” for FDA to treat complex algorithms for lab tests as medical devices in need of regulation. Gosh, yeah! How can we be so cruel to the beloved computer models made by these psychos as to question their decisions about our health???

Vaccines and Public Health Policy: O’Neill has publicly stated he supports vaccines. As RFK Jr.’s deputy, he helped carry out a shake-up of CDC’s vaccine advisory committee (ACIP) in mid-2025, part of an ill-conceived effort to “restore public trust in vaccines” by appointing Bob Malone as it’s co-chair. Their first official act was to push a NON-VACCINE (which should be out of their scope entirely), death and seizure causing monoclonal antibody on all newborns in the US with a tiny fig leaf justification “CDC didn’t give us correct numbers”. Now Bob is on a damage control circuit, more about this later.

Reportedly, O’Neill has said that public health decisions should prioritize “personal choice” and expressed skepticism of mandates. In Senate testimony, he professed support for immunizations while pledging to “uphold gold-standard science”. By the way, when they pledge allegiance to Science, it is the same as pledging allegiance to Satan. The Club of Satan afterschool programs are …. marketed as Science Clubs! More about this later, it is a very important concept. In the meantime, I advise you to look up MAHA’s “Gold Standard Science” descriptions. They conspicuously do not include ethics, morality and do-no-harm principles, other Hippocratic principles or Nuremberg code.

Science without God or moral compass = Satan worship in a nutshell.

Biosecurity and Pandemic Response: O’Neill’s was an architect of pandemic preparedness programs at HHS (ASPR/BARDA). O’Neill is keen on harnessing technology and private innovation for outbreak response – consistent with his statement that HHS should become a “technological innovation powerhouse” using AI and data tools for health security - i.e. locking all of us in digital cages and sucking blood and organs, literally, for the Palantir overlords. Hence pledging allegiance to Satan, I mean “gold standard Science”. We can expect him to push CDC toward high-tech monitoring of threats (possibly involving private tech firms for data analytics). By “threats” of course they mean all of us, virus carriers, and particularly the likes of yours truly, violent extremists who ruin the mass brainwashing that these plans entail.

Alignment with National Security Agenda: The placement of O’Neill – with his biosecurity background and Thiel connections – at CDC points at an effort to replace public health with a national security framework. Such alignment is there to justify permanent “extraordinary measures” that bypass traditional health law and ethics, something to watch given O’Neill’s willingness to experiment on humans and a 404 error message where moral compass should have been.

